Saudi Aramco Looks To Double Refining Capacity

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.75 -0.61 -0.92%
Brent Crude 1 hour 75.88 -0.58 -0.76%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.938 -0.001 -0.03%
Mars US 59 mins 70.68 -0.20 -0.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.96 -0.26 -0.35%
Urals 5 days 73.76 +0.30 +0.41%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.60 -0.17 -0.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.60 -0.17 -0.23%
Bonny Light 18 hours 76.25 -0.06 -0.08%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.74 +0.48 +0.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.938 -0.001 -0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 74.33 +0.40 +0.54%
Murban 18 hours 77.33 +0.35 +0.45%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 71.46 -0.15 -0.21%
Basra Light 18 hours 74.36 -0.58 -0.77%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 75.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 18 hours 76.25 -0.06 -0.08%
Bonny Light 18 hours 76.25 -0.06 -0.08%
Girassol 18 hours 75.15 -0.06 -0.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.96 -0.26 -0.35%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 42.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.00 +7.26 +18.27%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.00 +2.26 +3.60%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.20 +0.46 +0.70%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.30 +3.31 +6.02%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.20 +5.96 +11.86%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.20 +5.96 +11.86%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.45 +2.21 +3.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.50 +6.76 +12.13%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.35 +1.36 +2.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.60 -0.17 -0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 62.75 +0.25 +0.40%
Giddings 18 hours 56.50 +0.25 +0.44%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.90 -0.33 -0.45%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 60.31 +0.26 +0.43%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 64.26 +0.26 +0.41%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 64.26 +0.26 +0.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 62.81 +0.26 +0.42%
Kansas Common 5 days 56.00 -0.25 -0.44%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.36 +0.36 +0.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 10 minutes When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 15 minutes Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 6 hours Oil prices going down
  • 4 hours Amazon stronger than Seattle
  • 2 hours Iraq Doesn't Want OPEC to Pump More
  • 8 hours Historic Summit With Historic Conclusion: Light On Substance
  • 5 hours ‘Lower for longer’ for the oil price is just taking a pause
  • 17 hours Trump-Kim summit: What to watch
  • 7 hours Trump's Auto Tariffs Would Slam Canada's Car Industry And Lead To Higher U.S. Prices
  • 2 hours Tesla To Layoff 9% Of Workforce
  • 11 hours When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 1 day NAFTA: Mexico Minister Calls For 'Flexibility' In Reworking
  • 22 hours What can Midstreams Expect with OPEC Production Hike?
  • 21 hours Rolls-Royce: Preparing To Cut Thousands Of Jobs
  • 7 hours Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 5 hours Germany Orders Daimler to Recall 774,000 Diesel Cars in Europe
  • 17 hours Denmark Dismisses U.S. Suspicions of Spy Risk in Nord Stream 2
  • 18 hours EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Alt Text

Is Russia Bailing On The OPEC Deal?

Russia, the world’s largest oil…

Alt Text

Russia’s Middle East Strategy Explained

Russia’s influence in the Middle…

Alt Text

The World’s Emerging Oil Storage Hub

Saldanha Bay, the largest oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Saudi Aramco Looks To Double Refining Capacity

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 12, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT Refinery

Saudi oil giant Aramco will be heavily investing in increasing its refining capacity and chemicals business in pursuit of securing more downstream markets for its crude oil, Aramco’s Senior vice president of Downstream, Abdulaziz Al-Judaimi, told Reuters in an interview published on Tuesday.

Aramco, which produces around 10 million bpd of crude oil, aims to increase its refining capacity from 5 million bpd now to 8 million bpd-10 million bpd, and to double its petrochemicals production by 2030, Al-Judaimi said.

“Our strategy is very simple. We want to be at 8 to 10 million barrels per day of participated (refining) capacity ... (and) we are going forward by trying to be a top leader in chemicals by 2040,” the manager told Reuters.

The chemicals business is Aramco’s key strategy for the decades to come to diversify the risk of a slowdown in oil demand.

The Saudi energy giant is looking to its home the Middle East and to Asian markets to boost its refining and petrochemicals production capacities.

Aramco has recently announced an initial agreement to build a mega refinery and petrochemicals complex on India’s west coast with a consortium of Indian oil companies. The mega project, estimated to cost US$44 billion, is planned to have a huge refinery capable of processing 1.2 million bpd of crude oil.

Aramco also has a project in Malaysia with the national oil firm Petronas for the Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project slated for the 300,000-bpd refinery start-up in Q1 2019.

The Saudi oil firm is also boosting its refinery capacity in one of its single biggest crude oil customers—China, where it is in talks with CNPC to finalize the acquisition of a stake in the operational Yunnan refinery, and is also talking to other potential refiners for stakes, Al-Judaimi told Reuters. Related: Can Saudi Arabia Prevent The Next Oil Shock?

“Asia has to have the lion’s share ... We believe markets east of the Suez Canal will continue to grow, including the Middle East as well,” the manager said.

For the domestic market, Aramco signed in April a memorandum of understanding with France’s oil major Total to build a giant petrochemical complex in Jubail, which will see total investments of US$9 billion by the two companies and third-party investors.

Saudi Aramco and Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) also plan to develop a fully integrated crude oil to chemicals (COTC) complex, with Aramco planning to make a final investment decision on the project by the end of next year, Al-Judaimi told Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Markets Unmoved By North Korea Summit

Next Post

China Plans To Create A $78 Billion Natural Gas Giant
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief

Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief
Iran: Oil Prices Could Jump To $140 On U.S. Sanctions

Iran: Oil Prices Could Jump To $140 On U.S. Sanctions

 Geopolitical Tensions Reach Boiling Point Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Geopolitical Tensions Reach Boiling Point Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

 Was This Just A Temporary Pullback In Oil?

Was This Just A Temporary Pullback In Oil?

 The Real Reason For Higher Gas Prices

The Real Reason For Higher Gas Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com