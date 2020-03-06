Saudi Arabia’s Production Cut Plans Unravel

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 41.28 -4.62 -10.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 45.27 -4.72 -9.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 1.708 -0.064 -3.61%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 41.98 -4.72 -10.11%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 51.74 -0.25 -0.48%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 48.15 -0.10 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.32 -1.05 -2.54%
Chart Natural Gas 4 hours 1.708 -0.064 -3.61%
Graph down Marine 20 hours 48.58 -2.16 -4.26%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 50.32 -2.44 -4.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 37.88 -5.86 -13.40%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 46.34 -4.54 -8.92%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 46.41 -6.05 -11.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 46.07 -5.81 -11.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 51.74 -0.25 -0.48%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 28.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 30.50 -0.88 -2.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 46.75 -0.88 -1.85%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 46.30 -0.88 -1.87%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 41.65 -0.88 -2.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 35.90 -0.88 -2.39%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 35.90 -0.88 -2.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 40.15 -0.88 -2.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 44.90 -0.88 -1.92%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 36.40 -0.88 -2.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 31.50 -4.75 -13.10%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 50.70 +0.14 +0.28%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 35.23 -4.62 -11.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 36.25 -0.75 -2.03%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 53.63 -0.88 -1.61%
U.S. Net Petroleum Exports Hit Highest Ever In February

The Hydrogen Hype Hits The Middle East

The Middle East which has…

OPEC To Russia: It’s Over

As OPEC production cut Vienna…

Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates

It appears that the OPEC+…

Saudi Arabia’s Production Cut Plans Unravel

By Editorial Dept - Mar 06, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Tanker

Friday, March 6, 2020

1. Russia Kills Saudi Arabia’s Plans For Deeper Cuts

- Saudi Arabia was pushing OPEC+ to cut deeper, but Russia has refused and now the OPEC+ partnership is on the rocks.

- This was the least likely outcome from the meeting, with most analysts expecting some form of cut. “A week ago the prospects for a meaningful agreement seemed low…However, a different Russian stance seems to have emerged this week, with policy moved along not only by the approach of the OPEC+ meeting but also by last week’s sharp price falls and the spread of coronavirus into Europe,” Standard Chartered wrote in a note.

- OPEC’s Joint Technical Committee had increased its recommendation to between 0.6 and 1 mb/d, up from just 0.6 mb/d previously.

- OPEC has already made several cuts, along with involuntary outages, pushing collective output to a 10-year low.

2. LNG glut until mid-2020s

- The glut for LNG could last until the mid-2020s, according to data from Morgan Stanley.

- “2020 global gas oversupply looks materially worse than 2019, with nearly 50mt of excess LNG that needs to find a home – before accounting for any demand loss from the coronavirus in China,” the investment bank wrote.

- Morgan Stanley said that coal-to-gas switching in Europe could mop up about half of that excess, but that still leaves a surplus of 23mt (~3.1 billion cubic feet/day).

-…

