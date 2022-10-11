Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 90.08 -1.05 -1.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 95.25 -0.94 -0.98%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 97.02 -0.49 -0.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.523 +0.088 +1.37%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.607 -0.016 -0.61%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 98.36 -0.66 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 89.63 -1.66 -1.82%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.607 -0.016 -0.61%

Graph up Marine 1 day 95.92 +2.19 +2.34%
Graph up Murban 1 day 98.89 +2.47 +2.56%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 93.93 -0.23 -0.24%
Graph down Basra Light 315 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 99.12 -0.33 -0.33%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 98.36 -0.66 -0.67%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 98.36 -0.66 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 1 day 98.05 -0.80 -0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 69.88 -1.51 -2.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 hour 93.28 -1.51 -1.59%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 hour 91.53 -1.51 -1.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 88.68 -1.51 -1.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 85.38 -1.51 -1.74%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 85.38 -1.51 -1.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 86.68 -1.51 -1.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 95.63 -1.51 -1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 84.98 -1.51 -1.75%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 87.75 -1.25 -1.40%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 86.16 -1.51 -1.72%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 87.61 -1.51 -1.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 87.61 -1.51 -1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 87.75 -1.25 -1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 49 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.96 +2.43 +2.57%

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Saudi Arabia Sentences Men To Death For Obstructing Its "City Of The Future"

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 11, 2022, 2:30 AM CDT

Saudi Arabia has sentenced to death three men who refused to have their tribe evicted from its homeland to make way for the Neom smart city project, a rights group has reported.

The Huwaitat tribe has been opposing the project for quite some time now, with one of its members getting shot by Saudi security forces last year after he publicized photos on social media of tribe members getting displaced to clear the land for Neom, the rights group, Alqst, reported.

It added that other members of the tribe have been offered money to agree to the evictions.

The death sentences follow two 50-year sentences handed to two other members of the Huwaitat tribe last month. Abdulilah al-Howeiti and Abdullah Dukhail al-Howeiti were sentenced to 50 years in jail and received a 50-year travel ban for their refusal to be evicted from their homes in the Tabuc province, which has been earmarked for Neom, Middle East Eye reported.

Neom is the flagship project of Vision 2030, Prince Mohammed’s brainchild aimed at reducing Saudi Arabia’s reliance on oil revenues. A smart megacity powered by wind and solar that will produce green hydrogen at a $5-billion facility, the project has often been questioned as perhaps a little too ambitious. 

Worth a staggering $500 billion, the project has been touted as Saudi Arabia’s way into the energy transition club and a means of turning the Kingdom into a major renewable power and hydrogen supplier. Spanning more than 10,000 square miles, the project includes a zero-carbon city and industrial and logistics sectors.

The fortunes of the project, however, have been mixed. There is little in the way of updates on its progress although recently media reported that Saudi Arabia had won the bid to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games at the smart megacity. This suggests it should be completed by then, or at least partially completed.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry
