Santos, Oil Search Merger Creates $16 Billion Giant

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.45 +0.19 +0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.12 +0.23 +0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.977 +0.042 +1.07%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins SellBuy 2.143 +0.007 +0.34%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.285 +0.010 +0.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.45 +0.23 +0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.45 +0.23 +0.31%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 71.79 -2.53 -3.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.98 +0.56 +0.75%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 68.86 -2.69 -3.76%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.285 +0.010 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 73.02 -0.86 -1.16%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 74.04 -1.22 -1.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 68.50 -2.31 -3.26%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 73.77 -3.18 -4.13%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 73.03 -2.52 -3.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 71.79 -2.53 -3.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 71.79 -2.53 -3.40%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 71.71 -2.42 -3.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.98 +0.56 +0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 58.74 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 58.35 +0.33 +0.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 72.95 +0.33 +0.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 74.35 +0.33 +0.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 69.95 +0.33 +0.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 67.95 +0.33 +0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 67.95 +0.33 +0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 69.95 +0.33 +0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 72.60 +0.33 +0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 67.95 +0.33 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.45 +0.23 +0.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 67.75 -2.75 -3.90%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 61.50 -2.75 -4.28%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 75.87 +0.35 +0.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 65.21 -2.69 -3.96%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 69.16 -2.69 -3.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 69.16 -2.69 -3.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 67.75 -2.75 -3.90%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 64.25 +0.50 +0.78%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.81 +0.30 +0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 14 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 23 mins The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 9 hours NordStream2
  • 23 hours Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Pirates Plague Mexico’s Offshore Oil Platforms

Oil Bulls Remain Confident Despite Covid Concerns

Oil Bulls Remain Confident Despite Covid Concerns

Oil prices climbed this week…

Tesla Lowers Prices In China While Raising Them In The U.S.

Tesla Lowers Prices In China While Raising Them In The U.S.

Despite a fantastic earnings report,…

Net-Zero Agenda Clashes With Rapidly Rising Global Energy Demand

Net-Zero Agenda Clashes With Rapidly Rising Global Energy Demand

Despite their rapid growth, renewables…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Santos, Oil Search Merger Creates $16 Billion Giant

By Irina Slav - Aug 02, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Two Australian energy heavyweights are set to merge in a move that will create a company worth $16 billion that will rank among the 20 biggest in the industry globally.

Oil Search today recommended an improved takeover offer by Santos that would value the company at some $6.2 billion, according to Reuters. Bloomberg noted that the deal would create a rival for Woodside in the liquefied natural gas space.

Per the terms of the deal, Oil Search shareholders would get 0.6275 new Santos shares for every Oil Search share they hold. This was the sweetened version of an earlier offer that gave Oil Search shareholders 0.589 Santos shares.

The deal would give Santos access to some of the world’s lowest-cost LNG production capacity via Oil Search’s participation in Exxon-led PNG LNG in Papua New Guinea.

In a statement, Santos said the merger would be “a regional champion of size and scale” with “a diversified portfolio of high quality, long-life, low-cost assets across Australia, Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea and North America with significant growth optionality.”

The new company’s production this year would come in at some 116 million barrels of oil equivalent, Santos also said.

Oil Search holds a 29-percent stake in PNG LNG as well as a 22.8-percent interest in Papua LNG—a brownfield growth opportunity, according to the company. It also has a majority stake in the Pikka oil project in Alaska, which is the largest recent onshore oil discovery in the country.

The tie-up between Oil Search and Santos is the latest sign that the industry consolidation is not only limited to the United States and its shale patch. The changing environment in energy is prompting more companies to look for long-term business sustainability options through mergers and acquisitions.
LNG exposure seems to be important in this changing environment despite recent ambivalence about its future as a “bridge fuel” among some political decision-makers in some of the world’s largest importers, notably Japan, which recently said it planned to slash its LNG use considerably.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Not Even The Peak Oil Threat Can Slow Brazil's Oil Boom

Next Post

Venezuela’s Oil Production Plans Are Entirely Unrealistic
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Deficit Causes Prices To Soar

Natural Gas Deficit Causes Prices To Soar
India May Join China In Bid To Lower Oil Prices

India May Join China In Bid To Lower Oil Prices
Iraq Wants Other U.S. Oil Company To Replace Exxon

Iraq Wants Other U.S. Oil Company To Replace Exxon
The Best Risk-Reward Plays In Oil

The Best Risk-Reward Plays In Oil
Exxon Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana

Exxon Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com