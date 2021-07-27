Japan Energy Transition Threatens LNG Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.39 -0.52 -0.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 74.27 -0.23 -0.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.989 -0.113 -2.75%
Graph down Heating Oil 13 mins SellBuy 2.138 -0.013 -0.61%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.304 -0.005 -0.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 72.55 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 72.55 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.92 +0.12 +0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 73.03 +3.10 +4.43%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 69.61 -0.46 -0.66%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.304 -0.005 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.26 -0.77 -1.07%
Graph down Murban 1 day 72.32 -0.87 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 69.25 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 75.51 +0.14 +0.19%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 73.39 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 72.92 +0.12 +0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.92 +0.12 +0.16%
Chart Girassol 1 day 73.06 +0.18 +0.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 73.03 +3.10 +4.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.22 +0.03 +0.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 56.76 -0.16 -0.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 70.91 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 72.31 -0.16 -0.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 67.91 -0.16 -0.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 65.91 -0.16 -0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 65.91 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 67.91 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 70.56 -0.16 -0.23%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 65.91 -0.16 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 72.55 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 62.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 74.02 +0.27 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 65.86 -0.16 -0.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 69.81 -0.16 -0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.81 -0.16 -0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 62.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 76.70 +0.54 +0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 10 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 18 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 3 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Court Rules Against Africa’s Richest Woman In Oil Asset Case

Oil Opens Lower As Delta Variant Fears Clash With Tight Supply

Oil Opens Lower As Delta Variant Fears Clash With Tight Supply

Oil prices were trading slightly…

Big Oil Faces Mounting Pressure To Cut Upstream Emissions

Big Oil Faces Mounting Pressure To Cut Upstream Emissions

Shareholders and investors are increasingly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Japan Energy Transition Threatens LNG Demand

By Irina Slav - Jul 27, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

Japan’s ambitious energy shift to renewables is threatening future demand for liquefied natural gas as the country is the world’s largest importer of the commodity, Bloomberg reports.

Japan last week unveiled plans to boost renewable power generation capacity twofold over the next ten years, cutting the share of fossil fuels in its energy mix to less than 50 percent. The plan will involve halving the amount of energy Japan generates from liquefied natural gas over the period.

Bloomberg quotes traders and analysts as saying these ambitions could see LNG imports to Japan drop by a third by 2030 and will also put an end to long-term LNG supply deals that currently account for most of the country’s LNG supply.

“The move will further dampen Japanese LNG buyers’ appetite to sign long-term deals that extend beyond 2030, which could leave them more exposed to short-term price dynamics if demand ends up higher than targeted,” the report quoted Credit Suisse energy analyst Saul Cavonic as saying.

Achieving the goal of cutting carbon dioxide emissions by 46 percent from 2013 levels by 2030 may prove difficult. The target is 77 percent higher than Japan’s earlier emissions-cutting commitments, according to a Wall Street Journal report on the new energy plan. It will involve a substantial increase in solar and wind generation capacity in a country where available land is scarce.

The plan envisages a continued reliance on coal, which is problematic, as well as boosting the share of nuclear generation in the energy mix to compensate for the drop in LNG supplies, which would necessitate overcoming local opposition to the restarting of nuclear reactors and running these reactors at unrealistic rates, according to one member of the advisory committee that worked on the plan, International University of Japan vice president Takeo Kikkawa, who spoke to the WSJ.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tesla Smashes Expectations With Q2 Earnings

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Down


Most Commented

Alt text

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

 Alt text

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

U.S. Shale On Track For One Of Its Best Years Ever
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com