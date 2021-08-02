Venezuela’s Oil Production Plans Are Entirely Unrealistic

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.70 +0.44 +0.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.36 +0.47 +0.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 3.975 +0.040 +1.02%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.149 +0.013 +0.60%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.291 +0.017 +0.73%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.45 +0.23 +0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.45 +0.23 +0.31%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 71.79 -2.53 -3.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.98 +0.56 +0.75%
Chart Mars US 31 mins 68.86 -2.69 -3.76%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.291 +0.017 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 73.02 -0.86 -1.16%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 74.04 -1.22 -1.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 68.50 -2.31 -3.26%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 73.77 -3.18 -4.13%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 73.03 -2.52 -3.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 71.79 -2.53 -3.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 71.79 -2.53 -3.40%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 71.71 -2.42 -3.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.98 +0.56 +0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 58.74 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 58.35 +0.33 +0.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 72.95 +0.33 +0.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 74.35 +0.33 +0.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 69.95 +0.33 +0.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 67.95 +0.33 +0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 67.95 +0.33 +0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 69.95 +0.33 +0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 72.60 +0.33 +0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 67.95 +0.33 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.45 +0.23 +0.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 67.75 -2.75 -3.90%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 61.50 -2.75 -4.28%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 75.87 +0.35 +0.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 65.21 -2.69 -3.96%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 69.16 -2.69 -3.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 69.16 -2.69 -3.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 67.75 -2.75 -3.90%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 64.25 +0.50 +0.78%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.81 +0.30 +0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 15 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 1 hour The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 10 hours NordStream2
  • 23 hours Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Pirates Plague Mexico’s Offshore Oil Platforms

The Fascinating Rise And Fall Of Bitcoin Mining In China

The Fascinating Rise And Fall Of Bitcoin Mining In China

When bitcoin first became a…

Shell Reports $5.5 Billion Net Profit And Hikes Dividends

Shell Reports $5.5 Billion Net Profit And Hikes Dividends

Anglo-Dutch Shell reported a net…

The Hydrogen Hype Is Real, But Is It Justified?

The Hydrogen Hype Is Real, But Is It Justified?

Hydrogen is quickly gaining ground…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Venezuela’s Oil Production Plans Are Entirely Unrealistic

By Matthew Smith - Aug 02, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Despite a near economic collapse, shattered petroleum industry infrastructure and empty government coffers, Venezuela’s oil minister Tareck El Aissami continues to talk-up the prospects of the OPEC members crude oil output significantly expanding.

 In a June 21 interview with Bloomberg El Aissami claimed that Venezuela would quadruple its oil output by the end of 2021. The oil minister further asserted that regardless of U.S. sanctions foreign investment would gush into the founding OPEC member’s petroleum industry and production would eventually recover to such a level that Venezuela would rank among the world’s four largest crude oil production nations. According to El Aissami’s Venezuela will be pumping up to two million barrels of crude oil daily by the end of 2021, which is four times greater than the 500,000 barrels per day produced during 2020. Current circumstances, regardless of El Aissami’s assertions, indicate that the state goal is nearly impossible to achieve. OPEC’s July 2021 Monthly Oil Market Report shows that based on direct communications Venezuela pumped an average of 6330,000 barrels per day for June 2021. While this does represent a 9% increase compared to May and an impressive 67% year-over-year gain, it is still significantly less than the record 3.1 million barrels per day pumped during 1998 before Chavez came to power. Furthermore, the data released by Venezuela concerning the performance of the national oil company PDVSA is unreliable leading many analysts to rely on information from secondary sources. OPEC data from secondary sources indicate that Venezuela only produced an average of 529,000 barrels per day during June 2021, which is 16% less than the earlier number provided by Venezuela. Those numbers indicate there is a considerable way to go before petroleum production recovers to pre-crisis levels. 

Venezuela’s immense production decline over the last two decades is the result of strict U.S. sanctions preventing Caracas from accessing international energy and capital markets. Those restrictions are also preventing oil companies from doing business with the Maduro regime with many opting for over compliance to avoid penalties. The late-2014 oil price collapse, systematic malfeasance and endemic corruption accelerated that deterioration. Despite El Aissami’s optimism, there are signs of a long road ahead for Venezuela before any sustained recovery in oil production will occur.

A leaked PDVSA document states the national oil company believes investment of $58 billion in Venezuela’s oil industry is required to revive production to 1998 levels. That is a tremendous amount of capital which ultimately will only be obtained by courting and attracting substantial investment from major foreign oil companies. Even Russian energy supermajor Rosneft chose to sell its substantial Venezuelan assets, acquired through a series of unprofitable joint ventures with PDVSA and government loans to a Kremlin-controlled entity during 2020.

Related: Natural Gas Deficit Causes Prices To Soar

This was because of stricter U.S. sanctions, which saw Washington impose penalties on two Rosneft subsidiaries. The Russian energy supermajor took the decision despite sinking $9 billion into joint ventures with PDVSA since 2010 and incurring a significant loss on those investments. That event highlights U.S. sanctions are now a major deterrent for privately owned energy companies seeking to operate in Venezuela or conduct business with the Maduro regime.

Washington’s sanctions have also substantially amplified the logistical difficulties associated with maintaining, repairing, and refitting Venezuela’s crumbling petroleum infrastructure. Chinese engineering firms which initially committed to repairing and upgrading Venezuela’s heavily corroded refineries backed out of the deal because of their seriously dilapidated condition and lack of access to crucial parts.

While Iran has provided some assistance with rebuilding Venezuela’s ramshackle refineries, U.S. sanctions have prevented Teheran’s technicians from obtaining key parts for the western designed and built facilities. Much of Venezuela’s petroleum infrastructure was built by western energy majors, making it reliant upon parts and technical expertise sourced from outside of Venezuela, primarily from the U.S., for maintenance and refits. Those issues stress how important it is for U.S. sanctions to be eased before Venezuela can attract sufficient capital to rebuild its crumbling petroleum infrastructure. That simply will not occur for as long as strict U.S. sanctions preventing the sale of Venezuelan oil and penalizing companies doing business with the Maduro regime remain in place.

It is not only sanctions that are blocking much needed foreign energy investment, Venezuela’s heavy and super-heavy high sulfur content carbon emission intensive crude oil grades are also deterring foreign investment. French supermajor Total Energies and Norway’s Equinor recently announced they had decided to exit Venezuela transferring their 30.32 % and 9.67% respective interests in the Petrocedeño (Spanish) extra-heavy oil project to PDVSA. Both companies cited the decision was reached on the basis that the high carbon intensity of the project did not meet their stated goals of reducing carbon emissions and the environmental impact of their operations.

Petrocedeño lifts extra-heavy crude oil from the Orinoco belt and then processes it into lighter oil grades for sale or refining. This latest development highlights the risks connected with Venezuela’s heavy and extra-heavy crude oil, which are estimated to make up over 80% of the country’s vast oil reserves, becoming stranded assets as the global economy is decarbonized. 

A chronic lack of access to condensate because of limited local supplies, for diluting the extra-heavy crude oil grades so they can be transported and processed, is weighing heavily on production. Until a 2.1 million barrel July 2021 shipment from Iran, Venezuela had not received any condensate since September 2020 forcing it to rely on limited local light oil and condensate production. Prior to Washington’s imposition of additional sanctions in January 2019 the U.S. was the primary source of crucial condensate imports. Until those sanctions are eased it is unlikely that the OPEC member can obtain sufficient condensate to increase petroleum output, which is a further deterrent to energy companies considering investing in the Orinoco Belt.

Clearly, neither Caracas nor PDVSA can significantly expand Venezuela’s oil production until strict U.S. sanctions are eased. No global oil major, which are the only energy companies possessing the resources and expertise required to rebuild Venezuela’s shattered oil industry, is willing to invest until they can operate profitably in the petrostate. That will not occur until a significant portion of Washington’s sanctions are lifted.

The carbon-intensive nature of exploiting Venezuela’s heavy and extra-heavy crude oil in a post-Paris Agreement world is an additional deterrent to investment with big oil under considerable pressure to make operations carbon neutral. Those impediments to investment are further magnified by the risks associated with investing in a country led by an autocratic socialist regime that has a long history of nationalizing privately-owned petroleum assets. For those reasons, El Aissami’s claims appear unrealistic and Venezuela’s derelict oil industry will not recover nor will petroleum production experience sustained growth any time soon.

By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Santos, Oil Search Merger Creates $16 Billion Giant

Next Post

The Fascinating Rise And Fall Of Bitcoin Mining In China
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Deficit Causes Prices To Soar

Natural Gas Deficit Causes Prices To Soar
India May Join China In Bid To Lower Oil Prices

India May Join China In Bid To Lower Oil Prices
Iraq Wants Other U.S. Oil Company To Replace Exxon

Iraq Wants Other U.S. Oil Company To Replace Exxon
The Best Risk-Reward Plays In Oil

The Best Risk-Reward Plays In Oil
Exxon Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana

Exxon Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com