Russia and Saudi Arabia Call On OPEC+ Members to Join Production Cuts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.23 +0.85 +1.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.16 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.44 +0.57 +0.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.557 -0.012 -0.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.040 +0.010 +0.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.69 -2.90 -3.51%
Chart Mars US 34 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.040 +0.010 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.92 -1.03 -1.32%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.56 -1.05 -1.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.87 -3.74 -4.76%
Graph down Basra Light 737 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.90 -3.75 -4.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.03 -3.52 -4.48%
Chart Girassol 1 day 75.26 -3.62 -4.59%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.69 -2.90 -3.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 190 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 44.38 -2.94 -6.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 71.53 -2.94 -3.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 69.78 -2.94 -4.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 60.28 -2.94 -4.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 53.13 -2.94 -5.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 53.13 -2.94 -5.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 56.98 -2.94 -4.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 61.58 -2.94 -4.56%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 55.13 -2.94 -5.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 63.27 -1.03 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 67.12 -1.03 -1.51%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 69.50 -0.75 -1.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.50 -0.75 -1.19%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.16 -1.03 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 21 hours e-cars not selling
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Admits for First Time to Delays in Some Vision 2030 Projects

Hydrogen in the Limelight at COP28

Hydrogen in the Limelight at COP28

Thirty-nine countries have endorsed the…

Rystad: Coal Usage and Emissions in the Global Power Sector to Peak in 2023

Rystad: Coal Usage and Emissions in the Global Power Sector to Peak in 2023

The long-term displacement of fossil-fueled…

Airlines Come Under Fire for Misleading Sustainability Ads

Airlines Come Under Fire for Misleading Sustainability Ads

Ads from Air France, Lufthansa,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia and Saudi Arabia Call On OPEC+ Members to Join Production Cuts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 07, 2023, 7:49 AM CST
  • After Vladimir Putin met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, both countries emphasized the need for all OPEC+ members to adhere to production cuts.
  • The Kremlin originally used the word "join" but a later translation used the phrase "adhere to", a phrase that was repeated by Saudi Arabia.
  • With oil prices having fallen dramatically since the last OPEC+ meeting, the two countries are eager to push prices higher.
Join Our Community
OPEC

Russia and Saudi Arabia are calling on all other OPEC+ producers to join the production cuts, the Kremlin said after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

The two leaders of the top OPEC+ producers stressed “the need for all participating countries to join to the OPEC+ agreement, in a way that serves the interests of producers and consumers and supports the growth of the global economy,” according to a statement from the Kremlin in Russian, carried by Reuters.

The Russian version used the word “join” while an English translation of the statement, also released by the Kremlin, used the word “adhere” to the OPEC+ agreement, Reuters notes.

The Saudi Press Agency also used “adhere” in the joint statement released after Putin’s visit.

“In the field of energy, the two sides commended the close cooperation between them and the successful efforts of the OPEC+ countries in enhancing the stability of global oil markets,” the agency said.

“They stressed the importance of continuing this cooperation, and the need for all participating countries to adhere to the OPEC+ agreement, in a way that serves the interests of producers and consumers and supports the growth of the global economy.”

Putin is visiting Saudi Arabia on a rare trip abroad which also includes a visit to another major Gulf oil producer, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The visit comes less than a week after OPEC+ disappointed markets with an underwhelming announcement of production cuts for early next year and the lack of a unanimous agreement on a group-wide supply reduction.

Earlier this week, both Saudi Arabia and Russia said, via their respective top oilmen, that OPEC+ is ready to extend or deepen the oil production cuts if needed. The group is ready to take additional measures and deepen the oil production cuts in the first quarter of 2024 to avoid volatility and speculation on the market, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday. Earlier in the week, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg that the OPEC+ production cuts could extend beyond March 2024 if the market requires it, criticizing commentators for failing to understand the output deal.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Funds Could Play Bigger Role in Energy Capital Markets
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand

Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand
Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+

Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+
Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts

Why Oil Prices Fell After OPEC+ Announced Deeper Output Cuts
U.S. Oil Drillers See More Gains As OPEC+ Agrees to Cut Production

U.S. Oil Drillers See More Gains As OPEC+ Agrees to Cut Production
Latest Cuts Leave OPEC with Fewer Options

Latest Cuts Leave OPEC with Fewer Options

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com