Russia Says OPEC+ Ready To Deepen Oil Output Cuts If Needed

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.44 -0.60 -0.82%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.32 -0.71 -0.91%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.12 +0.44 +0.57%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.715 +0.021 +0.78%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.115 -0.020 -0.92%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.61 -2.67 -3.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.69 -2.90 -3.51%
Chart Mars US 32 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.115 -0.020 -0.92%

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.52 -3.29 -4.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.12 -3.28 -4.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.59 -2.69 -3.31%
Graph down Basra Light 736 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 78.75 -2.90 -3.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 78.61 -2.67 -3.28%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.61 -2.67 -3.28%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.12 -2.80 -3.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.69 -2.90 -3.51%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 189 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 48.04 -1.03 -2.10%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 75.19 -1.03 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 73.44 -1.03 -1.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 63.94 -1.03 -1.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 56.79 -1.03 -1.78%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 56.79 -1.03 -1.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 60.64 -1.03 -1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 65.24 -1.03 -1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 58.79 -1.03 -1.72%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.78 -0.87 -1.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.27 -1.03 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 67.12 -1.03 -1.51%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.52 -1.03 -1.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.50 -0.75 -1.07%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 83.98 +1.45 +1.76%

Russia Says OPEC+ Ready To Deepen Oil Output Cuts If Needed

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 05, 2023, 12:00 PM CST
  • Novak: “The timely actions of OPEC+, thanks to which about 2.2 million barrels per day will be held off the market in the first quarter of next year, will allow the period of low demand to pass painlessly in the first quarter of 2024,”.
  • The OPEC+ supply decision, which the market found unconvincing, will likely erase the expected deficit early next year.
  • Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman: “I honestly believe that the 2.2 million will overcome the usual inventory build that usually happens in the first quarter,”.
Novak

The OPEC+ group is ready to take additional measures and deepen the oil production cuts in the first quarter of 2024 to avoid volatility and speculation on the market, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

“The timely actions of OPEC+, thanks to which about 2.2 million barrels per day will be held off the market in the first quarter of next year, will allow the period of low demand to pass painlessly in the first quarter of 2024,” Novak told Russian news agency TASS.

“I would also like to note that if the current actions are not enough, OPEC+ countries are ready to take additional actions to eliminate speculation and volatility,” Novak added.  

Last week, OPEC+ announced 2.2 million bpd of cuts for the first quarter of 2024, but these include Saudi Arabia rolling over its voluntary cut, Russia deepening crude and fuel export cuts by 200,000 bpd, and several other OPEC+ members announcing voluntary production reductions for the first quarter of 2024.

Overall, the announcements after the meeting were underwhelming and failed to convince the market that OPEC+ hasn’t had disagreements over cuts and quotas leading to the meeting, as became evident from the lack of a group-wide cut.

The OPEC+ supply decision, which the market found unconvincing, will likely erase the expected deficit early next year but leaves the question 'what's next' unanswered, analysts say.

Novak’s comments on Tuesday follow remarks from Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who told Bloomberg on Monday that the OPEC+ production cuts could extend beyond March 2024 if the market requires it, criticizing commentators for failing to understand the output deal.

The Saudi energy minister suggested that this would change once “people see the reality of the deal”.

“I honestly believe that the 2.2 million will overcome the usual inventory build that usually happens in the first quarter,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

