Russia Tells Washington To Leave Iran Alone

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 69.54 +0.55 +0.80%
Brent Crude 2 days 78.71 +0.62 +0.79%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.759 +0.008 +0.29%
Mars US 4 days 73.19 +0.40 +0.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.19 +0.14 +0.18%
Urals 21 hours 76.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.56 -0.42 -0.55%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.56 -0.42 -0.55%
Bonny Light 5 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Mexican Basket 2 days 68.09 +0.86 +1.28%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.759 +0.008 +0.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 5 days 75.17 -1.53 -1.99%
Murban 5 days 78.20 +0.11 +0.14%
Iran Heavy 5 days 72.62 -0.20 -0.27%
Basra Light 5 days 76.93 -0.32 -0.41%
Saharan Blend 5 days 77.60 -0.04 -0.05%
Bonny Light 5 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Bonny Light 5 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Girassol 5 days 78.20 -0.27 -0.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.19 +0.14 +0.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 days 37.91 -1.57 -3.98%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 30.99 -2.85 -8.42%
Canadian Condensate 5 days 58.49 +0.90 +1.56%
Premium Synthetic 5 days 69.14 +0.40 +0.58%
Sweet Crude 5 days 49.74 +0.15 +0.30%
Peace Sour 5 days 45.99 -0.85 -1.81%
Peace Sour 5 days 45.99 -0.85 -1.81%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 57.99 +0.40 +0.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 54.74 -1.85 -3.27%
Central Alberta 5 days 47.99 +0.40 +0.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 76.56 -0.42 -0.55%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 66.25 +1.00 +1.53%
Giddings 21 hours 60.00 +1.00 +1.69%
ANS West Coast 5 days 76.81 +0.16 +0.21%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 63.80 +0.94 +1.50%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 67.75 +0.94 +1.41%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 67.75 +0.94 +1.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 66.30 +0.94 +1.44%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.42 -0.08 -0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Blackouts in Australia
  • 7 minutes Big Oil Costs Can't Go Much Lower
  • 14 minutes The moves toward 'zero-manning' in oil & gas
  • 3 mins THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 10 hours Jan's Electric bike replaces electric cars
  • 2 hours Funding Secured: Saudi Wealth Fund to Invest $1 Billion in Tesla's RIval Lucid to build its EV factory
  • 1 day gas lines set 70 houses on fire simultaneously in Massachusetts, live now.
  • 1 day Tesla Will Fix Its Cars In-House
  • 5 hours 100% Renewables will Fuel the Growth of Poverty and Homelessness
  • 5 hours Global Hunger Continues to Grow Driven By Climate Change
  • 17 hours Bezos Rips Trump For ‘Dangerous’ Attacks on The Media
  • 8 hours Audi Launches E-Tron Electric SUV With $74,800 Starting Price
  • 11 hours Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 2 days Meeting For Better Peninsula: Kim Jong Un Will Meet Moon Jae In Pyongyang
  • 1 day Germany Should have Gone with Nuclear
  • 22 hours Senate cancels postal service hearing

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Up Despite Massive Crude Build

Alt Text

Cyber Threats Are Mounting For U.S. Energy

Cybercrime is on the rise…

Alt Text

The Biggest Risk In Today’s Oil Markets

The oil market is tightening…

Alt Text

Oil Tumbles On Mixed Inventory Data

Oil prices took a hit…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Russia Tells Washington To Leave Iran Alone

By Irina Slav - Sep 18, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Rig

“This is unproductive, this is wrong,” Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak recently said about the U.S. sanctions on Iran, indicating that Moscow will continue to back its ally in the Middle East despite its newly forged relations with Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to CNBC last week, Novak said, "It is better to continue working in the market, Iran being just another exporter that provides stable supplies to the market. It is one of the richest in resources and has a solid standing in terms of its energy capability both in the OPEC, and in the energy markets as a whole.”

Analysts have warned that the U.S. sanctions could cut Iran’s crude oil production and exports by as much as 1 million bpd or even more, which will certainly have a bullish effect on prices whatever countermeasures are taken by OPEC or the United States itself, including the November sale of 11 million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

True to his laconic self, Novak was wary of making any specific forecasts in this respect, however. “I think there will be consequences, I am sure, but we could only comment once they are in place,” Russia’s top energy dog said, adding “We’ll see what happens” with regard to companies operating in Iran and countries doing business with it.

The Iran sanctions have had an interesting effect on regional and global geopolitics. Russia and Iran are close allies, but Russia also recently opened up to Saudi Arabian investments. At the same time, U.S. Congress is preparing more sanctions against Moscow, but Washington needs Russian oil to help offset the effect of the Iran sanctions. To make things even more interesting, Tehran itself is juggling between its outrage at other producers—such as its friend Russia—ready to step in to pump more oil and earn more money on the back of lower Iranian supply, and its need to keep on good terms with its allies. Related: U.S. Shale Oil Production Beats Estimates Again

In a plot fit for an award-winning drama series, last week U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry traveled to Moscow to discuss energy topics with Novak. Although no details concerning oil markets were disclosed, these were bound to have been discussed: Perry praised Russia for its readiness to keep oil supply stable just as he warned Moscow to “stop using energy as a weapon.”

In a no less charming puzzle of mixed signals, earlier this week Iran’s OPEC governor accused its friend Russia and foe Saudi Arabia of stealing its market share and enjoying higher oil revenues at Tehran’s expense. A day later, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Quasemi dismissed “media reports” containing these accusations, saying, “We do not agree with some reports of media.”

Everyone involved in this geopolitical dance seems to be walking a thin line between its interests and those of other stakeholders that are at odds with its own. What the next steps of the dance will be remains to be seen, as Novak would say. Yet it bears remembering that in such a complex dance there is a constant risk of any one of the dancers stepping on someone else’s toes, the consequences of which could swing oil markets in any direction.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Iran Sanctions Are Damaging The Dollar

Next Post

The Biggest Risk In Today’s Oil Markets
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Millennials Making Millions In Texas Oil

The Millennials Making Millions In Texas Oil
Oil Prices Rally On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Significant Crude Draw

 Diesel Demand Is Set To Soar

Diesel Demand Is Set To Soar

 Why WTI Could Crash In The Coming Weeks

Why WTI Could Crash In The Coming Weeks

 Oil Prices Jump On Saudi Arabia’s $80 Claim

Oil Prices Jump On Saudi Arabia’s $80 Claim

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com