Iran Accuses Russia And Saudi Arabia Of Stealing Market Share

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 hours 69.54 +0.55 +0.80%
Brent Crude 10 hours 78.71 +0.62 +0.79%
Natural Gas 10 hours 2.759 +0.008 +0.29%
Mars US 3 days 73.19 +0.40 +0.55%
Opec Basket 4 days 76.05 -0.41 -0.54%
Urals 4 days 76.33 +0.19 +0.25%
Louisiana Light 4 days 76.98 +1.13 +1.49%
Louisiana Light 4 days 76.98 +1.13 +1.49%
Bonny Light 4 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Mexican Basket 4 days 67.23 -0.22 -0.33%
Natural Gas 10 hours 2.759 +0.008 +0.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 75.17 -1.53 -1.99%
Murban 4 days 78.20 +0.11 +0.14%
Iran Heavy 4 days 72.62 -0.20 -0.27%
Basra Light 4 days 76.93 -0.32 -0.41%
Saharan Blend 4 days 77.60 -0.04 -0.05%
Bonny Light 4 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Bonny Light 4 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Girassol 4 days 78.20 -0.27 -0.34%
Opec Basket 4 days 76.05 -0.41 -0.54%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 days 37.91 -1.57 -3.98%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 30.99 -2.85 -8.42%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 58.49 +0.90 +1.56%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 69.14 +0.40 +0.58%
Sweet Crude 4 days 49.74 +0.15 +0.30%
Peace Sour 4 days 45.99 -0.85 -1.81%
Peace Sour 4 days 45.99 -0.85 -1.81%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 57.99 +0.40 +0.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 54.74 -1.85 -3.27%
Central Alberta 4 days 47.99 +0.40 +0.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 76.98 +1.13 +1.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.50 +0.50 +0.77%
Giddings 4 days 59.25 +0.50 +0.85%
ANS West Coast 5 days 76.65 -1.42 -1.82%
West Texas Sour 4 days 62.94 +0.40 +0.64%
Eagle Ford 4 days 66.89 +0.40 +0.60%
Eagle Ford 4 days 66.89 +0.40 +0.60%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.44 +0.40 +0.62%
Kansas Common 4 days 59.25 +0.50 +0.85%
Buena Vista 4 days 76.50 +0.40 +0.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Big Oil Costs Can't Go Much Lower
  • 8 minutes Bezos Rips Trump For ‘Dangerous’ Attacks on The Media
  • 14 minutes The moves toward 'zero-manning' in oil & gas
  • 4 hours Tesla Will Fix Its Cars In-House
  • 9 hours Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 3 hours gas lines set 70 houses on fire simultaneously in Massachusetts, live now.
  • 8 hours Meeting For Better Peninsula: Kim Jong Un Will Meet Moon Jae In Pyongyang
  • 6 hours Oil Higher As U.S. Iran Sanctions Raise Supply Concerns
  • 2 hours Jan's Electric bike replaces electric cars
  • 1 hour Blackouts in Australia
  • 57 mins 100% Renewables will Fuel the Growth of Poverty and Homelessness
  • 1 hour Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 8 hours Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 9 hours Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 7 hours Germany Should have Gone with Nuclear
  • 3 hours Senate cancels postal service hearing

Breaking News:

This IPO Could Be The Largest Oil Firm Listing In A Decade

Alt Text

Russia’s Oil Companies Thrive Amid Sanctions

Despite stringent sanctions, Russian oil…

Alt Text

Oil Nears $80 On Iran Concerns

Oil prices are once again…

Alt Text

The Qatar-China LNG Deal Is A Game Changer

PetroChina has just signed a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Iran Accuses Russia And Saudi Arabia Of Stealing Market Share

By Irina Slav - Sep 17, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Rig

Russia and Saudi Arabia are eating into Iran’s oil market share, Tehran’s OPEC governor, Hossein Kazempour Ardebili, said in an interview with state oil agency Shana.

The official did not reserve his criticism for these two, however. He also slammed other OPEC members for welcoming the U.S. sanctions against Tehran and taking advantage of the situation to boost their production.

“On the one hand” Ardebili said, “Russia and Saudi Arabia, under the pretext of balancing the supply and demand of the world, are seeking a part of Iran's market share; on the other hand, some OPEC members are hands in hands with the United States to strike some OPEC founding members.”

At the same time, Ardebili was skeptical about Saudi Arabia, for one, being able to boost its production to 12 million bpd as it claimed it would should the need arise amid Iran sanctions.

“Saudi Arabia has tapped its stockpiles of about 240 million barrels based on the latest estimates to bring its oil production to 12 mbd, a record the kingdom had previously registered during occupation of Kuwait by Iraq, as well as the overthrow of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Again, Riyadh will need to tap its oil inventories to strike such production levels,” The OPEC governor of Iran said.

Related: Russia Looks To Boost Gas Sales In Tighter European Markets

The interview comes a few days after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei approached Russia’s Vladimir Putin for support in trying to “restrain” Washington.

At the same time, Ardebili accused Russia of trying to cozy up to Washington through Riyadh to make the most of the oil market situation. Although he admitted it is more or less natural for every oil producer to take advantage of higher prices and seek to maximize its gains, the official said that Russia and Saudi Arabia were pursuing “hostage-taking policies in the market.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Why Is Apple Giving This Tiny Stock A $900 Million Opportunity?

Next Post

The Massachusetts Gas Disaster Could Spark An Energy Crisis
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil

Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil
The Millennials Making Millions In Texas Oil

The Millennials Making Millions In Texas Oil

 Oil Prices Rally On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Significant Crude Draw

 Diesel Demand Is Set To Soar

Diesel Demand Is Set To Soar

 Hurricane Danger Lifts Oil Prices

Hurricane Danger Lifts Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com