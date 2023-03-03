Russia Redirects Oil Product Exports To Africa

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.10 -0.58 -0.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.19 -0.64 -0.75%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.44 +1.06 +1.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.700 -0.309 -10.27%
Graph down Gasoline 18 mins 2.730 -0.020 -0.74%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.20 +0.63 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 2 days 78.98 +1.42 +1.83%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.730 -0.020 -0.74%

Graph up Marine 3 days 82.39 +0.52 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 3 days 84.53 +0.87 +1.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 81.56 +0.65 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 461 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 86.01 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.72 +0.35 +0.41%
Chart Girassol 3 days 85.97 +0.15 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.20 +0.63 +0.76%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 64.91 +1.68 +2.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 min 58.43 +1.52 +2.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 min 81.83 +1.52 +1.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 min 80.08 +1.52 +1.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 min 77.23 +1.52 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 min 73.93 +1.52 +2.10%
Chart Peace Sour 1 min 73.93 +1.52 +2.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 min 75.23 +1.52 +2.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 min 84.18 +1.52 +1.84%
Chart Central Alberta 1 min 73.53 +1.52 +2.11%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 80.90 +0.38 +0.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.75 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 68.50 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 80.90 +0.69 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 70.69 +0.47 +0.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 74.64 +0.47 +0.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.64 +0.47 +0.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.75 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.22 +1.51 +1.83%

All Charts
Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Hikes Oil Prices Once Again

Some GCC countries have already…

JPMorgan believes Russia will be…

The growing backlash against ESG…

Premium Content

Russia Redirects Oil Product Exports To Africa

By Editorial Dept - Mar 03, 2023, 9:04 AM CST
1. UAE to Launch Another Exchange-Traded Benchmark

- ADNOC, the national oil company of the UAE, is set to launch a new futures contract for its Upper Zakum grade in the second half of 2023, to be traded on the ICE Futures Abu Dhabi exchange just like its main export crude, Murban.

- Seeking to avoid dependence on the Oman and Dubai contracts, ADNOC wants to reflect the heavier and sourer quality of Upper Zakum, traditionally priced at a sizable discount to Murban.

- The medium sour crude feeding Upper Zakum is located in shallow waters offshore UAE and it is developed through a web of artificial islands and the barrels are piped to the export terminal in Zirku island.

- Whilst trading volumes of IFAD Murban pale in comparison to ICE Brent, they have nevertheless found their space, with daily trades averaging 8,277 contracts so far in 2023.

2. January Brings EV Sales Collapse as Government Incentives Fade

- Sales of electric vehicles (EV) have experienced one of their most drastic month-on-month declines on record in January, halting a consistent upward trajectory as government subsidies taper out.

- Rystad Energy data indicates 672,000 EVs being sold in January, half of December 2022 sales, seeing the share of electric vehicles in passenger car
sales tumble to a mere 14%.

- Many European countries saw government subsidies run out by the end of 2022 – in Germany sales dropped by a third to 27,000 units…

Previous Post

A Disastrous Year For Azerbaijan's Oil Industry

Next Post

What Will It Take For Oil To Break Out Of Its Range?
