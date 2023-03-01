Investors Fear Change Of Strategy At Brazil’s Oil Giant

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.77 -0.28 -0.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.44 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.00 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.734 -0.013 -0.47%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.641 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.20 +1.69 +2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.91 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 75.60 +1.37 +1.85%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.641 -0.001 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.14 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.87 -0.34 -0.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.83 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph down Basra Light 457 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.10 +1.65 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.20 +1.69 +2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.20 +1.69 +2.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.34 +1.40 +1.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.91 +0.27 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 61.48 +0.82 +1.35%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 55.80 +1.37 +2.52%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 79.20 +1.37 +1.76%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 77.45 +1.37 +1.80%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 74.60 +1.37 +1.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 71.30 +1.37 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 71.30 +1.37 +1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 72.60 +1.37 +1.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 81.55 +1.37 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 70.90 +1.37 +1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +1.50 +2.08%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +1.50 +2.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 79.16 -0.64 -0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.58 +1.37 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.53 +1.37 +1.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.53 +1.37 +1.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +1.50 +2.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.88 -7.37 -10.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.71 +1.37 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

BP Gets Disappointing Results For Gulf Of Mexico Deepwater Appraisal Well

Tesla’s New Germany Plant Is Firing On All Cylinders

Tesla’s New Germany Plant Is Firing On All Cylinders

Tesla’s new plant in Germany…

Plunging Gas Prices Could Kill Off $40 Billion In Deals

Plunging Gas Prices Could Kill Off $40 Billion In Deals

Merger and acquisition activity in…

High Gas Prices Could Be The New Normal For Europe

High Gas Prices Could Be The New Normal For Europe

All the latest developments in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Investors Fear Change Of Strategy At Brazil’s Oil Giant

By Tom Kool - Mar 01, 2023, 11:00 AM CST
  • Petrobras shares drop as investors fear dividend cut. 
  • The return of fuel subsidies could weigh on Petrobras' profitability.
  • Lula government looks to suspend all ongoing asset sales for 90 days.
Join Our Community

Petrobras shares fell at the beginning of the week as investors worry the policies of recently installed President Lula da Silva could erode the profitability of the state-owned oil major.

Investors and the Brazilian government alike enjoyed big paydays in 2022 as the Petrobras board approved the payout of big dividends last year. But now, Brasilia may decide to cut dividends in order to start subsidizing fuels again. The move could mark the return to the policies of 2011-2014 when the Dilma Rousseff-led government tried to shield Brazilians from soaring global crude prices by implementing a generous fuel-subsidy policy through Petrobras. The fuel subsidies and the subsequent plunge in oil prices after 2014 turned Petrobras into the most indebted company in the world.

Will things be different this time around?

Most experts already expected a change in company policy under the new Lula government. The 77-year-old President had campaigned with the promise to make Petrobras a greener company and has put forward ex-senator Jean-Paul Prates as the new CEO of Petrobras. Prates, during his time as a senator, has proposed several bills to create a regulatory framework for the installation of offshore wind and carbon capture, the former of which could actually turn out to be a profitable business for Petrobras, given the company’s extensive experience in offshore operations. Related: Oil Rebounds On Smaller Than Expected Crude Build

Under President Bolsonaro, Petrobras had started an asset divestiture program, through which the company was putting up non-core shallow-water fields and refining assets for sale in order to reduce its debt. Lula’s government was already expected to halt the sale of, especially refining assets, and on March 1, 2023, the government asked Petrobras to suspend all asset sales for 90 days while the Energy Ministry is revising the national energy policy. The market expects the Lula government to prevent further sales of refining assets and to prevent the slimming down of the company in general.

Analysts have warned that the company’s focus on deepwater pre-salt assets could be highly profitable in the 2020s but carries long-term risk as the company could become less diversified and hence more vulnerable to extreme movements in global crude prices.

Regardless of Lula’s long-term plans for Petrobras, he will not want to make radical changes to the company’s pre-salt production strategy, which represents 73% of its total production, and generates the lion's share of its income. 

Petrobras is set to report Q4 and 2022 full-year earnings after markets close today.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Is Intent On Defending Its Oil Market Share In India

Next Post

Hydrogen Cars Could Soon Compete With Electric Vehicles
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?
Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure

Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure
Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build

Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build
Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies
Iraq To Drop Dollar In Trade With China

Iraq To Drop Dollar In Trade With China

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com