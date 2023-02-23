India’s Fuel Demand Is Set To Rise By 4.7% In The Next Fiscal Year

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.96 +1.01 +1.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.58 +0.98 +1.22%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.75 +1.69 +2.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.157 -0.017 -0.78%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.346 +0.008 +0.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.18 -1.77 -2.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.18 -1.77 -2.16%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -1.57 -1.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.94 -0.08 -0.10%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 71.90 -2.56 -3.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.346 +0.008 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.04 -1.17 -1.44%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.28 -0.56 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 77.32 -1.77 -2.24%
Graph down Basra Light 450 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 81.54 -1.82 -2.18%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -1.57 -1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -1.57 -1.89%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.84 -1.31 -1.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.94 -0.08 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.60 -1.68 -2.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 52.70 -2.41 -4.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 76.10 -2.41 -3.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 74.35 -2.41 -3.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 71.50 -2.41 -3.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 68.20 -2.41 -3.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 68.20 -2.41 -3.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 69.50 -2.41 -3.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 78.45 -2.41 -2.98%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 67.80 -2.41 -3.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.18 -1.77 -2.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.50 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.25 -0.25 -0.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 79.85 -1.78 -2.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.69 -0.18 -0.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.64 -0.18 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.64 -0.18 -0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.50 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 28 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.82 -2.33 -2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 23 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days What Will We Do Without Oil

Breaking News:

U.S. LNG Giant Sees Revenues More Than Double In 2022

Global Oil Demand Hit Record High In December

Global Oil Demand Hit Record High In December

Global oil demand jumped by…

Morgan Stanley Boosts Global Oil Demand Forecast

Morgan Stanley Boosts Global Oil Demand Forecast

Morgan Stanley has raised its…

Russia Sending More Arctic Crude To India And China

Russia Sending More Arctic Crude To India And China

Russia has managed to shift…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

India’s Fuel Demand Is Set To Rise By 4.7% In The Next Fiscal Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 23, 2023, 7:35 AM CST
  • According to estimates by India’s ministry of petroleum and natural gas, the country’s fuel demand is set to climb by 4.7% in the next fiscal year.
  • The country’s fuel demand has rebounded in February, with sales of diesel and gasoline jumping by double digits so far this month.
  • The government is considering cutting fuel tax to bring inflation under control, a move that would boost domestic fuel demand.
Join Our Community

Fuel consumption in India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, is expected to rise by 4.7% in the next fiscal year between April 2023 and March 2024, estimates by the Indian ministry of petroleum and natural gas showed on Thursday.

India’s gasoline demand is forecast to increase by 7.1% over the next fiscal year, while gasoil demand is expected to climb by 4.2%, according to the ministry’s initial estimates reported by Reuters.

Demand for all products—except for naphtha—is projected to increase over the 12 months beginning in April, the estimates showed.

India’s fuel demand has seen a jump so far this month, preliminary consumption data showed last week.    

India’s fuel demand rebounded strongly in the first half of February, recovering from a drop in January, with sales of diesel and gasoline jumping by double digits so far this month.

Sales of diesel, the most used fuel in India, jumped by almost 25% year over year between February 1 and 15, according to preliminary industry data cited by PTI last week. Diesel sales so far in February were also up by 16.7% compared to the first two weeks of February in 2021 and 7% higher than in the same period of 2020, just before the Covid lockdowns.

Compared to the first half of January 2023, India’s diesel sales rose by 10.3% this month.

Domestic demand for fuels may be about to rise further later this year as the government considers a cut in fuel tax as part of efforts to bring inflation under control.

Rising fuel demand in India and an expected rebound in Chinese oil demand after the reopening are set to be major bullish factors for the oil markets this year, analysts say. However, the expected strong demand in China and India could be offset by slowdowns in other economies, especially if the Fed continues with interest rate hikes to a higher end-point rate than previously thought.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory
India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants

India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants
Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions

Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions
Russia’s Spring Offensive Is Now Underway

Russia’s Spring Offensive Is Now Underway
Goldman: Russia May Have Received More For Its Crude Than Quoted Prices Suggest

Goldman: Russia May Have Received More For Its Crude Than Quoted Prices Suggest

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com