Gazprom Neft: Russian Oil Output Cut Will Help Balance The Market

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.48 +1.80 +2.38%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.94 +1.49 +1.81%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.15 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.639 -0.092 -3.37%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.420 +0.052 +2.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.57 -1.12 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 78.57 -1.12 -1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.64 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 74.23 -0.64 -0.85%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.420 +0.052 +2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.20 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.21 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.03 -0.62 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 455 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.45 -0.50 -0.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.94 -0.44 -0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.64 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.66 +0.14 +0.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 54.43 -0.64 -1.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 77.83 -0.64 -0.82%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 76.08 -0.64 -0.83%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 73.23 -0.64 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 69.93 -0.64 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 69.93 -0.64 -0.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 71.23 -0.64 -0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 80.18 -0.64 -0.79%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 69.53 -0.64 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.57 -1.12 -1.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 72.00 -0.75 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 79.80 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 68.21 -0.64 -0.93%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 72.16 -0.64 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 72.16 -0.64 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 72.00 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 33 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 81.34 -0.64 -0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Gazprom Neft: Russian Oil Output Cut Will Help Balance The Market

Can China Really Be An Unbiased Broker Of Peace?

Can China Really Be An Unbiased Broker Of Peace?

China has outlined a 12-point…

North Africa Is Buying Up Russian Diesel After EU Ban

North Africa Is Buying Up Russian Diesel After EU Ban

North Africa has become a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Gazprom Neft: Russian Oil Output Cut Will Help Balance The Market

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 28, 2023, 9:30 AM CST

Russia’s decision to reduce its oil production by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March will help balance the global oil market, which is in a surplus now, Alexander Dyukov, chief executive of Russian oil company Gazprom Neft, said on Tuesday.

“Currently the market is in a surplus, so the Russian government’s decision to cut supply is aimed at rebalancing it,” Dyukov told reporters today, as carried by Russian news agency Interfax.  

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in early February that Russia, a member of OPEC+, would voluntarily cut its oil production by 500,000 bpd in March as a result of the Western sanctions and the price cap on Russian crude oil.   

The Russian production cut could be “a sign that Moscow may be struggling to place all of its barrels,” or “may be an attempt to shore up oil prices,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Oil Market Report for February. 

The attempt at an oil-price boost has failed so far—prices have been pressured this month by signs that the Fed could raise interest rates to a higher endpoint and hold them there for longer to fight sticky inflation. 

Speaking to reporters today, Gazprom Neft’s Dyukov also said that oil prices would be volatile this year, too, and could be in the range of $80-$110 per barrel.

On the one hand, there is a surplus on the market, but on the other hand, Russia’s crude and oil products are being redirected to new markets, which leads to higher transportation costs, reflected in the prices, Interfax quoted Dyukov as saying.

“This is a consequence, among other things, of the sanctions pressure on Russia,” Dyukov said.

Market volatility will be high, but there are tools to temper the volatility, especially from the OPEC+ group, he added.

“OPEC+ is one of the key mechanisms that could reduce market volatility…Time will tell, but OPEC+ has proven to be an effective tool,” Dyukov said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Immediately after the Russian announcement of the cut for March, OPEC+ signaled the group doesn’t plan to change the course in its oil production targets.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

BP’s CEO Warns Of Oil And Gas Price Spikes If Energy Transition Is Rushed

Next Post

BP’s CEO Warns Of Oil And Gas Price Spikes If Energy Transition Is Rushed

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com