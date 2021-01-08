OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 9 hours 52.24 +1.41 +2.77%
Graph up Brent Crude 6 hours 55.99 +1.61 +2.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 9 hours 2.700 -0.029 -1.06%
Graph up Mars US 9 hours 53.59 +1.46 +2.80%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 53.84 +0.55 +1.03%
Graph up Urals 17 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 52.93 +0.38 +0.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 52.93 +0.38 +0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 54.91 +0.97 +1.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 50.23 +0.29 +0.58%
Chart Natural Gas 9 hours 2.700 -0.029 -1.06%
Graph up Marine 1 day 54.45 +0.16 +0.29%
Graph up Murban 1 day 54.64 +0.11 +0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 52.89 +1.05 +2.03%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 57.09 +1.42 +2.55%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 54.78 +1.02 +1.90%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 54.91 +0.97 +1.80%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 54.91 +0.97 +1.80%
Chart Girassol 1 day 56.15 +0.94 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 53.84 +0.55 +1.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 34.34 +1.97 +6.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 35.88 +0.55 +1.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 49.83 +0.20 +0.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 51.23 +0.20 +0.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 45.13 +0.40 +0.89%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 43.08 +0.20 +0.47%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 43.08 +0.20 +0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 44.63 +0.20 +0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 46.43 +0.20 +0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 43.43 +0.20 +0.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 52.93 +0.38 +0.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 48.75 +1.25 +2.63%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 42.50 +1.25 +3.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 54.35 +0.64 +1.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 44.78 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 48.73 +0.20 +0.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 48.73 +0.20 +0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 48.75 +1.25 +2.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 41.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 56.72 +0.20 +0.35%
All Charts
Russia Has Won Its Oil War With Saudi Arabia

By Editorial Dept - Jan 08, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
Oil prices reached the highest point since February 2020 this week after Saudi Arabia’s surprise announcement at the monthly OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting that it would voluntarily cut an additional 1 million barrels per day from its oil production. This extra cut--by the only true swing producer in the group--more than offsets the increases in production granted to Russia and Kazakhstan, and is a completely different outcome to that which analysts and industry experts had expected. 

Saudi Arabia and Russia--the two most powerful members of the OPEC+ alliance--have been at odds over how to respond to the changing oil market and lowered demand. Russia is concerned that U.S. shale will take advantage of any decrease in production that OPEC+ members make. And it isn’t entirely wrong. Russia is focused on market share. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, is focused on price. Although the word “price” is never used. Instead, the phrase “market balance” or “restore balance to the market” is preferred. With Saudi Arabia cutting a million barrels per day, two things are clear: 1) The Saudis senses a slackening in the market, likely due to refinery maintenance season in Asia and a new flurry of lockdowns due to the new more virulent strain of Covid-19, and none of the other producers can afford to (nor are they willing to) reduce production further. 2) While Saudi Arabia remains the most powerful member of OPEC, its power is diluted…

