Rising Lithium Prices Could Derail The EV Boom

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 56 mins 91.76 -1.90 -2.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 20 mins 92.83 -1.98 -2.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 4.486 -0.231 -4.90%
Graph down Heating Oil 56 mins 2.786 -0.071 -2.50%
Graph down Gasoline 56 mins 2.649 -0.029 -1.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.73 +2.96 +3.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.32 +0.59 +0.62%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 90.36 -1.90 -2.06%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.649 -0.029 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 92.40 -0.32 -0.35%
Graph down Murban 2 days 94.74 -0.33 -0.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 88.62 +2.58 +3.00%
Graph down Basra Light 80 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 99.30 +3.35 +3.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 96.73 +2.96 +3.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.73 +2.96 +3.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 97.41 +2.85 +3.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.32 +0.59 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 79.56 +1.59 +2.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 95.81 +1.59 +1.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 94.06 +1.59 +1.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 91.96 +1.59 +1.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 89.11 +1.59 +1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 89.11 +1.59 +1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 91.21 +1.59 +1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 94.76 +1.59 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 89.41 +1.59 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 90.25 +1.75 +1.98%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 84.00 +1.75 +2.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.46 -2.74 -2.85%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 87.61 +1.59 +1.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 91.56 +1.59 +1.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 91.56 +1.59 +1.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 90.25 +1.75 +1.98%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.00 +1.75 +2.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.85 +1.59 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 10 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 13 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 55 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 5 hours Pierre Omidyar Co-funded Ukraine Revolution Groups With US Government, Documents Show
  • 10 hours Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 3 hours So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 1 day U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 2 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum

Breaking News:

More Bad News For European Energy Markets As French Nuclear Generation Drops

Climate Action Faces Reality Check In The Energy Crisis

Climate Action Faces Reality Check In The Energy Crisis

Government priorities turned from actions…

Oil Executives: Higher Energy Prices Are Here To Stay

Oil Executives: Higher Energy Prices Are Here To Stay

A growing number of big…

Ransomware Gang Targets U.S. Critical Infrastructure

Ransomware Gang Targets U.S. Critical Infrastructure

A ransomware gang is targeting…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rising Lithium Prices Could Derail The EV Boom

By Ag Metal Miner - Feb 17, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
  • The price of lithium skyrocketed by over 400% over the past year as battery demand continues to climb.
  • The quest for EV manufacturers to get access to high-grade lithium appears challenging.
  • The success of a lithium mining business directly ties to the success and stability of the company’s host communities.
Join Our Community

As the price of lithium has skyrocketed over 400% in the past year, the demand for lithium-ion batteries appears more intense than ever. Lithium has earned the ‘white petroleum’ label due to its dramatic need for supplies from the rise of battery giga-factories, electric vehicles, powerwalls and energy storage businesses. Battery makers including Tesla, Panasonic and LG Chem, have to budget for the rising cost of lithium.  Batteries that go into electric cars require lithium. More battery makers will need to expand production to keep up with demand from electric cars.

“The demand for lithium-ion batteries is higher than ever,” said Chris Berry, President and strategic metal consultant at House Mountain Partners.  “Lithium’s lightness helps it store a lot of energy which is very useful for electronics.”  As the price has jumped to nearly $50,000 per ton, some battery manufacturers have raised prices.

Despite microchip shortages and changing demand from customers, the clean energy revolution appears well underway. Volvo Cars committed to putting one million electrified cars on the road by 2025. In addition, 50% of its sales volume will come from fully electric vehicles. France plans to end sales of all gas and diesel cars by 2040. Whereas Germany has mandated that all new cars will go electric by 2030.

High grade lithium seems hard to find

The quest for EV manufacturers to get access to high-grade lithium appears challenging. The United States and other countries continue to look to disentangle their clean energy supply chains from China. China currently serves as the leading lithium producer. Thus, an urgency to look in safe geopolitically friendly lithium-rich countries such as Chile has become important.

Related: Exxon, Chevron Eye Major Boost In Permian Oil Production

The business of extracting lithium today in Chile features Albemarle, a U.S.-based company that also controls the largest lithium operations in Australia. The other player includes Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM), Chile’s largest lithium mining company. Chile’s Salar de Atacama, the largest salt flat in the country, has held the bulk of current exploration for lithium. The leading junior mining companies operating in the Chilean lithium mining market include Calgary based Lithium Chile and my company, Vancouver, BC-based Wealth Minerals.

Lithium Chile’s property portfolio consists of 68,800 hectares in Chile. Wealth Minerals’ lithium portfolio includes over 50,400 hectares in Chile. This includes the Atacama salar which has the world’s highest grade and largest producing lithium brine deposit.

Moving from Discovery to Production

The process of turning lithium into the chemicals that power batteries is not easy.  Refining lithium involves chemical processes that can cause water and soil pollution, without proper controls. It can take many years for a new lithium-mining operation to produce battery-grade materials.

While the production of the raw material, lithium remains essential to technology, it also impacts the environment.  With hard rock deposits and salar brines as the primary sources of lithium,  lithium processing through conventional tactics such as evaporation ponds has become inefficient. That process produces less than half of the lithium extracted.  Pollution, high-water use and land use changes serve as other challenges lithium miners face.  So, as EV makers source lithium, they should remain mindful that their production sources have committed to environmentally sustainable mining practices.

Organizations like Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance and Responsible Minerals Initiative provide the tools and resources focused on minerals supply chain due diligence to produce a comprehensive standard. These organizations provide information to ensure that EV makers vehicles are truly ‘clean-energy’ vehicles.

Lithium miners as good corporate citizens

Lithium mining companies need to implement best environmental practices at all levels of their operations.  That includes building projects together with the communities near operations. Moreover, it also includes protecting nature and using the best available techniques and technologies to develop assets. The success of a lithium mining business directly ties to the success and stability of the company’s host communities. The miner must always focus on its reputation as a responsible partner in resource development.

Our collective future requires clean air and a pathway to an environmentally-sound planet. A ‘bet’ on clean energy through investments in renewable energy, represents a wager that will deliver a cleaner planet. One that will thrive for current and future generations.

By AG Metal MIner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Extreme Backwardation Suggests One Of The Tightest Oil Markets Ever

Next Post

The Sky Is the Limit For Lithium Prices
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?

How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?
Cutting Russia’s Oil Flow To Europe Would Be A Disaster

Cutting Russia’s Oil Flow To Europe Would Be A Disaster
Oil Tanks After Russia Pulls Troops From Ukrainian Border

Oil Tanks After Russia Pulls Troops From Ukrainian Border
U.S. Rig Count See Massive Climb On Higher Oil Prices

U.S. Rig Count See Massive Climb On Higher Oil Prices
OPEC Production Problems Push Oil Prices Higher

OPEC Production Problems Push Oil Prices Higher



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com