Extreme Backwardation Suggests One Of The Tightest Oil Markets Ever

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 91.76 -1.90 -2.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 92.87 -1.94 -2.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 4.486 -0.231 -4.90%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 hour 2.786 -0.071 -2.50%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.649 -0.029 -1.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.73 +2.96 +3.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.32 +0.59 +0.62%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 90.36 -1.90 -2.06%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.649 -0.029 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 92.40 -0.32 -0.35%
Graph down Murban 2 days 94.74 -0.33 -0.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 88.62 +2.58 +3.00%
Graph down Basra Light 80 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 99.30 +3.35 +3.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 96.73 +2.96 +3.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.73 +2.96 +3.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 97.41 +2.85 +3.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.32 +0.59 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 79.56 +1.59 +2.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 95.81 +1.59 +1.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 94.06 +1.59 +1.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 91.96 +1.59 +1.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 89.11 +1.59 +1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 89.11 +1.59 +1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 91.21 +1.59 +1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 94.76 +1.59 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 89.41 +1.59 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 90.25 +1.75 +1.98%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 84.00 +1.75 +2.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.46 -2.74 -2.85%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 87.61 +1.59 +1.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 91.56 +1.59 +1.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 91.56 +1.59 +1.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 90.25 +1.75 +1.98%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.00 +1.75 +2.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.85 +1.59 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 10 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 5 hours Pierre Omidyar Co-funded Ukraine Revolution Groups With US Government, Documents Show
  • 11 hours Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 3 hours So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 1 day U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 2 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum

Breaking News:

More Bad News For European Energy Markets As French Nuclear Generation Drops

The Remarkable Grid Powering China's Clean Energy Olympics

The Remarkable Grid Powering China's Clean Energy Olympics

China is using the Olympic…

Energy Stocks Are Still Undervalued Despite Massive Oil Price Rally

Energy Stocks Are Still Undervalued Despite Massive Oil Price Rally

Oil prices have been posting…

Why Isn’t U.S. Shale Production Soaring?

Why Isn’t U.S. Shale Production Soaring?

While normally $90 oil would…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Extreme Backwardation Suggests One Of The Tightest Oil Markets Ever

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 17, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
  • Oil futures are seeing the steepest backwardation in data going back to 2007, suggesting we are witnessing one of the tightest oil markets ever.
  • While oil prices fell on Thursday morning due to rumors of an Iran nuclear deal coming to fruition, the near-term oil market will remain very tight.
  • The price of Dated Brent physical cargoes traded in the North Sea hit $100.80 per barrel on Wednesday, the first time Brent exceeded $100 since 2014.
Join Our Community

The oil futures curve is in such an extreme backwardation that it suggests the oil market is very tight right now, despite Thursday’s move lower after Iran said that a possible nuclear deal was “closer than ever.”

Brent oil prices fell early on Thursday to below the $93 mark, after Iran’s main negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, tweeted late on Wednesday:

“After weeks of intensive talks, we are closer than ever to an agreement; nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, though. Our negotiating partners need to be realistic, avoid intransigence and heed lessons of past 4yrs. Time for their serious decisions.”

In case a deal is indeed reached – and the U.S. has said that the window of reaching an agreement is closing fast – Iran could return some 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) to the market within several months after the U.S. lifts sanctions on its oil exports.

This, of course, is still in the realm of possibility, but the immediate signals reflected in the futures prices are shouting that the market has rarely been so tight.

Some of the futures spreads are in their steepest backwardations in data going back to 2007, according to Bloomberg.

The price of Dated Brent, physical cargoes traded in the North Sea, hit $100.80 per barrel on Wednesday. That was the first time Dated Brent has exceeded the $100 a barrel threshold since September 2014. The jump in physical cargo prices suggests that traders are willing to pay $100 per barrel for actual crude supply right now in a sign of a very tight market, Bloomberg notes.

“The only way to balance this market over the medium term remains high oil prices to slow demand growth,” analysts at Energy Aspects wrote in a note to clients cited by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma—the designated delivery point for WTI Crude oil futures contracts—dropped by another 1.9 million barrels, to stand at just 25.8 million barrels as of February 11—the lowest level since 2018. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Activist Fund Pushes Insurers To Drop Oil And Gas Clients

Next Post

Rising Lithium Prices Could Derail The EV Boom
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?

How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?
Cutting Russia’s Oil Flow To Europe Would Be A Disaster

Cutting Russia’s Oil Flow To Europe Would Be A Disaster
Oil Tanks After Russia Pulls Troops From Ukrainian Border

Oil Tanks After Russia Pulls Troops From Ukrainian Border
U.S. Rig Count See Massive Climb On Higher Oil Prices

U.S. Rig Count See Massive Climb On Higher Oil Prices
OPEC Production Problems Push Oil Prices Higher

OPEC Production Problems Push Oil Prices Higher



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com