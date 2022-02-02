Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Sticks With 400,000 Bpd Output Hike

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.31 +0.11 +0.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.55 +0.39 +0.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.423 +0.672 +14.14%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.774 +0.033 +1.20%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.610 +0.035 +1.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.37 -0.94 -1.03%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.37 -0.94 -1.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.08 +0.60 +0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.46 -0.43 -0.47%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 85.85 -0.30 -0.35%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.610 +0.035 +1.36%

Graph up Marine 3 days 88.42 +0.92 +1.05%
Graph up Murban 3 days 90.09 +0.71 +0.79%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.44 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph down Basra Light 65 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 92.79 +0.29 +0.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 91.08 +0.60 +0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.08 +0.60 +0.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.36 +0.58 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.46 -0.43 -0.47%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 73.44 -0.61 -0.82%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 75.35 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 87.20 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 88.60 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 85.80 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 82.80 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 82.80 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 86.10 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 88.20 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 82.80 +0.05 +0.06%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.37 -0.94 -1.03%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.08 +0.78 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.15 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 86.10 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.10 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 78.50 +36.00 +84.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.39 -0.70 -0.77%

U.S. Seeks Help From Key Asian Importers To Send Gas To Europe

Federal Judge Annuls Massive Gulf Of Mexico Lease Sale

How The IEA Lost 200 Million Oil Barrels

Oil Falters On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Sticks With 400,000 Bpd Output Hike

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 02, 2022, 8:30 AM CST
  • OPEC+ confirms 400,000 bpd output hike in shortest meeting in its history.
  • The ministers of the OPEC+ alliance, who met via video conference, rubberstamped in just 16 minutes the monthly production hike proposal.
  • Brent Crude prices returned to $90 per barrel just after news of the modest production increase.
In the shortest meeting so far in its history, OPEC+ decided on Wednesday to increase the collective production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March, keeping unchanged the plan to boost output and pushing Brent above $90 per barrel again with the per-usual modest production hike.

The ministers of the OPEC+ alliance, who met via video conference, rubberstamped in just 16 minutes the monthly production hike of 400,000 bpd for March. Some analysts, and possibly traders, had expected a higher production increase, considering the recent rally in oil prices to $90 that has surely frustrated major oil-consuming nations, including the United States.

Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs had expressed the view that OPEC+ might decide to announce a larger production increase for March than the usual 400,000 bpd, considering the oil price rally to $90 and the potential for renewed discontent from major oil importers at these high price levels.

OPEC+, however, confirmed the 400,000-bpd increase in record time and didn’t even plan a press conference after the meeting. 

Brent Crude prices returned to $90 per barrel just after news of the modest production increase and the record-short meeting broke.

While the nominal increase is modest, as in the previous seven months, many producers within the OPEC+ group are struggling to pump to their quotas, leaving an increasingly large gap between production increase on paper and actual growth in output, which leaves the market tighter than many analysts and forecasters had anticipated just a few months ago.

Going forward, the market will be closely looking at how much of that increase OPEC+ can actually deliver, considering that half of its members have lagged in ramping up output to their quotas so far, while more producers­—with few exceptions such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE—will be struggling to raise production.

Per the production table provided by OPEC, the leaders of OPEC+ -- Saudi Arabia and Russia – will each have a quota of 10.331 million bpd in March.

The next OPEC+ meeting is scheduled for March 2.

Source: OPEC

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

  • Mamdouh Salameh on February 02 2022 said:
    OPEC+’s decision in its meeting today to increase the collective production by 400,000 barrels a day (b/d) in March was expected. However, OPEC+ won’t hesitate to raise production above 400,000 b/d if it felt that the global oil market is overheating.

    This begs the question as to whether OPEC+ has the spare production capacity to deliver these production increases and my answer is that in the short term OPEC+ has enough capacity to keep the market balanced in 2022 and possibly 2023. Long term, it needs an expansion of capacity and this will take up to five years to achieve.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

