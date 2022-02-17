Activist Fund Pushes Insurers To Drop Oil And Gas Clients

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 91.69 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.97 -1.84 -1.94%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.522 +0.036 +0.80%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.791 +0.005 +0.17%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.649 -0.029 -1.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.73 +2.96 +3.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.32 +0.59 +0.62%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 90.36 -1.90 -2.06%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.649 -0.029 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 92.40 -0.32 -0.35%
Graph down Murban 2 days 94.74 -0.33 -0.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 88.62 +2.58 +3.00%
Graph down Basra Light 80 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 99.30 +3.35 +3.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 96.73 +2.96 +3.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.73 +2.96 +3.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 97.41 +2.85 +3.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.32 +0.59 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 79.56 +1.59 +2.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 95.81 +1.59 +1.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 94.06 +1.59 +1.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 91.96 +1.59 +1.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 89.11 +1.59 +1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 89.11 +1.59 +1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 91.21 +1.59 +1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 94.76 +1.59 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 89.41 +1.59 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 90.25 +1.75 +1.98%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 84.00 +1.75 +2.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.46 -2.74 -2.85%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 87.61 +1.59 +1.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 91.56 +1.59 +1.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 91.56 +1.59 +1.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 90.25 +1.75 +1.98%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.00 +1.75 +2.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.85 +1.59 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 10 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 6 hours Pierre Omidyar Co-funded Ukraine Revolution Groups With US Government, Documents Show
  • 11 hours Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 3 hours So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 1 day U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 2 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum

Breaking News:

More Bad News For European Energy Markets As French Nuclear Generation Drops

OPEC Sees No ‘Immediate Solution’ To High Oil Prices

OPEC Sees No ‘Immediate Solution’ To High Oil Prices

A lack of investment in…

Energy Stocks Are Still Undervalued Despite Massive Oil Price Rally

Energy Stocks Are Still Undervalued Despite Massive Oil Price Rally

Oil prices have been posting…

Rising Lithium Prices Could Derail The EV Boom

Rising Lithium Prices Could Derail The EV Boom

The soaring cost of lithium…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Activist Fund Pushes Insurers To Drop Oil And Gas Clients

By Irina Slav - Feb 17, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • Activist investment fund Green Century Capital Management is pushing insurance companies to drop oil and gas clients.
  • “Investors are demanding that insurance companies stop supporting the rampant expansion of fossil fuels that is driving the climate crisis.”
Join Our Community

Activist investment fund Green Century Capital Management has filed shareholder resolutions aimed at forcing three insurance companies to stop offering coverage to oil and gas companies, MarketWatch reports.

In response, the targets of the arm-twisting attempt—Chubb, Travelers, and The Hartford—filed no-action requests with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Green Century Capital Management resolutions call on the insurers to “adopt and disclose new policies to help ensure that its underwriting practices do not support new fossil fuel supplies, in alignment with the International Energy Agency (IEA)’s net-zero emissions by 2050 scenario.”

The scenario in question was released as a Road Map to Net Zero by the IEA in May 2021. In it, the agency said the world would not need so much oil and gas in the future, so new oil and gas exploration needs to stop immediately. A few months later, however, the IEA was vocal in its calls on OPEC to boost oil production as demand rose faster than expected.

A growing number of companies from various industries are becoming targets for activist investors, insistent that more action needs to be taken to reduce carbon emissions.

“Investors are demanding that insurance companies stop supporting the rampant expansion of fossil fuels that is driving the climate crisis,” said Elana Sulakshana from the Rainforest Action Network as quoted by MarketWatch.

“But instead of taking concrete action to limit fossil fuel insuring and investing, Chubb, Travelers and The Hartford are trying to silence their shareholders and continue business as usual,” she added.

Speaking of fossil fuel financing, a recent study from a group of nongovernmental organizations found that top international banks had provided some $1.5 trillion in direct financing and debt underwriting services to the coal industry between 2019 and 2021. All of the banks involved, including HSBC, Barclays, and Mizuho, had made emission-cutting pledges.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Fall As Iran Negotiator Says Deal Is “Closer Than Ever”

Next Post

Extreme Backwardation Suggests One Of The Tightest Oil Markets Ever
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?

How Long Will High Oil Prices Last?
Cutting Russia’s Oil Flow To Europe Would Be A Disaster

Cutting Russia’s Oil Flow To Europe Would Be A Disaster
Oil Tanks After Russia Pulls Troops From Ukrainian Border

Oil Tanks After Russia Pulls Troops From Ukrainian Border
U.S. Rig Count See Massive Climb On Higher Oil Prices

U.S. Rig Count See Massive Climb On Higher Oil Prices
OPEC Production Problems Push Oil Prices Higher

OPEC Production Problems Push Oil Prices Higher



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com