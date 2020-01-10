Iranian Cyberattack Hits Bahrain Oil Company

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.32 -0.24 -0.40%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.32 -0.05 -0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.224 +0.058 +2.68%
Mars US 18 hours 60.96 +0.10 +0.16%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.26 -2.34 -3.36%
Urals 2 days 61.75 +2.00 +3.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.70 -0.42 -0.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.224 +0.058 +2.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 66.61 -3.05 -4.38%
Murban 2 days 68.33 -3.14 -4.39%
Iran Heavy 2 days 57.46 -1.21 -2.06%
Basra Light 2 days 71.88 +0.16 +0.22%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.62 -1.06 -1.57%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Girassol 2 days 67.06 -1.21 -1.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.26 -2.34 -3.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.26 -1.02 -2.66%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.66 -0.05 -0.14%
Canadian Condensate 143 days 53.56 -0.05 -0.09%
Premium Synthetic 133 days 59.96 -0.05 -0.08%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.81 -0.05 -0.10%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.96 -0.05 -0.11%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.96 -0.05 -0.11%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 51.31 -0.05 -0.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.81 -0.05 -0.09%
Central Alberta 2 days 46.81 -0.05 -0.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.31 -0.09 -0.14%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 2 days 67.42 -3.31 -4.68%
West Texas Sour 2 days 53.51 -0.05 -0.09%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.46 -0.05 -0.09%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.46 -0.05 -0.09%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.79 -0.05 -0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 8 minutes Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 1 hour 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 2 hours Denmark gets 47% of its electricity from wind in 2019
  • 13 hours IRAQ / USA
  • 3 hours Canada / Iran
  • 10 hours Prototype Haliade X 12MW turbine starts operating in Rotterdam
  • 14 hours O&G in CO Suffering : New Colorado Oil & Gas Law Already Impacting Industry
  • 18 hours Iran Is Weak and Soleimani Is Still Dead
  • 20 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 30 mins Remember: Only the Poor Can Reach the Kingdom of God
  • 15 hours What’s the history between US and Iran that has led to the escalated US- Iran conflict and allegations of economic terrorism?

Breaking News:

Congo Looks To Seize Oil Licenses From Corrupt Israeli Billionaire

Alt Text

Operating Costs In Oil & Gas Are Falling Globally And This Country Is Leading

Operational production costs in the…

Alt Text

2020: The Decade For Energy Storage

As the world races towards…

Alt Text

The Middle East Oil Conflict That Could Be Bigger Than The Iran Crisis

While oil markets are distracted…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iranian Cyberattack Hits Bahrain Oil Company

By Irina Slav - Jan 10, 2020, 10:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
Hackers

A cyberattack with a data-wiping malware originating in Iran hit Bahrain’s oil company Bapco in late December, ZDNet reports, citing unnamed sources.

According to the report, the attack only affected some of Bapco’s computers and the company managed to neutralize it early on.

That cyberattack took place before the spike in tensions between Iran and the United States but it highlights a path in warfare some countries, including Iran and the U.S., may choose to take as an alternative to conventional fighting.

The U.S. is already on high alert for cyberattacks coming from Iran after the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. In fact, just a day after the assassination a group claiming they had links with Iran hacked the Federal Depository Library Program. While the link with Iran is not necessarily real, the threat, according to cybersecurity experts and government officials, is real.

Iran has a substantial track record in cyberattacks, including on targets such as JP Morgan, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo. Several Iranian hackers launched denial-of-service attacks on the banks between 2011 and 2013. Since then, cyber experts say, the country’s capabilities have only improved.

The United States is not just a bystander of this cyber warfare, either. In fact, the consensus opinion is that its cyber warfare capabilities are much more solid than Iran’s. Last year, for example, the U.S. hacked the computer systems of an Iranian paramilitary group that reportedly planned attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, as per a report in the New York Times.

It’s worth noting that Iran did not retaliate for that attack, possibly in acknowledgement of the U.S.’s superior capabilities. This, however, does not seem to be enough to make security experts and the Pentagon relax.

Perhaps Iran has the capabilities to hit U.S. critical infrastructure or another top-level target even if an actual attack is relatively unlikely anytime soon. Just this week a cybersecurity firm said it had detected a so-called password-spraying attack on U.S. power utilities and traced it back to an Iranian hacker group.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

IEA: The Oil Glut Is Going Nowhere

Next Post

Rig Count Slides At The Start Of The Year
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Giant Sees Stock Soar 20% On Unexpected Oil Find

Oil Giant Sees Stock Soar 20% On Unexpected Oil Find
2020 Will Be A Crucial Year For Oil

2020 Will Be A Crucial Year For Oil

 The Real Reason The U.S. Is Interested In Iran

The Real Reason The U.S. Is Interested In Iran

 Exxon Discovers Even More Oil In Guyana

Exxon Discovers Even More Oil In Guyana

 Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com