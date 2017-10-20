Rig Count Plunge Set To Boost Oil & Gas Prices

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.84 +0.33 +0.64%
Brent Crude 57.75 +0.52 +0.91%
Mars US 52.79 +0.31 +0.59%
Opec Basket 55.52 -0.31 -0.56%
Urals 53.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 57.64 -0.23 -0.40%
Louisiana Light 57.64 -0.23 -0.40%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.04 +0.07%
Mexican Crude Basket 48.98 -0.27 -0.55%
Natural Gas 02.92 +0.04 +1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.78 -0.35 -0.63%
Murban 57.58 -0.30 -0.52%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.24 +0.15 +0.28%
Basra Light 53.38 +0.61 +1.16%
Saharan Blend 57.29 -0.08 -0.14%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.04 +0.07%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.04 +0.07%
Girassol 57.73 +0.04 +0.07%
Opec Basket 55.52 -0.31 -0.56%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.05 -0.47 -1.19%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 57.64 -0.23 -0.40%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.00 +0.25 +0.52%
Giddings 41.75 +0.25 +0.60%
ANS West Coast 57.98 +0.35 +0.61%
West Texas Sour 45.42 +0.18 +0.40%
Eagle Ford 49.37 +0.18 +0.37%
Eagle Ford 49.37 +0.18 +0.37%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.92 +0.18 +0.38%
Kansas Common 41.50 -0.75 -1.78%
Buena Vista 56.74 -0.09 -0.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills
  • 6 hours Russia Warns Ukraine Against Recovering Oil Off The Coast Of Crimea
  • 8 hours Syrian Rebels Relinquish Control Of Major Gas Field
  • 9 hours Schlumberger Warns Of Moderating Investment In North America
  • 10 hours Oil Prices Set For Weekly Loss As Profit Taking Trumps Mideast Tensions
  • 11 hours Energy Regulators Look To Guard Grid From Cyberattacks
  • 12 hours Mexico Says OPEC Has Not Approached It For Deal Extension
  • 14 hours New Video Game Targets Oil Infrastructure
  • 15 hours Shell Restarts Bonny Light Exports
  • 17 hours Russia’s Rosneft To Take Majority In Kurdish Oil Pipeline
  • 23 hours Iraq Struggles To Replace Damaged Kirkuk Equipment As Output Falls
  • 1 day British Utility Companies Brace For Major Reforms
  • 1 day Montenegro A ‘Sweet Spot’ Of Untapped Oil, Gas In The Adriatic
  • 1 day Rosneft CEO: Rising U.S. Shale A Downside Risk To Oil Prices
  • 1 day Brazil Could Invite More Bids For Unsold Pre-Salt Oil Blocks
  • 1 day OPEC/Non-OPEC Seek Consensus On Deal Before Nov Summit
  • 2 days London Stock Exchange Boss Defends Push To Win Aramco IPO
  • 2 days Rosneft Signs $400M Deal With Kurdistan
  • 2 days Kinder Morgan Warns About Trans Mountain Delays
  • 2 days India, China, U.S., Complain Of Venezuelan Crude Oil Quality Issues
  • 2 days Kurdish Kirkuk-Ceyhan Crude Oil Flows Plunge To 225,000 Bpd
  • 2 days Russia, Saudis Team Up To Boost Fracking Tech
  • 3 days Conflicting News Spurs Doubt On Aramco IPO
  • 3 days Exxon Starts Production At New Refinery In Texas
  • 3 days Iraq Asks BP To Redevelop Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 3 days Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
  • 3 days Oil Gains Spur Growth In Canada’s Oil Cities
  • 3 days China To Take 5% Of Rosneft’s Output In New Deal
  • 3 days UAE Oil Giant Seeks Partnership For Possible IPO
  • 4 days Planting Trees Could Cut Emissions As Much As Quitting Oil
  • 4 days VW Fails To Secure Critical Commodity For EVs
  • 4 days Enbridge Pipeline Expansion Finally Approved
  • 4 days Iraqi Forces Seize Control Of North Oil Co Fields In Kirkuk
  • 4 days OPEC Oil Deal Compliance Falls To 86%
  • 4 days U.S. Oil Production To Increase in November As Rig Count Falls
  • 4 days Gazprom Neft Unhappy With OPEC-Russia Production Cut Deal
  • 4 days Disputed Venezuelan Vote Could Lead To More Sanctions, Clashes
  • 5 days EU Urges U.S. Congress To Protect Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 5 days Oil Rig Explosion In Louisiana Leaves 7 Injured, 1 Still Missing
  • 5 days Aramco Says No Plans To Shelve IPO

Breaking News:

PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills

Alt Text

Big Oil To Bet On Petrochemicals As Demand Peak Looms

Oil majors are most likely…

Alt Text

A New Oil Crisis Is Developing In The Middle East

As Iraqi-Kurds prepare to fight…

Alt Text

Russia And China Continue To Boost Oil Ties

The Russia-China alliance is strengthening…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Rig Count Plunge Set To Boost Oil & Gas Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 20, 2017, 12:30 PM CDT oil rig

The number of active oil and gas rigs in the United States took a steep dive this week, dipping 15 rigs—the third straight weekly loss.

The total oil and gas rig count in the United States now stands at 913 rigs, up 360 rigs from the year prior, with the number of oil rigs in the United States decreasing by 7 this week and the number of natural gas rigs decreasing by 8.

The oil rig count now stands 293 above the count one year ago, shedding a total of 32 oil rigs in the last ten weeks. Natural gas rigs have fallen four rigs in the last 10 weeks, but the trendline for both types of rigs is distinctly downward.

(Click to enlarge)

The spot price for WTI fell on Friday despite the disturbance in Iraq over the Kurdish referendum that sparked controversy over oil production and exports, and despite US and Iran tensions over sanctions that calls into question Iran’s ability to negotiate oil contracts with foreign investors. Oil prices seem stuck in a rut, stubbornly on track to end in a small loss for the week, even as EIA’s Wednesday’s report showed crude oil inventories had shed 5.7 million barrels for the week ending October 13.

At 12:43pm EST on Friday, WTI was trading down $0.18 (-0.35%) at $51.33—pennies below the WTI price of $51.35 at noon last Friday. Brent crude was trading down today by $0.19 (-0.33%) on the day at $57.04—$.08 under last week’s price. Related: Are Combustion Engines Reaching Peak Demand?

The biggest losers last week by basin were the Eagle Ford (-6) and Barnett (-4). This week, it’s the Permian (-6) and Haynesville (-3) basins that took the brunt of the cuts.

US crude oil production slipped by almost a million barrels daily for the week ending October 13, coming in at 8.406 million barrels per day—down significantly from the week’s prior 9.480 million barrels per day.

At 14 minutes after the hour, WTI had regained some ground at $51.46, with Brent crude trading at $57.28.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The U.S. Shale Play To Watch In 2018

Next Post

Oil Shows Weakness, But Don’t Expect A Plunge
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Joan Kandi on October 20 2017 said:
    Well cannibalizing is plaguing the patch. If you think about it, it is not that difficult to get oil out of a rock 4k meters underground.
  • Disgruntled on October 20 2017 said:
    8.406 mmbopd production? Hmmm. Hurricane Nate makes landfall around 10/7. Shouldn't most of the Gulf production been back on for the week ended 10/13? I know it isn't a matter of flipping a switch, but Gulf production wasn't down that much for Hurricane Harvey [8,781 mmbopd for the storm week] and it was a much larger, longer duration storm. Is the EIA using a hurricane to rectify some bad production reporting?

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Chinese EV Boom Could Crash Oil Prices

Chinese EV Boom Could Crash Oil Prices
A New Oil Crisis Is Developing In The Middle East

A New Oil Crisis Is Developing In The Middle East

 The World's Top Crude Trader Sees Brent Crashing To $45

The World's Top Crude Trader Sees Brent Crashing To $45

 Canada’s Pipeline Industry Takes Another Hit

Canada’s Pipeline Industry Takes Another Hit

 Major Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Major Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Most Commented

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com