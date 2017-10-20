Oil Shows Weakness, But Don’t Expect A Plunge

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.84 +0.33 +0.64%
Brent Crude 57.75 +0.52 +0.91%
Mars US 52.79 +0.31 +0.59%
Opec Basket 55.52 -0.31 -0.56%
Urals 53.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 57.64 -0.23 -0.40%
Louisiana Light 57.64 -0.23 -0.40%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.04 +0.07%
Mexican Crude Basket 48.98 -0.27 -0.55%
Natural Gas 02.92 +0.04 +1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.78 -0.35 -0.63%
Murban 57.58 -0.30 -0.52%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.24 +0.15 +0.28%
Basra Light 53.38 +0.61 +1.16%
Saharan Blend 57.29 -0.08 -0.14%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.04 +0.07%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.04 +0.07%
Girassol 57.73 +0.04 +0.07%
Opec Basket 55.52 -0.31 -0.56%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.05 -0.47 -1.19%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 57.64 -0.23 -0.40%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.00 +0.25 +0.52%
Giddings 41.75 +0.25 +0.60%
ANS West Coast 57.98 +0.35 +0.61%
West Texas Sour 45.42 +0.18 +0.40%
Eagle Ford 49.37 +0.18 +0.37%
Eagle Ford 49.37 +0.18 +0.37%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.92 +0.18 +0.38%
Kansas Common 41.50 -0.75 -1.78%
Buena Vista 56.74 -0.09 -0.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills
  • 6 hours Russia Warns Ukraine Against Recovering Oil Off The Coast Of Crimea
  • 8 hours Syrian Rebels Relinquish Control Of Major Gas Field
  • 9 hours Schlumberger Warns Of Moderating Investment In North America
  • 10 hours Oil Prices Set For Weekly Loss As Profit Taking Trumps Mideast Tensions
  • 11 hours Energy Regulators Look To Guard Grid From Cyberattacks
  • 12 hours Mexico Says OPEC Has Not Approached It For Deal Extension
  • 14 hours New Video Game Targets Oil Infrastructure
  • 15 hours Shell Restarts Bonny Light Exports
  • 17 hours Russia’s Rosneft To Take Majority In Kurdish Oil Pipeline
  • 23 hours Iraq Struggles To Replace Damaged Kirkuk Equipment As Output Falls
  • 1 day British Utility Companies Brace For Major Reforms
  • 1 day Montenegro A ‘Sweet Spot’ Of Untapped Oil, Gas In The Adriatic
  • 1 day Rosneft CEO: Rising U.S. Shale A Downside Risk To Oil Prices
  • 1 day Brazil Could Invite More Bids For Unsold Pre-Salt Oil Blocks
  • 1 day OPEC/Non-OPEC Seek Consensus On Deal Before Nov Summit
  • 2 days London Stock Exchange Boss Defends Push To Win Aramco IPO
  • 2 days Rosneft Signs $400M Deal With Kurdistan
  • 2 days Kinder Morgan Warns About Trans Mountain Delays
  • 2 days India, China, U.S., Complain Of Venezuelan Crude Oil Quality Issues
  • 2 days Kurdish Kirkuk-Ceyhan Crude Oil Flows Plunge To 225,000 Bpd
  • 2 days Russia, Saudis Team Up To Boost Fracking Tech
  • 3 days Conflicting News Spurs Doubt On Aramco IPO
  • 3 days Exxon Starts Production At New Refinery In Texas
  • 3 days Iraq Asks BP To Redevelop Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 3 days Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
  • 3 days Oil Gains Spur Growth In Canada’s Oil Cities
  • 3 days China To Take 5% Of Rosneft’s Output In New Deal
  • 3 days UAE Oil Giant Seeks Partnership For Possible IPO
  • 4 days Planting Trees Could Cut Emissions As Much As Quitting Oil
  • 4 days VW Fails To Secure Critical Commodity For EVs
  • 4 days Enbridge Pipeline Expansion Finally Approved
  • 4 days Iraqi Forces Seize Control Of North Oil Co Fields In Kirkuk
  • 4 days OPEC Oil Deal Compliance Falls To 86%
  • 4 days U.S. Oil Production To Increase in November As Rig Count Falls
  • 4 days Gazprom Neft Unhappy With OPEC-Russia Production Cut Deal
  • 4 days Disputed Venezuelan Vote Could Lead To More Sanctions, Clashes
  • 5 days EU Urges U.S. Congress To Protect Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 5 days Oil Rig Explosion In Louisiana Leaves 7 Injured, 1 Still Missing
  • 5 days Aramco Says No Plans To Shelve IPO

Breaking News:

PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills

Alt Text

The Energy War That Erdogan Is Winning

The Turkish Republic of Northern…

Alt Text

Iran Ready For OPEC Oil Deal Extension

Iran is ready to take…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Spike On Middle East Tensions

Oil prices jumped upwards on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Shows Weakness, But Don’t Expect A Plunge

By Tom Kool - Oct 20, 2017, 2:00 PM CDT Oil

Oil seems to have found a relative bottom after the declines over the past few weeks, with WTI firming up at the $50-per-barrel level.

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

Friday, October 20, 2017

Tension in the Middle East, combined with growing confidence in the likelihood of an OPEC extension, has very few analysts seeing a lot of downside risk. “The oil market is tightening gradually,” Tamas Varga, analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates, told Reuters. “OPEC is expected to roll over output restrictions for another nine months, supplies are at risk in the Middle East and U.S. inventories are falling.” Still, prices showed some weakness on Thursday and Friday, and benchmark prices are set to post a loss on the week. Without some major bullish or bearish catalysts, prices could bounce around for the next few trading sessions.

“Fragile Five” remain a supply risk. Geopolitics are back at the forefront of market concern after years of irrelevance. Citi said that five key oil producers – all OPEC members – should be on everyone’s mind. “The ‘Fragile Five’ petrostates - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria and Venezuela - continue to see supply disruption potential, with northern Iraq crude exports at risk due to an escalation of tensions between the (Kurdistan Regional Government), Baghdad and Turkey, while the United States has decertified the 2015 Iran nuclear deal,” Citi concluded.

Shale band prevents price rise to $60. The so-called “shale band” continues to cap oil prices at the $60-per-barrel ceiling, according to oil analysts. Any move above that threshold is widely seen as a likely catalyst for more shale production. This is why even the serious tension in the Middle East can seem to push Brent above $60. “The market is frightened by the shale oil band,” Olivier Jakob at PetroMatrix, who helped coin the term “shale band,” told the FT. “But it’s not just traders — we’ve seen indications from OPEC and Russian oil companies that even they think going above $60 a barrel right now would be too much and would bring on more oil from shale. They don’t want it.”

Iraq asks BP to develop Kirkuk oil fields. According to the FT, the Iraqi government asked BP (NYSE: BP) to develop the oil fields around Kirkuk, just days after taking control from the Kurds. Iraq’s oil minister “sent a request for BP to quickly come in to begin studies and restart measures to develop the oilfields in Kirkuk province,” the ministry told the FT. BP’s CEO Bob Dudley, attending the Oil & Money Conference in London, said his company had not yet received an official proposal, although he added “If stability comes back and it’s predictable that’s a very different environment . . . We’re not going to rule anything out.” Related: A New Oil Crisis Is Developing In The Middle East

Chevron temporarily suspends work in Kurdistan. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) said on Thursday that it would halt drilling in Kurdistan amid the region’s standoff with the Iraqi government. The oil major said fighting near the Kirkuk oil fields compelled it to idle operations. “We continue to monitor the situation in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq,” a Chevron spokeswoman said. “We look forward to resuming our operations as soon as conditions permit.”

Trump tells EPA not to touch biofuel mandate. President Trump reportedly told EPA administrator Scott Pruitt not to water down the biofuel mandate, likely over fears of the political fallout in corn states like Iowa. The mandate, which orders a certain volume of ethanol blended into the nation’s fuel supply, is reviled by oil refiners, who argue it is costly and burdensome. The issue is one of the few that puts the Trump administration at odds with the oil and gas industry.

ExxonMobil starts up massive petrochemical plant. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) started up an enormous new petrochemical facility in Mont Belvieu, Texas on Tuesday. It will manufacture plastics. When the second line at the facility starts up, the plant will be able to produce 2.5 million tons per year, making it one of the largest polyethylene facilities in the world. The plant is a boon for Texas shale drillers, who will find another huge buyer of natural gas nearby.

China orders speed up of gas pipelines before winter. China has embarked on an ambitious program to build up natural gas pipeline infrastructure this year in order to cut its coal use, a campaign to cut down on air pollution. This week, China ordered its state-owned oil companies to accelerate its construction of pipelines ahead of winter, a time of year when air pollution peaks. Because of the emphasis on gas, millions of Chinese homes will burn gas this winter instead of coal. The initiative is good for air quality, but at the macro level, China’s gas push could add to global demand – perhaps by as much as 10 billion cubic meters, according to Wood Mackenzie, or equivalent to the entire annual consumption of Vietnam. Related: Can Trump Drive A Wedge Between Saudi-Russian Alliance?

Venezuela’s oil quality deteriorates. Reuters reports that PDVSA, Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, is increasingly shipping poor quality oil to refiners in the U.S., India and China, sparking complaints and demands for discounts. PDVSA’s oil is increasingly “soiled with high levels of water, salt or metals that can cause problems for refineries,” according to Reuters. The problems are the direct result of equipment and chemical shortages, and the decrepit state of Venezuela’s oil industry. Reuters says that U.S. refiner Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) canceled at least eight cargoes because of poor quality in the first half of 2017. The problems for PDVSA could accelerate and deepen the country’s fiscal and economic crisis.

Saudi oil minister downplays IPO rumors. “We are on track,” Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih said on the sidelines of the Oil and Money energy conference in London. He insisted that Saudi Aramco is still targeting a partial IPO in 2018 after numerous reports in the past week suggested that the company could shelve the plans and opt for a private offering.

U.S. set for mild winter. The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said that an upcoming mild winter meant that it does “not see major risk factors that would likely lead to significant market disruptions during this winter,” undercutting the rationale for Sec. of Energy Rick Perry’s proposal to prop up coal and nuclear power plants. Mild temperatures could also keep a lid on natural gas prices and put further pressure on coal. 

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Rig Count Plunge Set To Boost Oil & Gas Prices

Next Post

Oil Is Stuck In A Range, Waiting For A Catalyst
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Chinese EV Boom Could Crash Oil Prices

Chinese EV Boom Could Crash Oil Prices
A New Oil Crisis Is Developing In The Middle East

A New Oil Crisis Is Developing In The Middle East

 The World's Top Crude Trader Sees Brent Crashing To $45

The World's Top Crude Trader Sees Brent Crashing To $45

 Canada’s Pipeline Industry Takes Another Hit

Canada’s Pipeline Industry Takes Another Hit

 Major Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Major Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Most Commented

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com