Rig Count Drops To New Low As Oil Prices Soar

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 29.56 +2.00 +7.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 32.69 +1.56 +5.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.648 -0.033 -1.96%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 30.46 +2.17 +7.67%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 17.00 -7.93 -31.81%
Graph down Urals 2 days 28.70 -1.40 -4.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 30.40 +0.53 +1.77%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 30.40 +0.53 +1.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 26.96 +0.83 +3.18%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 23.08 +1.95 +9.23%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.648 -0.033 -1.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 30.34 +2.91 +10.61%
Graph up Murban 2 days 30.34 +2.86 +10.41%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 17.67 -0.74 -4.02%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 33.53 +2.94 +9.61%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 27.04 +0.46 +1.73%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 26.96 +0.83 +3.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 26.96 +0.83 +3.18%
Chart Girassol 2 days 27.94 +0.91 +3.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 17.00 -7.93 -31.81%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 19.92 +1.52 +8.26%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 24.38 +2.20 +9.92%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 26.88 +2.20 +8.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 28.28 +2.20 +8.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 27.88 +2.20 +8.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 22.88 +2.20 +10.64%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 22.88 +2.20 +10.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 23.38 +2.20 +10.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 27.88 +2.20 +8.57%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 22.88 +2.20 +10.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 30.40 +0.53 +1.77%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 20.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 23.75 +9.50 +66.67%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 26.31 -0.09 -0.34%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 21.51 +2.82 +15.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 25.46 +2.82 +12.46%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 25.46 +2.82 +12.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 23.75 +3.25 +15.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 17.75 +2.25 +14.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 31.14 +2.27 +7.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Geothermal Drilling?
  • 10 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 3 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 24 mins Why a book you might not have heard of is more important than ever right now
  • 50 mins Communist Bandit 共匪
  • 2 hours Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 14 hours If You Want ‘Renewable Energy’ - Get Ready to Dig
  • 17 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 2 hours Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 2 hours Ethically pure Chinese soldiers who purge the world of evil American mercenaries
  • 20 hours Cpt Lauren Dowsett
  • 22 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 30 mins Pelosi demands Democratic oversight of CV19 Relief Funds . . Nancy please convene a Congressional Investigation as to how VP Biden's Son Hunter was awarded $130 Million Federal bailout loan for 2009 TALF Program.
  • 12 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 19 hours Fed Says It Will Begin Buying Corporate-Debt ETFs on Tuesday

Breaking News:

China Backs Down, Pulls Exploration Vessels From Malaysian Waters

The Weakest Link In The OPEC+ Production Cut Deal

The Weakest Link In The OPEC+ Production Cut Deal

Iraq is once again struggling…

LNG Price War Could Send Natural Gas Into Negative Territory

LNG Price War Could Send Natural Gas Into Negative Territory

Natural gas producers could soon…

Saudi Arabia Urges OPEC+ To Cut Oil Output Even Further

Saudi Arabia Urges OPEC+ To Cut Oil Output Even Further

Saudi Arabia has urged its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rig Count Drops To New Low As Oil Prices Soar

By Julianne Geiger - May 15, 2020, 12:22 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Baker Hughes reported on Friday that the number of oil and gas rigs in the US fell again this week by 35, falling to 339, with the total oil and gas rigs sitting at 648 fewer 

than this time last year—a more than 65% drop off in a single year. 

It is the fewest number of active rigs since Baker Hughes started to keep track in 1940. 

The number of oil rigs decreased for the week by 34 rigs, according to Baker Hughes data, bringing the total to 258—a 544-rig loss year over year. It is the fewest number of active oil rigs in play since mid-2009.

The total number of active gas rigs in the United States fell by 1 according to the report, to 79. This compares to 185 a year ago. 

The EIA’s estimate for the week is that oil production in the United States fell to 11.6 million barrels of oil per day on average for week ending May 8, which is 1.5 million bpd off the all-time high and 300,000 bpd lower than the week prior. It is the sixth straight weekly production decline. 

Canada’s overall rig count decreased by 3 rigs this week, to 23 rigs. Oil and gas rigs in Canada are now down 40 year on year. 

At 12:12pm, WTI was trading up 6.31% at $29.30, while the Brent benchmark was trading up 3.37% at $32.18, on several bullish figures heading into the weekend, including a rebound in China’s oil consumption, a sharp dropoff in US production, and reports from the EIA that crude oil inventories fell this week by more than 700,000 barrels. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Gasoline Demand Is Set For A Rapid Rebound

Next Post

The Relentless Oil Price Rally
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk
Trump Administration Approves Largest U.S. Solar Project Ever

Trump Administration Approves Largest U.S. Solar Project Ever
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw
Why Trump Is Desperate To Secure This Rare Metal

Why Trump Is Desperate To Secure This Rare Metal



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com