Restarting China’s Economy

Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 44.76 -2.33 -4.95%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 49.67 -2.06 -3.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 1.684 -0.068 -3.88%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 45.21 -2.28 -4.80%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 51.89 -2.12 -3.93%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 46.60 -2.75 -5.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 50.48 -1.88 -3.59%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 42.05 -1.41 -3.24%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.684 -0.068 -3.88%
Graph down Marine 18 hours 49.00 -1.52 -3.01%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 51.00 -1.59 -3.02%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 42.04 -1.83 -4.17%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 51.32 -2.24 -4.18%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 50.87 -1.52 -2.90%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 50.48 -1.88 -3.59%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 50.48 -1.88 -3.59%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 49.95 -1.67 -3.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 51.89 -2.12 -3.93%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 31.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 31.69 -1.64 -4.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 47.94 -1.64 -3.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 47.49 -1.64 -3.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 42.84 -1.64 -3.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 37.09 -1.64 -4.23%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 37.09 -1.64 -4.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 41.34 -1.64 -3.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 46.09 -1.64 -3.44%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 37.59 -1.64 -4.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 41.00 -2.50 -5.75%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 34.75 -2.50 -6.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 51.87 -1.72 -3.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 38.71 -2.33 -5.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 42.66 -2.33 -5.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 42.66 -2.33 -5.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 41.00 -2.50 -5.75%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.25 -1.75 -4.49%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 54.82 -1.64 -2.90%
Total Shortlisted For $7 Billion Wind Project

Alt Text

UAE’s Latest Natural Gas Discovery Is A Gamechanger

The discovery of a massive…

Alt Text

Coronavirus Meltdown Continues As Brent Drops Below $50

The oil price crash continued…

Alt Text

Energy Stocks Slammed By Coronavirus Hysteria

Energy stocks got pummeled on…

Restarting China’s Economy

By Editorial Dept - Feb 28, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
China

1. China tries to restart its economy

- China has begun to clear a backlog of container ships in an effort to jumpstart an idled economy.

- China processes about 30 percent of total global container traffic, and the coronavirus, and the subsequent shutdown of parts of the Chinese economy, have rippled around the world. About 715,000 containers typically pass through Chinese ports per day.

- Between February 11 and 17, Reuters says that the average wait time for a container ship at Zhoushan in southern China spiked to more than 60 hours due to the backlog, 20 hours longer than the average time in early January.

- Turnaround times are starting to improve at other ports as workers come back to the job. “The turning point has arrived... We are seeing that port congestion has eased and logistics start to revive,” Xu Kai, director of the Shipping Information Research Institute at SISI, told Reuters.

2. Jet and kerosene prices plunge

- The coronavirus pandemic is sinking commodity prices across the board, but jet fuel and kerosene are under particularly acute pressure as travel restrictions proliferate and the virus spreads beyond China’s borders.

- “[W]e have shaved off more than half of our global demand growth forecast for 2020 since January; it currently stands at just 50,000 b/d, vs 140,000 b/d in our previous forecast,” JBC Energy wrote in a note, referring to jet and kerosene demand growth.

-…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

