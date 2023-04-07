Recession Fears Loom Over Oil Markets Once Again

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 18 hours 80.70 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 17 hours 85.12 +0.13 +0.15%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.16 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 18 hours 2.011 -0.144 -6.68%
Graph down Gasoline 18 hours 2.813 -0.007 -0.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.69 -0.16 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.69 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.49 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 79.30 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Gasoline 18 hours 2.813 -0.007 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.74 -0.42 -0.50%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.94 -0.36 -0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.29 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 493 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.66 +0.89 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.96 +0.87 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.49 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 65.74 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 59.36 -0.10 -0.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 82.76 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 81.01 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 78.16 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 76.16 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 85.11 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 74.46 -0.10 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.69 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.14 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.09 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.09 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 37 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 51 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 35 mins America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 2 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 2 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 1 day Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 9 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 10 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Offshore Oil Workers To Stage Biggest Strike In A Generation

EIA: U.S. Oil And Liquids Production Expected To Rise By 10% Through 2050

EIA: U.S. Oil And Liquids Production Expected To Rise By 10% Through 2050

According to the reference case…

OPEC+ Cuts And Inventory Declines Counter Growing Demand Concerns

OPEC+ Cuts And Inventory Declines Counter Growing Demand Concerns

A combination of the OPEC+…

Fitch Raises Saudi Arabia’s Credit Rating Due To “Formidable” Foreign Reserves

Fitch Raises Saudi Arabia’s Credit Rating Due To “Formidable” Foreign Reserves

Saudi Arabia has had its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Recession Fears Loom Over Oil Markets Once Again

By Michael Kern - Apr 07, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices soared at the start of the week as OPEC+ shocked markets with a production cut announcement, but prices have since been capped by growing fears of demand destruction due to economic woes. 

News

Production

Oil

Crude Oil

Refinery

Oil

Gasoline

Gasoline

Friday, March 31st, 2023

Following the explosive rally in oil prices seen earlier this week, additional increases have been sluggish despite notable stock draws in both US crude and product inventories. With US demand coming back after a weak Q1 and OPEC+ getting really serious about curbing production, supply-side factors appear to indicate further upside. At the same time, macroeconomic woes might once again spoil the party, especially if weak US labor market data rekindle the fire of demand destruction.

Recession Fears Weigh on Diesel Prices. In contrast to rising oil prices, the premium of diesel against Brent or WTI has been shrinking for the past six months with its crack now at $130/mt as its cyclical sensitivity makes it vulnerable to declines in business activity and lower manufacturing orders. 

Kurdish Crude Officially Back to Markets. The Iraqi federal government and Kurdistan’s regional authorities have signed a temporary deal to resume oil exports through Turkey and bring back some 450,000 b/d of Iraqi crude as the two-week standoff forced producers to halt production. 

French Court Rules Against Requisitioning. A tribunal in the French city of Rouen ruled that a government order mandating that workers of TotalEnergies’ (NYSE:TTE) halted 240,000 b/d Gonfreville refinery return to work is illegal, indefinitely suspending the requisition order. 

US Major Wraps Up Brazil Drilling Campaign. US oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) will exit its self-operated license blocks in offshore Brazil after its exploration drilling program, comprising wells in the Campos, Santos, and Sergipe-Alagoas basins, failed to wield any commercial discovery. 

Asian LNG Prices Bottom Out. Spot LNG prices in Asia are at the lowest level since July 2021, with cargoes for May delivery into northeast Asia changing hands around 12.50 per mmBtu, as weak Chinese buying and high stocks in OECD Asia keep any pricing upside firmly capped. 

US to Tighten Power Plants Emissions Rules. The US Environmental Protection Agency is set to tighten emission standards for filterable particulate matter such as mercury and other toxic metals from coal plants, forcing the most polluting plants in North Dakota and Texas to cut emissions by 70%. 

Court Can Rule on Guyana-Venezuela Border. The International Court of Justice said they had jurisdiction over a long-running territorial dispute between Guyana and Venezuela that boils down to an 1899 arbitration ruling, in a blow to Venezuela's attempts to derail court proceedings ever since Guyana’s 2018 appeal.

Kazakhstan Sends Oil Majors into Arbitration. The government of Kazakhstan is taking the operators of the Kashagan and Karachaganak fields, No.2 and No.3 producing assets in the country, to arbitration on grounds of unapproved spending, arguing they’ve unlawfully tax-deducted costs of $13 billion and $3.5 billion, respectively.

Private Equity Cashes Out with Shale M&As. As US PE firms have gotten the appetite for oil equity sales, one of the largest players in the Permian Basin NGP Energy Capital Management is reportedly exploring the sale of Tap Rock Resources and Hibernia Resources for more than $7 billion. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese Companies Banned from Dutch Grid Upgrade. As the Dutch grid operator TenneT awarded UK-based energy service firm Petrofac (LON:PFC) with a $14 billion contract to upgrade the country’s grid to accommodate more wind power, it turns out Chinese companies were deliberately banned from the tender. 

Qatar’s Entry into Iraqi Project Saves the Day. Resolving a long-standing dispute between French major TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and Baghdad on the $10 billion Gas Growth Integrated Project, aimed at ramping up the country’s gas production, the two sides agreed to let QatarEnergy into the project, allotting 25% to the NOC.

Mexico Nationalizes Power Plants. The Mexican government will buy 13 power plants from Spanish renewables firm Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a deal worth $6 billion, as Mexico’s President Lopez Obrador hails a new nationalization of the electricity market, giving the state power company CFE control over the market. 

South Africa Revokes “State of Disaster”. Following two months of intermittent power supply, the government of South Africa revoked a national state of emergency that gave it additional powers to cut through bureaucratic delays and expedite decisions, after several NGOs challenged the measure in courts. 

India Readies to Launch LNG Terminal. The 5 mtpa capacity Dhamra LNG import terminal, the first such facility in eastern India jointly developed by TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and Adani Group (NSE:ADANIENT), has received its first cargo this week and will be commissioned within the upcoming weeks.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Tesla: A Sustainable Energy Economy Is Cheaper Than Sticking To Fossil Fuels
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization

U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Oil Prices Soar As OPEC+ Shocks The Market

Oil Prices Soar As OPEC+ Shocks The Market
Oil Markets Are Misinterpreting The OPEC+ Cut

Oil Markets Are Misinterpreting The OPEC+ Cut
Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough
Western Oil Companies Are Not Welcome In Iraq But Russian And Chinese Ones Are

Western Oil Companies Are Not Welcome In Iraq But Russian And Chinese Ones Are

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com