Mexico To Buy 13 Power Plants From Spanish Energy Major

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.86 +0.15 +0.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.19 +0.25 +0.29%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.06 +0.34 +0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.079 -0.027 -1.28%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.744 +0.007 +0.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +4.87 +6.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +4.87 +6.28%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.73 -0.18 -0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.84 +6.72 +8.60%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 79.11 +0.24 +0.30%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.744 +0.007 +0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.17 +0.80 +0.96%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.21 +0.50 +0.58%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.78 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph down Basra Light 491 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.60 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.73 -0.18 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.73 -0.18 -0.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.22 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.84 +6.72 +8.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 65.97 -0.12 -0.18%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 59.46 +0.29 +0.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 82.86 +0.29 +0.35%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 81.11 +0.29 +0.36%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 78.26 +0.29 +0.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 74.96 +0.29 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 74.96 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 76.26 +0.29 +0.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 85.21 +0.29 +0.34%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 74.56 +0.29 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +4.87 +6.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.75 +4.75 +6.60%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.50 +4.75 +7.22%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.95 +4.75 +6.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.90 +4.75 +6.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.90 +4.75 +6.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +4.75 +6.60%
Chart Kansas Common 35 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 8 hours Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 15 hours What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 7 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 8 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Ovintiv To Expand In Permian With $4.3 Billion Deal

Researchers Create Catalyst That Cleans Dirty Water And Produces Hydrogen

Researchers Create Catalyst That Cleans Dirty Water And Produces Hydrogen

Oregon State University researchers have…

How The U.S. Became A Natural Gas Giant

How The U.S. Became A Natural Gas Giant

From a position of relative…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexico To Buy 13 Power Plants From Spanish Energy Major

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 05, 2023, 1:10 AM CDT

Mexico is set to buy 13 power plants currently operated by Spain’s utility major Iberdrola in a deal worth some $6 billion.

The purchase, Reuters reports, is part of the Lopez Obrador government’s ambition to return control over Mexico’s electricity market to government hands.

In a video, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the deal will give state-owned utility Comision Federal de Electricidad majority control over the Mexican electricity market and called it “a new nationalization of our electric industry."

Mexico’s government has been on the nationalization path since coming into office. This has led to growing tensions with the United States, which has repeatedly warned its southern neighbor to open up its market instead of closing it to private businesses. 

What the Lopez Obrador government has been doing is essentially reversing as many policies introduced by the previous government as possible. This has naturally caused an outcry in international business circles as their access to potentially lucrative projects in Mexico, including oil and gas but also wind and solar, as well as power plant operation, has shrunk.

This has created uncertainty and the potential for an acceleration in the outflow of investment. International law firm White & Case last year wrote in a report that electricity and mining are among the most vulnerable industries to stringer government control.

“The Mexican energy sector is roiled by an environment of uncertainty and regulatory brakes to execute new and ongoing investments. Potential damage to existing foreign investments in the electricity and mining sectors could result from the amendments to the Electricity Law, the Lithium Mining Reform, and secondary regulations,” the report said.

No wonder then that Iberdrola has considered it wise to reduce its exposure to the Mexican market with the power plant deal, which is expected to be finalized in five months.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Rise As Crude And Gasoline Inventories Fall

Next Post

Ovintiv To Expand In Permian With $4.3 Billion Deal

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Understanding Peak Oil: What It Is And Why It Matters
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com