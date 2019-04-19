Prepare For An Oil Price Spike

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 20 hours 64.07 +0.20 +0.31%
Brent Crude 20 hours 71.97 +0.35 +0.49%
Natural Gas 20 hours 2.535 -0.024 -0.94%
Mars US 20 hours 68.10 +0.24 +0.35%
Opec Basket 3 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
Urals 2 days 69.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 3 days 63.03 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 20 hours 2.535 -0.024 -0.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.12 -0.10 -0.14%
Murban 2 days 72.29 -0.33 -0.45%
Iran Heavy 2 days 64.77 +0.11 +0.17%
Basra Light 2 days 73.92 +0.57 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.66 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Girassol 2 days 71.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 3 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 51.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 54.47 -0.18 -0.33%
Canadian Condensate 56 days 60.62 -0.18 -0.30%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 64.72 -0.18 -0.28%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 59.62 -0.18 -0.30%
Peace Sour 22 hours 57.62 -0.18 -0.31%
Peace Sour 22 hours 57.62 -0.18 -0.31%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 58.87 -0.18 -0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 65.12 -0.18 -0.28%
Central Alberta 22 hours 58.72 -0.18 -0.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 54.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.84 -0.28 -0.39%
West Texas Sour 2 days 57.95 +0.24 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.90 +0.24 +0.39%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.90 +0.24 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.25 +0.25 +0.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.65 +0.24 +0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 7 minutes Countries with the most oil and where they're selling it
  • 10 minutes Stack gas analyzers
  • 13 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 2 hours US Military Spends at least $81 Billion Protecting OPEC Persian Gulf Oil Shipping Lanes (16% DoD Budget)
  • 3 hours Climate Change Protests
  • 3 hours Oil at $40
  • 3 hours "Undeniable" Shale Slowdown?
  • 7 hours U.S. Refiners Planning Major Plant Overhauls In Second Quarter
  • 6 hours China To Promote Using Wind Energy To Power Heating
  • 18 hours Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Trump's Attempts to Interfere in the Special Counsel Investigation
  • 1 hour How many drilling sites are left in the Permian?
  • 3 hours Gas Flaring
  • 15 hours Ecoside
  • 13 hours Japan’s Deflation Mindset Could Be Contagious
  • 3 hours Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 1 day Trudeau Faces a New Foe as Conservatives Retake Power in Alberta

Breaking News:

‘’It’s Gonna Be A Long Runway” American EV Makers Face Major Problems

Alt Text

Sharp Drop In U.S. Rig Count Marks First Yearly Loss Since 2016

The U.S. rig count fell…

Alt Text

This Tweak Could Be A Gamechanger For Lithium-Ion Batteries

Lithium ion batteries may soon…

Alt Text

Artificial Intelligence Could Solve Nuclear Fusion's Biggest Problem

The deep learning techniques that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Prepare For An Oil Price Spike

By Editorial Dept - Apr 19, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
rig

Friday April 19, 2019

1. China’s oil demand remains robust

- The bearish case for crude oil this year largely comes down to softening demand, particularly in China.
- However, China has defied expectations of an economic deceleration. China just posted strong GDP figures, as well as strong crude demand.
- In March, China’s refineries processed an average of 12.5 mb/d, which surprised on the upside. “Though this was somewhat less than the record-high levels achieved in January and February, the significantly lower crude oil imports in March had suggested a lower rate of crude oil processing,” Commerzbank wrote in a note. “The level in March was still extremely high, and was up by 3% year-on-year. Chinese refineries turned a record-high 12.6 million barrels per day into oil products in the first quarter.”
- Strong Chinese demand significantly decreases the odds that global oil demand disappoints.

2. Silver prices low

- Silver prices have fallen sharply over the past month, owing to high stocks.
- But demand could pick up if the U.S.-China trade war eases. Still, prices may not rebound significantly until later this year, according to Standard Chartered.
- “Supply declined in 2018 driven by lower output in the US, Peru and Canada while demand edged higher as jewellery demand growth offset softer industrial demand,” Standard Chartered wrote in a note. “We expect…

Click Here To read the full article

Learn how you can get FREE access to energy market intelligence before the crowd and what is really happening in the energy markets.

RegisterLogin

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Undeniable Signs Of A Shale Slowdown

Next Post

The Firm Floor Under Oil Prices
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Oil Trade

Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Oil Trade
Oil Could Fall To $40 If OPEC Abandons Its Deal

Oil Could Fall To $40 If OPEC Abandons Its Deal

 The Case For $100 Oil

The Case For $100 Oil

 Permian Takes The Crown As World’s Top Oil Field

Permian Takes The Crown As World’s Top Oil Field

 Did Russia Just Call The End of The OPEC Deal?

Did Russia Just Call The End of The OPEC Deal?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com