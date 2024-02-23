Plunging Natural Gas Prices Is Bad News for Drillers

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.85 -1.76 -2.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.97 -1.70 -2.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.28 -1.79 -2.15%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.610 -0.122 -7.04%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.284 -0.051 -2.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.74 +0.39 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.99 -0.83 -1.00%
Chart Mars US 112 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.284 -0.051 -2.19%

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.09 +1.21 +1.50%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.76 +1.11 +1.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.56 +0.30 +0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 815 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.23 +0.57 +0.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.74 +0.39 +0.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.74 +0.39 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.68 +0.52 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.99 -0.83 -1.00%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 268 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 59.76 +0.70 +1.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 80.76 +0.70 +0.87%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 79.01 +0.70 +0.89%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 70.86 +0.70 +1.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 64.71 +0.70 +1.09%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 64.71 +0.70 +1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 68.56 +0.70 +1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 74.61 +0.70 +0.95%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 65.36 +0.70 +1.08%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.14 -0.27 -0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 83.39 +0.83 +1.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.79 -0.27 -0.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 68.75 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.46 -0.25 -0.30%

Plunging Natural Gas Prices Is Bad News for Drillers

By Editorial Dept - Feb 23, 2024, 8:03 AM CST
Drillers

1. Plunging Natural Gas Prices Is Not Good News for US Oilmen

- The once red-hot labor market for oil services and drilling firms has been contracting in recent months, mostly driven by a pronounced decline in natural gas drilling amidst slumping Henry Hub prices.

- According to the Energy Workforce & Technology Council, some 4,680 oilfield jobs have been lost in the past two months, a reversal of a two-year trend that saw almost continuous growth in drilling jobs.

- The soon-to-be largest US natural gas producer Chesapeake announced this week that it would cut production by roughly 30% following a steep 44% drop in natural gas prices, saying the market is clearly oversupplied.

- Haynesville and Marcellus are particularly impacted by the shutdowns, both being overwhelmingly gas-focused, already prompting the merger of hydraulic fracturing firm NexTier with rival Patterson-UTI.

2. China’s 2024 Outlook Gets Murkier Every Month

- Chinese authorities have delivered the biggest ever cut in the 5-year benchmark mortgage rate, by 25 basis points to 3.95%, starting Beijing’s own cycle of cutting interest rates.

- Whilst the services segment has remained relatively healthy, China’s export-focused manufacturing sector has been contractionary since October, trending sideways at 49.2 in January.

- China’s oil demand isn’t impressing either despite plentiful quotas allocated, especially after…

