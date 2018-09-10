Pipeline Problems In The Permian Are Overblown

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 67.59 +0.05 +0.07%
Brent Crude 12 mins 77.51 +0.14 +0.18%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.810 +0.006 +0.21%
Mars US 7 hours 71.14 -0.21 -0.29%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.17 -0.34 -0.46%
Urals 4 days 75.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Bonny Light 24 hours 78.52 +1.01 +1.30%
Mexican Basket 4 days 66.01 +0.78 +1.20%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.810 +0.006 +0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 24 hours 75.67 +1.16 +1.56%
Murban 24 hours 77.66 +1.76 +2.32%
Iran Heavy 24 hours 71.73 +1.16 +1.64%
Basra Light 24 hours 76.40 +0.65 +0.86%
Saharan Blend 24 hours 76.29 +1.09 +1.45%
Bonny Light 24 hours 78.52 +1.01 +1.30%
Bonny Light 24 hours 78.52 +1.01 +1.30%
Girassol 24 hours 77.61 +0.88 +1.15%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.17 -0.34 -0.46%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 39.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 34.25 -0.02 -0.06%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 57.75 +2.48 +4.49%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 67.90 -0.02 -0.03%
Sweet Crude 4 days 46.50 +2.23 +5.04%
Peace Sour 4 days 42.75 +0.98 +2.35%
Peace Sour 4 days 42.75 +0.98 +2.35%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 52.75 -0.02 -0.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 56.75 +3.98 +7.54%
Central Alberta 4 days 42.75 -0.02 -0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 74.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 64.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.81 -0.85 -1.12%
West Texas Sour 4 days 61.70 -0.02 -0.03%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.65 -0.02 -0.03%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.65 -0.02 -0.03%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 64.20 -0.02 -0.03%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.51 +0.23 +0.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Goldman Sachs Aims to Buy Own Liquefied Natural Gas Contract
  • 11 minutes 8,000 gallons spilled
  • 18 minutes Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 12 hours WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 4 hours "Dieselgate" and VW: Investors Seek $11 Billion Damages Over Dieselgate Scandal
  • 42 mins Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 16 hours 10 Incredible Facts about U.S. LNG
  • 13 hours PetroChina Inks Its Biggest Qatar LNG Deal as U.S. Trade at Risk
  • 13 hours Tesla Raises Registered Capital of $680 Million For Gigafactory in China
  • 5 hours Amazon hits $1 trillion valuation
  • 16 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 23 hours NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 23 hours Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 22 hours Sits in a Saudi prison, with no charges and no court
  • 22 hours Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 16 hours Geopolitics

Breaking News:

India Has No Deal To Replace Iranian Oil With U.S. Crude

Alt Text

Oil's Next Hotspot: The Cowboy State

Big Oil has found less-congested…

Alt Text

Airlines Are Suspending Flights Because Fuel Is Too Expensive

The price of jet fuel…

Alt Text

Why Algeria’s Oil Sector Isn’t Booming

Algeria’s energy sector has been…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Pipeline Problems In The Permian Are Overblown

By Nick Cunningham - Sep 10, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT Texas rig

The Permian pipeline bottleneck continues to pinch the shale industry, forcing steep discounts for oil stuck in West Texas. Yet, the midstream constraints will be temporary and few in the industry are overly concerned.

Despite the lack of pipeline space, production in Texas continues to grow. The EIA said that production in Texas jumped by 165,000 bpd in June compared to a month earlier, a very strong increase in output. That came even as reports of pipeline constraints had already begun to crop up, and discounts for oil in Midland had started to rise.

So far, there are indeed some signs of a drilling slowdown. The rig count has been flat since June and the discounts have steepened. The backlog of drilled but uncompleted wells continues to rise as completion activity has slowed, which is an outgrowth of midstream bottlenecks.

The chief executives of Halliburton and Schlumberger, two top oilfield service companies, said at an industry conference last week that they are already experiencing the signs of a drilling slowdown. “These challenges will likely have a dampening effect on production growth, wellhead prices and investment levels in the coming year,” Schlumberger CEO Paal Kibsgaard said at a Barclays conference.

Ultimately, the bottlenecks have already started to push shale drillers into other basins, such as the Bakken, Niobrara, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK and even the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, long known for its coal production.

Yet, Permian drillers, to some degree, are not all that worried about what they view as a temporary problem. Also, there is disagreement from within the shale industry itself about whether or not efficiency gains have reached their limit, or whether cost inflation is even a serious problem at all. Related: OPEC/NOPEC To Discuss 1 Million Bpd Production Boost Next Week

“While some companies reported that reservoir performance was slipping in key plays such as the Permian and Eagle Ford, others completely disagreed with the idea that the industry is reaching the end of the efficiency gain cycle,” Barclays said in a note, summarizing the key findings from its conference on shale earlier this month. “We believe that, on balance, industry innovation will keep inevitable productivity declines in check.” The investment bank said that most shale companies are confident that further efficiencies can offset rising costs.

Barclays even said that the steel tariffs that have raised the ire of some in the industry are only likely to have a marginal impact. “In fact, producers and service companies alike forecast costs will soften in 2H18. The recently introduced steel tariffs will not likely have much of an impact, as steel tubulars make up a small percentage (<10%) of the overall cost of a well,” Barclays wrote. The bank said that production in the Permian will grow by 400,000 bpd between the third quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2019. Related: US Rig Count Holds Steady As Oil Prices Slip

But until pipeline relief arrives, the discounts will linger, and will likely even grow worse as output continues to rise. “Over the near-term, spot Midland prices could drop into the mid or low $40s, limiting cash available to some E&Ps and hampering their ability to keep pace with previously planned completion schedules,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote in a note. “We expect that smaller producers are more likely to throttle back activity as bottlenecks worsen since they usually have less firm takeaway capacity or are less well hedged.”

At this point, however, relief is not that far away. The Permian Express 3 expansion could add 40,000 bpd by the end of the year, before a more significant addition of 500,000 bpd from the Sunrise pipeline in the first quarter of 2019. The EPIC pipeline (440,000 bpd), the Cactus 2 pipeline (670,000 bpd), and the Gray Oak (700,000 bpd) are slated for the second half of 2019. Behind that comes another wave in 2020, with ExxonMobil’s joint venture with Plains All American and Energy Transfer Partners’ project with Magellan adding an additional 2 million barrels per day of pipeline capacity.

With this very full queue of pipelines in mind, shale drillers are focusing on waiting out the current bottleneck. “Beyond 2019, we expect WTI Midland-Cushing to trade positive at times as takeaway capacity to the USGC exceeds production,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch concluded.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Rising Costs Weigh On Permian Gas Production
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil's Next Hotspot: The Cowboy State

Oil's Next Hotspot: The Cowboy State
Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

 Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Artificial Photosynthesis: A New Renewable Energy Source?

Artificial Photosynthesis: A New Renewable Energy Source?

 Saudi Arabia's Oil Price Sweet Spot

Saudi Arabia's Oil Price Sweet Spot

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com