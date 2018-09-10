Rising Costs Weigh On Permian Gas Production

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 20 mins 67.53 -0.22 -0.32%
Brent Crude 19 mins 77.37 +0.54 +0.70%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.808 +0.032 +1.15%
Mars US 14 mins 71.14 -0.21 -0.29%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.17 -0.34 -0.46%
Urals 4 days 75.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Bonny Light 4 days 77.51 +0.01 +0.01%
Mexican Basket 4 days 66.01 +0.78 +1.20%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.808 +0.032 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 74.51 -0.60 -0.80%
Murban 4 days 75.90 -0.19 -0.25%
Iran Heavy 4 days 70.57 -0.11 -0.16%
Basra Light 4 days 75.75 +0.23 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 4 days 75.20 -0.01 -0.01%
Bonny Light 4 days 77.51 +0.01 +0.01%
Bonny Light 4 days 77.51 +0.01 +0.01%
Girassol 4 days 76.73 +0.15 +0.20%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.17 -0.34 -0.46%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.35 -1.02 -2.53%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 34.25 -0.02 -0.06%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 57.75 -0.02 -0.03%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 67.90 -0.02 -0.03%
Sweet Crude 4 days 46.50 -0.02 -0.04%
Peace Sour 4 days 42.75 -0.02 -0.05%
Peace Sour 4 days 42.75 -0.02 -0.05%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 52.75 -0.02 -0.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 56.75 -0.02 -0.04%
Central Alberta 4 days 42.75 -0.02 -0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 74.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 64.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.81 -0.85 -1.12%
West Texas Sour 4 days 61.70 -0.02 -0.03%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.65 -0.02 -0.03%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.65 -0.02 -0.03%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 64.20 -0.02 -0.03%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.51 +0.23 +0.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Goldman Sachs Aims to Buy Own Liquefied Natural Gas Contract
  • 11 minutes 8,000 gallons spilled
  • 18 minutes Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 5 hours WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 9 hours "Dieselgate" and VW: Investors Seek $11 Billion Damages Over Dieselgate Scandal
  • 9 hours 10 Incredible Facts about U.S. LNG
  • 5 hours PetroChina Inks Its Biggest Qatar LNG Deal as U.S. Trade at Risk
  • 6 hours Tesla Raises Registered Capital of $680 Million For Gigafactory in China
  • 53 mins Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 15 hours NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 16 hours Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 9 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 7 hours Amazon hits $1 trillion valuation
  • 15 hours Sits in a Saudi prison, with no charges and no court
  • 15 hours Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 8 hours Midterm elections and stock market

Breaking News:

Norway Receives Bids From 38 Oil Firms To Explore Mature Areas

Alt Text

OPEC/NOPEC To Discuss 1 Million Bpd Production Boost Next Week

A technical committee of OPEC…

Alt Text

Peru Looks To Boost Energy Investment With Legislative Reform

In order to stimulate investment…

Alt Text

California Fights Trump’s Offshore Oil Drilling Plans

The Trump Administration and the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Stuart Burns

Stuart Burns

Stuart is a writer for MetalMiner who operate the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Rising Costs Weigh On Permian Gas Production

By Stuart Burns - Sep 10, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT oil rig

To be fair, not all shale gas drilling is slowing, but in the Permian Basin, which has seen the most incandescent growth in recent years, according to the Financial Times, growth is slowing markedly, according to SchlumbergerHalliburton and the U.K.’s Weir Group – all majors suppliers to, or active players in, the fracking industry.

Source: Financial Times

The article cites logistical challenges, including labor costs and a lack of adequate pipeline capacity constraining growth. The article states the following factors have undermined the economics of oil production in the region:

-              Rising costs for labor and equipment

-              Difficulties in disposing of the unwanted water and natural gas produced alongside the oil

-              And, above all, a shortage of pipeline capacity for taking crude from the wilds of west Texas to refineries and export terminals along the Gulf of Mexico coast.

The Financial Times quotes Bill Thomas, chief executive of EOG Resources, who said: “When you’re focused on one basin, one play, it gets very difficult to continue high rates of growth.”

Source: Financial Times

From a low two years ago, the tight oil industry’s rebound has been impressive. Much of it is coming from the Permian Basin, with national production up by 1.5 million barrels a day in the 12 months to July. Related: Russia Looks To Boost Gas Sales In Tighter European Markets

But questions are being asked as to whether or not the Permian may be reaching a plateau. New wells drilled alongside older wells are relatively less productive than the original when assessed on the basis of their length and the weight of sand used in the fracking process — so-called “parent” and “child” wells, as the Financial Times calls them.

That would suggest the long-term potential for the region to continue impressive growth at ever-lower cost is called into question.

Whether that proves to be the case remains to be seen. Of course, the Permian is not the only tight oil resource in the country. While others haven’t seen the level of investment the Permian has enjoyed in the last two years, subject to oil prices, the other regions still have huge potential.

What it probably does say is the stellar growth of recent years is unlikely to continue and may be slower from the middle of this year onwards. With the dramatic rise in steel prices following the U.S.’s imposition of a 25 percent import tariff on steel products, it was to be expected drillers would find both exploratory work and infrastructure investment slowing. However, the Financial Times suggests the slowdown has caught many in the industry by surprise and suppliers’ share prices have taken a hit as a result.

By Stuart Burns via AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

U.S. Energy Secretary To Meet Russian And Saudi Counterparts
Stuart Burns

Stuart Burns

Stuart is a writer for MetalMiner who operate the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil's Next Hotspot: The Cowboy State

Oil's Next Hotspot: The Cowboy State
The Collapse Of Venezuela's Imaginary Oil Currency

The Collapse Of Venezuela's Imaginary Oil Currency

 Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

 Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Artificial Photosynthesis: A New Renewable Energy Source?

Artificial Photosynthesis: A New Renewable Energy Source?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com