Picking Energy Stocks In 2020

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 3 hours 61.72 +0.04 +0.06%
Brent Crude 2 hours 66.87 +0.11 +0.16%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.231 -0.054 -2.36%
Mars US 2 hours 62.12 +0.04 +0.06%
Opec Basket 9 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
Urals 2 days 59.75 +0.95 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.17 +0.94 +1.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.17 +0.94 +1.46%
Bonny Light 19 hours 68.49 +0.85 +1.26%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.32 +1.37 +2.45%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.231 -0.054 -2.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 68.26 +0.60 +0.89%
Murban 19 hours 69.58 +0.28 +0.40%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 58.86 +0.52 +0.89%
Basra Light 19 hours 72.84 +0.28 +0.39%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 68.41 +1.04 +1.54%
Bonny Light 19 hours 68.49 +0.85 +1.26%
Bonny Light 19 hours 68.49 +0.85 +1.26%
Girassol 19 hours 69.40 +0.81 +1.18%
Opec Basket 9 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 41.24 +0.59 +1.45%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 36.43 +0.57 +1.59%
Canadian Condensate 129 days 55.68 +0.57 +1.03%
Premium Synthetic 119 days 62.08 +0.57 +0.93%
Sweet Crude 4 days 55.68 +0.57 +1.03%
Peace Sour 4 days 51.68 +0.57 +1.12%
Peace Sour 4 days 51.68 +0.57 +1.12%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 54.93 +0.57 +1.05%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 61.18 +0.57 +0.94%
Central Alberta 4 days 51.93 +0.57 +1.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.17 +0.94 +1.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Giddings 2 days 51.75 +0.50 +0.98%
ANS West Coast 106 days 67.48 -0.49 -0.72%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.63 +0.57 +1.04%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.58 +0.57 +0.97%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.58 +0.57 +0.97%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 +1.25 +2.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.91 +1.16 +1.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 7 minutes Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas
  • 11 minutes Tech cold war is a fact. China tells government offices to remove all foreign computer equipment
  • 14 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 1 min Pelosi Delays Impeachment Trial: Ploy to keep Impeachment in Headlines . . and Away from IG Horowitz report or Barr/Durham coming investigation and indictments. It's working. Pelosi WINS !
  • 4 hours Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 3 hours Remember: Only the Poor Can Reach the Kingdom of God
  • 1 hour How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?
  • 2 hours World’s Longest Elevator Could Trigger New Commodity Race
  • 2 days Formula One comes to Wind Turbines
  • 20 hours Saudi A Top Performer in Upstream Emissions
  • 1 day Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Tesla Scores Landmark Deal For Chinese Factory

Alt Text

Oman Looks At Full Oil Industry Overhaul

Following Saudi Aramco’s example, Gulf…

Alt Text

Oil Markets Brace For Another 500,000 Bpd Oil Field To Come Online

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are…

Alt Text

2020: The Year Of The Oil Bankruptcies

Low crude prices have left…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Picking Energy Stocks In 2020

By Editorial Dept - Dec 27, 2019, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Energy

If you live in America, or anywhere else and have been paying attention for that matter, I am sure you are aware that there will be a Presidential election here in 2020. Given that the Democrats have yet to pick a candidate from a crowded field and especially given what happened four years ago, I have no idea at this point who will win. Investors, however, don’t need to know who the next President of the U.S.A. will be to set a strategy for next year based on politics. That can be done on the basis of what kind of campaign will be run.

I’ll go out on a limb here and say that whoever wins the Democratic nomination, they are not going to be pro big oil. The rise of Donald Trump has seen the destruction of the middle ground in American politics, and climate policy is an area where talk is cheap and grand plans will no doubt be commonplace. Energy policy, however, is also an area where rapid change is almost impossible.

Apart from the practical and infrastructure challenges of attempting to shift away from fossil fuels, there are the security and economic issues, so when all is said and done, big oil will almost certainly be fine. Again though, the actual outcome doesn’t matter right now to investors. To the extent that politics is an influence, the markets will be moved in the first three quarters of next year by what is said, and on that basis, solar stocks could be massive beneficiaries.

Every Democratic contender’s policy platform…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($497 $99 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products




Previous Post

US Oil Rig Count Falls In Last Week Of 2019

Next Post

The Geopolitical Flashpoint For Oil Markets Next Year
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What Will The Average Oil Price Be In 2020?

What Will The Average Oil Price Be In 2020?
The Real Reason Oil Prices Remained Low In 2019

The Real Reason Oil Prices Remained Low In 2019

 Oil Markets Brace For Another 500,000 Bpd Oil Field To Come Online

Oil Markets Brace For Another 500,000 Bpd Oil Field To Come Online

 Another Oil Major Bails On Marcellus Shale

Another Oil Major Bails On Marcellus Shale

 Is LNG Actually The Future Of Energy?

Is LNG Actually The Future Of Energy?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com