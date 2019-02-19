Oil Prices Nearing Breakout Levels

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.41 +0.43 +0.77%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.44 -0.06 -0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 +0.032 +1.20%
Mars US 4 days 63.19 +1.63 +2.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.03 +1.16 +1.79%
Urals 16 hours 64.30 +1.23 +1.95%
Louisiana Light 6 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Louisiana Light 6 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.52 +0.67 +1.00%
Mexican Basket 5 days 58.55 +1.16 +2.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 +0.032 +1.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 16 hours 66.51 -0.29 -0.43%
Murban 16 hours 67.65 -0.36 -0.53%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.06 +0.83 +1.40%
Basra Light 5 days 68.59 +1.48 +2.21%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.34 +0.50 +0.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.52 +0.67 +1.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.52 +0.67 +1.00%
Girassol 2 days 67.16 +0.74 +1.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.03 +1.16 +1.79%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.46 +0.17 +0.40%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 45.33 +1.57 +3.59%
Canadian Condensate 44 days 53.13 +1.57 +3.04%
Premium Synthetic 44 days 55.98 +1.57 +2.89%
Sweet Crude 4 days 51.73 +1.57 +3.13%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.98 +1.57 +3.24%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.98 +1.57 +3.24%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 52.23 +1.57 +3.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 56.18 +1.57 +2.87%
Central Alberta 4 days 50.83 +1.57 +3.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 52.75 +0.75 +1.44%
Giddings 16 hours 46.50 +0.75 +1.64%
ANS West Coast 6 days 65.09 +0.82 +1.28%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 50.04 +0.50 +1.01%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 53.99 +0.50 +0.93%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 53.99 +0.50 +0.93%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 52.54 +0.50 +0.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 5 days 66.39 +1.18 +1.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 9 minutes Climate Change: A Summer of Storms and Smog Is Coming
  • 12 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 16 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 6 hours is climate change a hoax? $2 Trillion/year worth of programs intended to be handed out by politicians and bureaucrats?
  • 5 hours Ayn Rand Was Right
  • 16 hours Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 9 mins Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 3 hours Indian Oil Signs First Annual Deal For U.S. OilIndian Oil Signs First Annual Deal For U.S. Oil
  • 7 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 4 hours Sanctions or Support: Despite Sanctions, Iran's Oil Exports Rise In Early 2019
  • 15 hours Expected Breakdown: Israel-Central Europe Summit Canceled After Polish Pullout
  • 23 hours Oil Prices Bookended for Rest of This Year? Maybe $50 to $80? (My old 'See Saw' theory redux)
  • 22 hours Cuba Charges U.S. Moving Special Forces, Preparing Venezuelan Intervention
  • 8 hours Regular Gas dropped to $2.21 per gallon today

Breaking News:

Iran’s Oil Exports Higher Than Expected In January, February

Alt Text

How Long Will This Oil Rally Last?

Oil prices have been trading…

Alt Text

Texas Oil Production Breaks New Record

Texas oil production broke its…

Alt Text

Where Will Putin Build His Next Gas Pipeline?

While Nord Stream 2 has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Prices Nearing Breakout Levels

By Tom Kool - Feb 19, 2019, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Bullish

OPEC+ cuts, supply disruptions and an easing of trade tensions between the U.S. and China has boosted crude oil to a three-month high. 

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

- Bank of America Merrill Lynch says that Brent will likely trade between $50 and $70 per barrel over the next five years.

- The bank says that prices will be “anchored” around $60, and that rising U.S. shale supply and OPEC’s willingness to back out production will keep volatility in check.

- However, the bank also said that a global economic slowdown would throw this forecast out of the window. Some worrying economic data in China presents one of the largest downside risks to the oil market.

Market Movers

• Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) was downgraded two notches by Barclays, from Overweight to Underweight, with a $70 price target. Barclays says the company’s deficit, its aggressive growth target, and its valuation all supported the downgrade.

• Eni (NYSE: E) saw its shares jump on Friday after it reported $1.65 billion in fourth-quarter profits, beating expectations.

• U.S. Silica (NYSE: SLCA) reported a fourth-quarter loss of $256 million, down from a $72 million profit a year earlier. Frac sand sales were “negatively impacted by the well-reported industry headwinds related to budget exhaustion and lack of takeaway capacity, as well as further pricing

Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Oil nearing a breakout? Some analysts see higher prices ahead, as the OPEC+ cuts create a tighter backdrop. Any unexpected outage could send prices much higher, while a breakthrough in the trade war could remove one of the largest downside risks. “Brent and WTI are both now seriously testing a major resistance zone, around $65 and $55, respectively, the break of which could be the catalyst for another rally,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA, wrote in a morning market briefing.

Saudi Arabia cutting deep. Saudi Arabia is going above and beyond in its production cuts, but it’s unclear how long Riyadh will be willing to shoulder the burden alone. “Saudi Arabia’s production cuts by more than the required level also serve to offset the lack of compliance shown by countries like Iraq. It is doubtful whether Saudi Arabia will be willing to do so long-term, however. After all, the Saudis are losing market shares to US shale oil producers,” Commerzbank wrote in a note. Related: The Top Geopolitical Trends Of 2019

Texas to install world’s biggest battery. A 495-megawatt energy storage system combined with a solar farm is set to be installed in Texas. Ironically, the project is intended to support oil operations in the Permian, according to Bloomberg. The energy storage system will be the world’s largest.

VW expands electric offerings. VW (OTCMKTS: VWAPY) announced plans to expand its electric vehicle offerings in the coming years, aiming to add models for the Chinese market. VW is planning on spending 9 billion euros on 20 EV models by 2025.

BP: renewable energy and natural gas dominate growth. According to BP’s (NYSE: BP) latest energy outlook, renewable energy and natural gas will together claim 85 percent of the world’s energy supply growth through 2040. The new analysis “brings into sharp focus just how fast the world’s energy systems are changing, and how the dual challenge of more energy with fewer emissions is framing the future,” BP CEO Bob Dudley said.

Mexico to spend $5.2 billion on Pemex. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced a $5.2 billion rescue package for state-owned Pemex. “We’ve taken the decision to support Pemex with everything,” AMLO said last week. “We’re going to launch an initial plan, but if they require more, there will be more support.” The package means that Pemex won’t turn to the bond markets this year. Critics view the state support not only as insufficient to put Pemex on a sustainable path – Pemex is the world’s most indebted oil company – but it will also act as a drag on the Mexican budget.

War on plastic could cut into oil demand. The petrochemical sector is expected to be one of the few sectors that will see large crude oil demand growth over the coming decades. Much of that is the result of turning oil and natural gas liquids into plastics. However, policies targeting plastic use are proliferating. Recycling and bans on single-use plastic could cut the assumed oil demand growth in petrochemicals as much as 20 percent through 2040, the FT reports, and “bring projected peak oil demand forward by a decade.”

India signs oil deal with U.S. Indian Oil Corp., India’s top refiner, signed a deal to buy U.S. oil through March 2020. The company will be the first state refiner in India to sign a contract with a U.S. company (the seller was not named).

Guyana’s oil boom and lessons from Venezuela. Guyana is set to become a petrostate with production expected to reach 750,000 bpd by 2025. WoodMac offered some advice, with lessons learned from the collapse of neighboring Venezuela. A sovereign wealth fund has been useful for other petrostates to smooth out the impacts of booms and busts. Also, other sectors of the economy need to be developed, and investments in infrastructure and education are important. Related: 5 Giant Game-Changing Energy Trends To Watch In 2019

Citgo removes top executives. Citgo, the U.S.-based subsidiary of PDVSA, removed three top executives close to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. That could pave the way to allowing the recognition of a new board of directors, shifting power of the company into the hands of the opposition.

European refiners hurt by tight sour crude market. U.S. sanctions on Venezuela are accelerating the losses of heavy sour crude, tightening up sour crude supplies. That has hurt some U.S. Gulf Coast refiners, but also European refiners who now have to pay more for supply. “Looking ahead to April and May it will also be interesting, given that the Venezuelan is gone, and Iran waivers will [likely not be extended],” a crude trader told S&P Global Platts. “Overall, heavier crudes do very well - heavy North Sea grades, Urals, also we heard heavy sweet from WAF [West Africa] are seeing good deals because the sour market is tight,” he added.

Oil discovery in China could set off shale bonanza. A well test by PetroChina in the western province of Xinjiang shows high potential for commercialization. An estimate by Morgan Stanley says that the shale region could reach 100,000 to 200,000 bpd by 2025.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Where Will Putin Build His Next Gas Pipeline?
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Long Will This Oil Rally Last?

How Long Will This Oil Rally Last?
The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

 World’s Largest Offshore Oil Field Partially Shut Down

World’s Largest Offshore Oil Field Partially Shut Down

 Fifty Shades Of Shale Oil

Fifty Shades Of Shale Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com