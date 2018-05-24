Rosneft Discovers Oil Field In Iraq

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 71.14 -0.70 -0.97%
Brent Crude 10 mins 79.29 -0.55 -0.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.966 +0.011 +0.37%
Mars US 18 hours 73.09 -0.26 -0.35%
Opec Basket 1 day 76.43 -0.76 -0.98%
Urals 1 day 75.48 -1.71 -2.22%
Louisiana Light 1 day 78.50 +0.26 +0.33%
Louisiana Light 1 day 78.50 +0.26 +0.33%
Bonny Light 1 day 79.30 -1.24 -1.54%
Mexican Basket 1 day 66.39 -1.83 -2.68%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.966 +0.011 +0.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 76.28 -0.65 -0.84%
Murban 1 day 79.53 -0.65 -0.81%
Iran Heavy 1 day 73.04 -1.42 -1.91%
Basra Light 1 day 77.84 +0.36 +0.46%
Saharan Blend 1 day 77.60 -1.44 -1.82%
Bonny Light 1 day 79.30 -1.24 -1.54%
Bonny Light 1 day 79.30 -1.24 -1.54%
Girassol 1 day 78.35 -1.24 -1.56%
Opec Basket 1 day 76.43 -0.76 -0.98%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 50.58 -0.71 -1.38%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 53.59 -0.61 -1.13%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 69.84 -0.61 -0.87%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 71.94 -0.36 -0.50%
Sweet Crude 1 day 64.59 -1.61 -2.43%
Peace Sour 1 day 61.84 -0.61 -0.98%
Peace Sour 1 day 61.84 -0.61 -0.98%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 64.09 -0.86 -1.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 69.34 -0.36 -0.52%
Central Alberta 1 day 62.59 -0.86 -1.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 78.50 +0.26 +0.33%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Giddings 1 day 62.25 -0.25 -0.40%
ANS West Coast 2 days 78.78 -1.03 -1.29%
West Texas Sour 1 day 65.79 -0.29 -0.44%
Eagle Ford 1 day 69.74 -0.29 -0.41%
Eagle Ford 1 day 69.74 -0.29 -0.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.29 -0.29 -0.42%
Kansas Common 1 day 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Buena Vista 1 day 79.10 -0.29 -0.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 22 mins Expected:Trump Cancels Summit With North Korea Scheduled For Next Month
  • 2 hours Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 2 hours How Much Oil Could EVs Feasibly Displace by 2040?
  • 14 mins "US fiscal outlook not good"-Goldman Sachs
  • 30 mins Russia and Saudi To Discuss Relaxing Oil Production Caps
  • 1 hour Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 14 hours Clean Energy Tech FAILURE says IEA
  • 14 hours Psychological manipulation of oil prices.
  • 8 hours How Lousy Shale Oil Economics Will Pull Down The U.S. Economy
  • 5 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 9 hours Water-Based Battery Claims Exceptional Scalability
  • 3 hours High Oil Prices Becoming Herd Mentality
  • 2 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 15 hours $5 per gallon in Manhattan
  • 21 mins Brent Crude Oil Tops $80!
  • 3 hours Russia attacks (again):Cyber Firms Warn On Suspected Russian Plan To Attack Ukraine

Breaking News:

Saudi-led Coalition Destroys Houthi Boats Threatening Oil Tanker

Alt Text

The Top Performing Stock Of The U.S. Shale Boom

As the U.S. shale boom…

Alt Text

The Regulations That Could Push Oil Up To $90

The International Maritime Organization is…

Alt Text

Can Angola Overcome Its Oil Production Decline?

OPEC member Angola is cutting…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Rosneft Discovers Oil Field In Iraq

By Irina Slav - May 24, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT oil tech

Russia’s Rosneft has discovered a new oil field in southwestern Iraq, the company said. The first well in the field, named Salman, was drilled at over 4,000 meters and it tapped commercial amounts of crude, Rosneft said. Drilling started in February 2017 and was supposed to be completed by July the same year.

Rosneft acquired the rights to the Salman field when it bought smaller Russian oil producer Bashneft two years ago.

Until recently, Rosneft was widely seen as a partner of the Kurdistan Regional Government, which is still at odds with Baghdad. Last year, after an ill-fated independence referendum in the autonomous region of Kurdistan, Rosneft stepped in to help the Kurdistan government by investing US$3.5 billion in the management of the region’s biggest oil pipeline.

Earlier in 2017, Rosneft provided a loan of US$1.2 billion to the KRG to help it fill a budget gap and committed another US$400 million to oil field exploration in the autonomous region.

For most observers, this was a clear sign that Rosneft—and Russia by association—is on the side of the Kurds, and hence against the central Iraqi government in Baghdad, but a few months later Iraq’s foreign minister dispelled this impression by saying Baghdad was open for business with everyone, including Rosneft. Related: OPEC May Ease Oil Cuts As Soon As June

Rosneft also reportedly used its clout in Kurdistan to advance its expansion into Iraq. Last year, Igor Sechin sent a letter to Iraq’s oil ministry that said as much: if you don’t want to let us into your southern oil fields, we will go explore in Kurdistan, which demonstrated “a higher interest in expanding strategic cooperation.”

Many industry and Middle East politics observers see Rosneft’s expansion in Iraq as a way for Russia to expand its political influence in the region. Rosneft’s taking over the Kurdistan-Turkey pipeline, according to a Reuters story from April, gave the company an instrumental role in the talks between Baghdad and Erbil aimed at restoring full oil flows from Kurdistan to Turkey and oil export payments from Erbil to Baghdad.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Permian Growth Is Reaching Its Limits
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is $70 Oil Enough For Shale Drillers?

Is $70 Oil Enough For Shale Drillers?
Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil

 How An

How An "Oil Price Shock" Will Hurt The U.S. Economy

 Traders See Higher Oil Prices In The Long Term

Traders See Higher Oil Prices In The Long Term

 EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com