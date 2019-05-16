Peak Gasoline Vehicles Is Already Here

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.17 +0.30 +0.48%
Brent Crude 1 hour 72.62 +0.85 +1.18%
Natural Gas 24 mins 2.672 -0.002 -0.07%
Mars US 1 hour 68.87 +0.75 +1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.26 +0.60 +0.85%
Urals 18 hours 70.41 +1.74 +2.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.73 +0.41 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.73 +0.41 +0.58%
Bonny Light 18 hours 74.48 +1.02 +1.39%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.35 +0.76 +1.21%
Natural Gas 24 mins 2.672 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 72.00 +1.56 +2.21%
Murban 18 hours 73.34 +1.40 +1.95%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 66.83 +1.11 +1.69%
Basra Light 18 hours 74.20 +0.95 +1.30%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 74.19 +1.10 +1.50%
Bonny Light 18 hours 74.48 +1.02 +1.39%
Bonny Light 18 hours 74.48 +1.02 +1.39%
Girassol 18 hours 74.12 +1.01 +1.38%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.26 +0.60 +0.85%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 48.57 +1.09 +2.30%
Canadian Condensate 83 days 58.77 +0.24 +0.41%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 62.47 +0.24 +0.39%
Sweet Crude 1 day 54.72 +0.09 +0.16%
Peace Sour 1 day 52.32 +0.29 +0.56%
Peace Sour 1 day 52.32 +0.29 +0.56%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 57.22 +1.49 +2.67%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 61.12 +0.04 +0.07%
Central Alberta 1 day 54.27 -0.51 -0.93%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.73 +0.41 +0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 59.25 +0.75 +1.28%
Giddings 18 hours 53.00 +0.75 +1.44%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.87 +0.74 +1.06%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 56.82 +0.85 +1.52%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 60.77 +0.85 +1.42%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 60.77 +0.85 +1.42%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 59.25 +0.75 +1.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.67 +0.74 +1.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 6 minutes Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 8 minutes OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 12 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 59 mins Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 9 hours Blacklist Mess: Huawei's $105 Bn business At Stake After U.S. Broadside
  • 1 hour IRAQ War: US soldiers died 4400, Wounded 32,000, US taxpayers spent $1.9 Trillion. How many Saudi or UAE soldiers died ? How much money did UAE or Saudi's spend ? How 'bout Europe "allies" ? What are we doing over there ? Don't need their oil .
  • 4 hours Level-Headed Analysis of the Future of U.S. Shale Oil Industry
  • 4 hours DUG Rockies: Plenty Of Promise, Despite The Politics
  • 33 mins Speculation: Hungary will have to buy Russian natural gas if Exxon waits on offshore project / Hungary Military Plane arrives in USA
  • 17 mins Retaliation:China Will Impose Tariffs Ranging From 5 percent To 25 Percent On U.S. Goods
  • 25 mins Take Or Pay: Belgium's King Albert II Faces Daily Fine In Paternity Dispute
  • 13 hours Schiff: Ukraine Oil Scandal Should Be Off Limits for Biden's U.S. Presidential Campaign
  • 23 hours Global Warming Making The Rich Richer
  • 4 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 6 hours The True Or False: Being Rich In America Can Really Depend On Where You Live?

Breaking News:

Canadian Oil Tanker Moratorium Act Struck Down in Win For Oil Industry

Alt Text

Oman’s Newest Approach To Boost Oil Production

Oman has made some major…

Alt Text

Will Russia Abandon The OPEC+ Oil Deal?

Russia has managed to prop…

Alt Text

Saudi Tanker Attack Reveals Oil Market Weakness

Oil prices jumped on Monday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Peak Gasoline Vehicles Is Already Here

By Nick Cunningham - May 16, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Car dealer China

The internal combustion engine has already reached a peak in sales.

That startling conclusion comes from a new report from Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF). “Sales of internal combustion passenger vehicles have already peaked, and may never recover unless EV growth falters, or major economies such as China invest in significant stimulus programs,” BloombergNEF wrote.

EVs may reach price parity with the internal combustion engine by the mid-2020s, even as there is variation between countries and market segments. But new policies are largely heading in one direction: tighter or more costly restrictions on vehicle emissions, which will favor EVs over gasoline and diesel.

To be sure, EVs still account for only about 0.5 percent of the auto market. But while EVs may be growing from a small base, they are growing quickly. Over 2 million electric vehicles were sold last year, up from a few thousand in 2010, “and there is no sign of slowing down,” Bloomberg New Energy Finance said in its report. “We expect annual passenger EV sales to rise to 10 million in 2025, 28 million in 2030 and 56 million by 2040.” By 2040, more than half of all vehicle sales will be EVs, and more than 30 percent of the global fleet will be electrified.

While passenger vehicles garner much of the attention, electrification in other segments is important as well. Indeed, electric buses are more likely to achieve a faster transition than passenger cars. E-buses are just getting going, but the market is rapidly picking up steam. The e-bus market expanded by 32 percent in 2018, according to BloombergNEF, with China accounting for 99 percent of the fleet to date. China has 421,000 e-buses on the roads while the U.S. only has 300.

By 2030, electric buses will capture more than half of the market, while EVs in the passenger segment will only be approaching 10 percent. It will take almost until 2040 before passenger EVs overtake the sales of the internal combustion engine.   Related: Mystery Tanker With Iranian Oil Unloads In China

However, as Liam Denning points out for Bloomberg Opinion, even as it will take time for EV sales to surpass their fossil fuel counterparts, the more important metric may be when EVs capture more of the growth in sales. If EVs begin to seize all or most of the growth going forward, the position of major automakers – and the oil market – will quickly run into trouble. It only takes change at the margins to create significant disruption.

That may already be underway. Last year, EVs took home all of the growth in the auto market, a trend that is likely to continue, even if some short-term fluctuation is possible. In other words, the peak of the internal combustion engine may already be here. Independent researcher and journalist Gregor Macdonald has been beating this drum for quite a while, noting that gasoline and diesel vehicle sales in China have already hit a peak as well.

As the internal combustion engine sees sales plateau at a time when EV sales are soaring, automakers and Big Finance will turn to the growth opportunity.

With the writing on the wall, automakers are increasingly pivoting towards the electrification of their fleets. VW, for instance, is aggressively transforming itself into an EV manufacturer, no doubt egged on by its wide-ranging emissions cheating scandal. By 2028, VW will have 70 battery-electric models, which will require overhauling 16 factories. It also recently announced that it would spend 1 billion euros to build a battery manufacturing facility in order to ensure a steady supply of batteries, rather than relying on battery-makers from around the globe. Related: Russia Hints At OPEC+ Deal Exit

This story may apply more broadly to the energy transition, not just to transportation. Fossil fuels dominate, and clean energy is still relatively small. But the lumbering giant is beginning to crumble. The 170 companies in the Russell 3000 Energy Index are down 12 percent since the start of 2017, according to Matthew Winkler of Bloomberg News. The decline comes even as broader equity markets have climbed substantially. The Russell 3000 gained 27 percent over the same period.

More importantly, clean energy stocks have done even better. The 89 publicly-traded companies that earn at least 10 percent of their revenues from clean energy, as identified by BloombergNEF, have seen their stocks rise by 50 percent since the beginning of 2017, Winkler points out.

In other words, if you invested in an oil or gas company in 2017, you likely have seen negative returns since then. If, instead, you chose to put your money in a clean energy company, you are likely pleased with that decision today.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Russia Hints At OPEC+ Deal Exit
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust
Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?

Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?

 Oil May Hold The Secret To Ending The Trade War

Oil May Hold The Secret To Ending The Trade War

 The Marijuana Industry’s Dirty Little Secret

The Marijuana Industry’s Dirty Little Secret

 New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com