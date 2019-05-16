Mystery Tanker With Iranian Oil Unloads In China

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.17 +0.30 +0.48%
Brent Crude 1 hour 72.62 +0.85 +1.18%
Natural Gas 24 mins 2.672 -0.002 -0.07%
Mars US 1 hour 68.87 +0.75 +1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.26 +0.60 +0.85%
Urals 18 hours 70.41 +1.74 +2.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.73 +0.41 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.73 +0.41 +0.58%
Bonny Light 18 hours 74.48 +1.02 +1.39%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.35 +0.76 +1.21%
Natural Gas 24 mins 2.672 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 72.00 +1.56 +2.21%
Murban 18 hours 73.34 +1.40 +1.95%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 66.83 +1.11 +1.69%
Basra Light 18 hours 74.20 +0.95 +1.30%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 74.19 +1.10 +1.50%
Bonny Light 18 hours 74.48 +1.02 +1.39%
Bonny Light 18 hours 74.48 +1.02 +1.39%
Girassol 18 hours 74.12 +1.01 +1.38%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.26 +0.60 +0.85%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 48.57 +1.09 +2.30%
Canadian Condensate 83 days 58.77 +0.24 +0.41%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 62.47 +0.24 +0.39%
Sweet Crude 1 day 54.72 +0.09 +0.16%
Peace Sour 1 day 52.32 +0.29 +0.56%
Peace Sour 1 day 52.32 +0.29 +0.56%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 57.22 +1.49 +2.67%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 61.12 +0.04 +0.07%
Central Alberta 1 day 54.27 -0.51 -0.93%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.73 +0.41 +0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 59.25 +0.75 +1.28%
Giddings 18 hours 53.00 +0.75 +1.44%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.87 +0.74 +1.06%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 56.82 +0.85 +1.52%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 60.77 +0.85 +1.42%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 60.77 +0.85 +1.42%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 59.25 +0.75 +1.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.67 +0.74 +1.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 6 minutes Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 8 minutes OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 12 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 59 mins Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 9 hours Blacklist Mess: Huawei's $105 Bn business At Stake After U.S. Broadside
  • 1 hour IRAQ War: US soldiers died 4400, Wounded 32,000, US taxpayers spent $1.9 Trillion. How many Saudi or UAE soldiers died ? How much money did UAE or Saudi's spend ? How 'bout Europe "allies" ? What are we doing over there ? Don't need their oil .
  • 4 hours Level-Headed Analysis of the Future of U.S. Shale Oil Industry
  • 4 hours DUG Rockies: Plenty Of Promise, Despite The Politics
  • 33 mins Speculation: Hungary will have to buy Russian natural gas if Exxon waits on offshore project / Hungary Military Plane arrives in USA
  • 17 mins Retaliation:China Will Impose Tariffs Ranging From 5 percent To 25 Percent On U.S. Goods
  • 25 mins Take Or Pay: Belgium's King Albert II Faces Daily Fine In Paternity Dispute
  • 13 hours Schiff: Ukraine Oil Scandal Should Be Off Limits for Biden's U.S. Presidential Campaign
  • 23 hours Global Warming Making The Rich Richer
  • 4 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 6 hours The True Or False: Being Rich In America Can Really Depend On Where You Live?

Breaking News:

Canadian Oil Tanker Moratorium Act Struck Down in Win For Oil Industry

Alt Text

The Battle For Control Over Iraq’s Oil

Russia is fighting hard to…

Alt Text

China Set To Defy U.S. Sanctions On Iran

As tensions between the United…

Alt Text

Chinese Oil Refineries Return To Record-High Production

Chinese refineries returned to record-high…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Mystery Tanker With Iranian Oil Unloads In China

By Irina Slav - May 16, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil storage Zhousan

A tanker carrying Iranian fuel oil has reached its destination at a Chinese port and has unloaded its cargo in storage tanks, Reuters reports, citing shipping data. The shipment violates U.S. sanctions against Iran after Washington removed sanction waivers for eight importers of Iranian crude and oil products including China.

The unloading of the cargo—130,000 tons of fuel oil—was confirmed to Reuters by an official from the oil storage terminal in Zhoushan. Another official, however, denied the cargo came from Iran since the Zhoushan terminal had not received Iranian oil for four years.

Reuters notes, however, that Iranian exporters have been using things like ship-to-ship transfer of the cargo offshore and forged documents saying the cargoes were Iraqi oil to evade sanctions since November 2018. The tanker that docked at Zhoushan was one of those sailing with forged documents, Reuters said.

The news comes at a time when tension between the United States and China is flaring up again. President Trump was the one to fire the starting pistol for this round of the trade war when he said negotiations on the trade deal were going too slow and said Washington will be raising tariffs and introducing additional ones. China retaliated in-kind, including by raising the tariff on U.S. LNG imports but not on oil imports.

At the same time, the latest refinery throughput figures from Beijing’s statistics authorities show local refiners returned to record-high processing rates in April to 12.68 million bpd. This means demand for oil in China remains strong and growing despite a fuel surplus that has had refiners in neighboring countries worried.

China has openly said it would not comply with U.S. sanctions against Iran but state refiners have been careful: CNPC and Sinopec both suspended orders for Iranian crude, at least official ones, after the end of the sanction waivers.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

No, The Oil Glut Hasn’t Disappeared

Next Post

Stalemate In Libya Could Cause Next Major Oil Supply Outage
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust
Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?

Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?

 Oil May Hold The Secret To Ending The Trade War

Oil May Hold The Secret To Ending The Trade War

 The Marijuana Industry’s Dirty Little Secret

The Marijuana Industry’s Dirty Little Secret

 New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com