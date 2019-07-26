Only Change In Fundamentals Can Trigger Oil Breakout

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 20 mins 56.20 +0.18 +0.32%
Brent Crude 12 mins 63.37 +0.11 +0.17%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.150 -0.077 -3.46%
Mars US 22 hours 59.82 +0.14 +0.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.55 -0.03 -0.05%
Urals 16 hours 62.35 -0.35 -0.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.88 -0.77 -1.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.88 -0.77 -1.23%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.52 -0.23 -0.36%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.35 +0.45 +0.79%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.150 -0.077 -3.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 16 hours 62.83 -0.34 -0.54%
Murban 16 hours 64.65 -0.30 -0.46%
Iran Heavy 2 days 55.11 -0.54 -0.97%
Basra Light 2 days 66.15 +0.68 +1.04%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.01 -0.18 -0.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.52 -0.23 -0.36%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.52 -0.23 -0.36%
Girassol 2 days 65.37 -0.45 -0.68%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.55 -0.03 -0.05%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 39.98 +0.17 +0.43%
Western Canadian Select 5 mins 43.52 -0.86 -1.94%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 53.52 +0.14 +0.26%
Premium Synthetic 5 mins 56.52 +0.14 +0.25%
Sweet Crude 5 mins 52.52 +0.14 +0.27%
Peace Sour 5 mins 51.77 +1.39 +2.76%
Peace Sour 5 mins 51.77 +1.39 +2.76%
Light Sour Blend 5 mins 52.02 +0.14 +0.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 56.92 +0.14 +0.25%
Central Alberta 5 mins 52.52 +0.14 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.88 -0.77 -1.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Giddings 16 hours 46.50 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.30 -0.90 -1.38%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 50.15 +0.18 +0.36%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 54.10 +0.18 +0.33%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 54.10 +0.18 +0.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 52.75 +0.25 +0.48%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.90 +0.14 +0.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 8 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 12 minutes So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 2 hours Platts says if Iran's 2 mm bbls exports comes back on market oil goes to $40 . .
  • 1 day Trump Questioned US Policing Straits of Hormuz for Rich Asian and Arab Countries.
  • 1 day Trump Disappoints Investors In The Crude Oil Market Once Again !!
  • 4 hours Falling demand. The elephant in the room no one is talking about
  • 2 hours Pakistan PM Khan Returns Home Exulting After Washington Visit
  • 15 hours Puerto Rico: The Crisis As A Constant
  • 4 hours ConocoPhillips Bringing Know-How to Vaca Muerta
  • 2 hours Afghanistan Gone in a Week- Trump States
  • 1 day Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 1 day U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 2 days The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 2 days Iran downs U.S. drone.. . The Economic Sanctions Working
  • 2 days About Time: FTC fines Facebook $5B, Adds Limited Oversight On Privacy

Breaking News:

Poll: Brits See Climate Change More Important Than Brexit 

Alt Text

OPEC’s Fight To End The Oil Glut Is Far From Over

OPEC continues to struggle with…

Alt Text

U.S. And China Face Off In Iranian Conflict

Washington’s hard line on Iranian…

Alt Text

A No-Man's Land In Oil Markets

In a worrying development for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Only Change In Fundamentals Can Trigger Oil Breakout

By Editorial Dept - Jul 26, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
rig

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are edging higher for the week, while posting a relatively tight trading range following the previous week’s steep sell-off. The inside trading range suggests investor indecision and impending volatility. The rangebound trade is being capped by worries over global demand and underpinned by tensions in the Middle East.

Actually there is more to the limited gains than the forecasts for lower demand. There are also worries about rising U.S. shale production. However, this week’s U.S. government inventories report was bullish. Furthermore, the market is also being supported by the OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran. Although these factors may eventually be offset by climbing U.S. production.

Middle East Tensions

According to the latest reports, tensions remain high around the Strait of Hormuz because Iran is refusing to release the British flagged oil tanker it commandeered last week in the Gulf.

In the meantime, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington had asked Japan, France, Germany, South Korea, Australia and other nations to join maritime security efforts.

Weakening Global Economy

Recently, OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of lower future demand. On Friday, a Reuters poll taken July 1-24 showed the growth outlook for nearly 90% of the more than 45 economies surveyed was downgraded or left unchanged. That applied not just to this year but also 2020.

U.S. Energy Information Administration Weekly Inventories Report

According to the EIA, U.S. crude oil inventories declined 10.8 million barrels in the week ending July 19. Traders were expecting the EIA to report an inventory draw of 4.2 million barrels.

Gasoline inventories fell by 200,000 barrels last week, following the prior week’s 3.6 million barrel increase. Gasoline production, the EIA said, averaged 10.1 million bpd last week, up from 9.9 million bpd a week earlier.

Distillate fuel inventory increased 600,000 barrels. During the week-ending July 12, distillate fuel inventories jumped 5.7 million barrels. Production last week averaged 5.2 million barrels per day, versus 5.4 million bpd a week earlier.

Additionally, refineries processed 17 million bpd in the seven days to July 19, down from 17.3 million bpd processed on average in the previous week.

Economic Data Controlling Price Action

Although speculative traders continue to buy futures and options contracts in case there is a supply disruption in the Middle East, traders don’t really believe a military conflict is imminent.

We essentially have a tug of war in the market which is contributing to the rangebound trade. This condition is expected to continue until the economic data worsens or improves.

On Wednesday, purchasing manager index data from the U.S. and Europe confirmed the concerns over slowing growth amid the trade war between the United States and China. However, Friday’s better-than-expected U.S. Advance GDP seems to have softened these concerns.

Central bank officials will try to slow down the weakness in the global economy by cutting rates. However, these moves aren’t expected to have an immediate effect on crude oil demand.

The United States and China are scheduled to resume trade talks on Monday, but the two economic powerhouses may not even be close to a settlement. Crude oil traders showed limited reaction to this news, perhaps signaling a lack of confidence in the process.

The tension in the Middle East is likely to linger, but unless there is a major conflict that leads to a supply disruption, prices are not likely to move much.

Technical Analysis

Weekly September West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil Technical Analysis

WTI

The main trend is down according to the weekly swing chart. This week’s inside range indicates investor indecision and impending volatility.

A trade through $50.91 will signal a resumption of the downtrend after seven weeks of counter-trend trading. The main trend will change to up on a trade through $64.20.

The minor trend is also down. This trend indicator is controlling the momentum. A trade through $61.02 will change the minor trend to up. This will also shift momentum to the upside.

The main range is $74.44 to $44.66. Its retracement zone at $59.55 to $63.06 is resistance. This zone stopped the last rally at $61.02 the week-ending July 12.

The minor range is $44.66 to $65.92. Its retracement zone at $55.29 to $52.78 is potential support. The upper or 50% level of this range at $55.29 stopped the selling last week and the week before.

Weekly Forecast

Based on last week’s price action and the price action the week-ending July 19, the direction of the September WTI crude oil market next week is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the minor 50% level at $55.29.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over $55.29 will indicate the presence of buyers. If they can create enough upside momentum then look for a drive into the main 50% level at $59.55.

Overcoming $59.55 will indicate the buying is getting stronger. This could lead to a test of $61.02. This is a potential trigger point for an acceleration into $63.06.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under $55.29 will signal the presence of sellers. This could trigger a spike into $52.78. If this level fails to hold then look for the selling to possibly extend into the main bottom at $50.91.

Taking out $50.91 will signal a resumption of the downtrend. This could also trigger an acceleration to the downside. The weekly chart indicates there is plenty of room to the downside with the next major target the main bottom from the week-ending December 28, 2018 at $44.66.

Overview

The price action suggests that something has to give on the fundamental side to trigger a breakout of the six-week range.

Pulling the plug on the tensions in the Middle East and further signs of a weakening global economy could trigger a plunge in the market. Rising U.S. stockpiles and production could help accelerate the move.

Bullish traders will be helped by an actual supply disruption in the Middle East, further drawdowns in U.S. stockpiles and major progress in the U.S.-China trade talks.


Previous Post

Rig Count Falls Falls Amid Stellar Decline In US Oil Production

Next Post

U.S. Shale Continues To Struggle
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Is Doomed No Matter What They Do

U.S. Shale Is Doomed No Matter What They Do
Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

 Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 U.S. And China Face Off In Iranian Conflict

U.S. And China Face Off In Iranian Conflict

 Why Is U.S. Demand For Solar Panels Booming?

Why Is U.S. Demand For Solar Panels Booming?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com