Oklahoma Bolsters Earthquake Protocol For Frackers

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.17 +0.18 +0.30%
Brent Crude 49 mins 64.20 -0.53 -0.82%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.697 -0.001 -0.04%
Mars US 1 hour 59.89 -0.80 -1.32%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.97 -1.02 -1.57%
Urals 18 hours 60.69 -2.51 -3.97%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.71 -1.43 -2.20%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.71 -1.43 -2.20%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.71 -1.67 -2.52%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.59 -1.25 -2.20%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.697 -0.001 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 61.13 -1.75 -2.78%
Murban 18 hours 64.53 -1.80 -2.71%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 59.29 -1.64 -2.69%
Basra Light 18 hours 59.21 -0.86 -1.43%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 63.76 -1.63 -2.49%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.71 -1.67 -2.52%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.71 -1.67 -2.52%
Girassol 18 hours 64.11 -1.67 -2.54%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.97 -1.02 -1.57%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.97 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 29.39 -1.37 -4.45%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.39 -1.37 -2.15%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.64 -1.37 -2.14%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.64 -0.87 -1.51%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.39 -1.37 -2.75%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.39 -1.37 -2.75%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.89 -1.37 -2.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.89 -0.07 -0.11%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.04 -1.37 -2.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.71 -1.43 -2.20%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 57.50 -0.50 -0.86%
Giddings 18 hours 51.25 -0.50 -0.97%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.77 -0.95 -1.40%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 54.94 -0.65 -1.17%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 58.89 -0.65 -1.09%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 58.89 -0.65 -1.09%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 57.44 -0.65 -1.12%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 -1.25 -2.35%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.65 -1.37 -1.98%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 10 hours White House cut offshore drilling royalty rates by a third
  • 3 hours Spotify to file $1 billion IPO
  • 6 hours Putin Before Election: Russia Has "Invulnerable" Nuclear Missiles
  • 1 day JPMorgan Admits Cryptocurrencies Could Disrupt Banks
  • 1 day SunPower to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers After Trump Tariffs
  • 23 hours Renewables - $1 Trillion Has Been Invested And Created 10 Million Jobs.
  • 13 hours California City Sues Its Biggest Taxpayer, Chevron
  • 1 day Crypto Apparently Great for Strip Clubs, Too
  • 7 mins Venezuela's New Bitcoin: An Ingenious Plan or Worthless Cryptocurrency?
  • 1 day U.S. To Overtake Russia As Top Oil Producer By 2019 At Latest
  • 1 day DNA Robots Target Cancer
  • 9 hours The World's Biggest Plane Designed To Offer Another Way Into Space
  • 8 hours Tesla Pouts at Hong Kong for EV Incentive Cuts
  • 13 hours Incredible Device That Generates Electricity Out of Thin Air
  • 1 day Norway's Fund Books Most Successful Year in 2017
  • 6 hours Europe Eyeing 50% Energy from Renewables by 2030

Breaking News:

Ukraine, Russia In Fresh Gas Dispute As Gazprom Withholds Restart Of Supplies

Alt Text

U.S. Biofuels Policy Overhaul Faces Major Challenges

As the oil and corn…

Alt Text

Oil Rig Count Rises As Prices Recover

The oil rig count increased…

Alt Text

Oil Majors: New Tech Will Save The Industry

Big oil looks to technology…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oklahoma Bolsters Earthquake Protocol For Frackers

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 01, 2018, 2:00 PM CST OK rig

Oklahoma has witnessed a surge in earthquakes over the past decade. Regulators and scientists largely agree that the higher seismic activity is associated with the injection of wastewater from oil and gas production into wastewater wells.

Now Oklahoma is tightening its seismic protocol for the oil and gas operations in the state in an effort to reduce the chances of induced earthquakes. The oil industry welcomed the move, describing it reasonable and data-driven.

Earlier this week, the Oil and Gas Conservation Division (OGCD) at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission announced changes in the seismic protocol to “further address seismicity” in the state’s largest oil and gas play.

Under the tougher seismic protocol, all operators conducting hydraulic fracturing operations are now required to monitor real-time seismicity readings during active operations by using a seismic array, a system of linked seismographs arranged in a regular geometric pattern to increase sensitivity to earthquake detection.

Oklahoma is also lowering the minimum level at which operators must take action, from a 2.5 magnitude (ML) to 2.0 ML. Generally, the minimum level at which people can feel earthquakes is about 2.5 ML.

The third key change in the seismic protocol is that some operators will have to pause operations for 6 hours at 2.5 ML, with the magnitude level now lowered from the 3.0 ML minimum level at which operators had to pause operations under the previous protocol. Related: OPEC Looks To Dial Back Production Cuts

“The overall induced earthquake rate has decreased over the past year, but the number of felt earthquakes that may be linked to well completion activity, including hydraulic fracturing, in the SCOOP and STACK has increased,” OGCD Director Tim Baker said.

“Ultimately, the goal is to have enough information to develop plans that will virtually eliminate the risk of a felt earthquake from a well completion operation in the SCOOP and STACK,” said the Director of the Oklahoma Geological Survey (OGS), Dr. Jerry Boak.

According to State Seismologist Dr. Jake Walter, Oklahoma needs to build a system capable of providing seismic data 24 hours a day to further reduce the risk of strong earthquakes from wastewater injection.

“The cost associated with expanding the seismic network would be a relatively small investment that would help to ensure the safe development of Oklahoma’s billions of dollars worth of oil and natural gas,” said Walter.

The Oklahoma Oil and Gas Association (OKOGA) welcomes the science-based regulations that are designed to eliminate felt seismicity, its President Chad Warmington said, commenting on the revised protocol.

“The new guidelines are reasonable and data-driven, and our members support them. In fact, many companies exploring for and producing oil and natural gas in Oklahoma already exceed the requirements of the protocol in their existing operations,” Warmington noted.

Studies and scientists agree that there is an increased threat of earthquakes associated with oil and gas operations. It’s not the actual fracking that poses the highest threat, however, it is the injection of oil and gas wastewater into deep wastewater wells, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Related: Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?

Oklahoma has several earthquakes each day, and the higher seismic activity in recent years has raised concerns and prompted environmentalists to file a lawsuit in a federal court in 2016 against three fracking companies. Last year, a federal judge in Oklahoma dismissed the lawsuit, saying that the primary jurisdiction of regulating oil and gas activities rests with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

“The record in this case plainly demonstrates that the Oklahoma Corporation Commission has responded energetically to that challenge. Of equal importance, it is plain that the Oklahoma Corporation Commission has brought to bear a level of technical expertise that this court could not hope to match,” Judge Stephen Friot with the U.S. District Court for the Western District in Oklahoma City, said.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission now bolsters the rules for oil and gas operators in detection of and response to seismic events, admitting that the latest data supports new actions and hoping to learn how to mitigate risks.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

This Could Unlock A New Crypto Boom

Next Post

U.S. Gasoline Consumption Falls For The First Time In Five Years
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Something Unexpected Just Happened In LNG Markets

Something Unexpected Just Happened In LNG Markets
Crashing Cushing Inventories Boost Oil Prices

Crashing Cushing Inventories Boost Oil Prices

 BP Sees Peak Oil Demand In 2030s

BP Sees Peak Oil Demand In 2030s

 Asia Set To Lose 3 Million Bpd Of Oil Production

Asia Set To Lose 3 Million Bpd Of Oil Production

 Oil Prices Head Lower As Crude, Gasoline Inventories Rise

Oil Prices Head Lower As Crude, Gasoline Inventories Rise

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com