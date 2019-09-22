Oil Wealth Could Fund Free Education In This State

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.24 +0.15 +0.26%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.32 +0.12 +0.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.551 -0.004 -0.16%
Mars US 3 days 59.29 -0.10 -0.17%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.30 +0.91 +1.41%
Urals 4 days 60.40 +0.20 +0.33%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.07 -0.12 -0.19%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.07 -0.12 -0.19%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 +0.36 +0.55%
Mexican Basket 4 days 61.10 -0.22 -0.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.551 -0.004 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 63.99 +1.09 +1.73%
Murban 4 days 66.89 +1.14 +1.73%
Iran Heavy 4 days 56.60 +0.37 +0.66%
Basra Light 4 days 67.36 +0.37 +0.55%
Saharan Blend 4 days 65.50 +0.58 +0.89%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 +0.36 +0.55%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 +0.36 +0.55%
Girassol 4 days 66.46 +0.55 +0.83%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.30 +0.91 +1.41%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.66 +0.22 +0.51%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 42.59 -0.10 -0.23%
Canadian Condensate 34 days 52.09 -0.10 -0.19%
Premium Synthetic 24 days 58.49 -0.10 -0.17%
Sweet Crude 5 days 53.54 -0.10 -0.19%
Peace Sour 5 days 51.34 -0.10 -0.19%
Peace Sour 5 days 51.34 -0.10 -0.19%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 52.99 -0.10 -0.19%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 58.44 -0.10 -0.17%
Central Alberta 5 days 52.29 -0.10 -0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 62.07 -0.12 -0.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 54.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 48.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 11 days 65.78 +0.55 +0.84%
West Texas Sour 4 days 52.04 -0.04 -0.08%
Eagle Ford 4 days 55.99 -0.04 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 4 days 55.99 -0.04 -0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 54.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.25 -0.25 -0.52%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.62 -0.04 -0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Who Really Benefits From The "Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia" Narrative?
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 12 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 15 minutes Experts review Saudi damage photos. Say Said is need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 2 mins Millennials: A boil on the butt of the work ethic
  • 7 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 6 hours A little something for all you Offshore swabbies
  • 15 hours Ban Fracking? What in the World Are Democrats Thinking?
  • 18 hours Europe: The Cracks Are Beginning To Show
  • 2 hours When Trying To Be Objective About Ethanol, Don't Include Big Oil Lies To Balance The Argument
  • 20 hours Iran Vows Major War Even If US Conducts "Limited Strikes"
  • 2 hours LA Times: Vote Trump out in 2020 to Prevent Climate Apocalypse
  • 5 hours Saudi State-of-Art Defense System looking the wrong way. MBS must fire Defense Minister. Oh, MBS is Defense Minister. Forget about it.
  • 5 hours Memorize date 05/15/2018 cause Huawei ban is the most important single event in world history after 9/11/2001.
  • 5 hours Shale profitability
  • 8 hours US and China are already in a full economic war and this battle for global hegemony is a little bit frightening
  • 2 hours Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran
  • 15 hours Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia

Breaking News:

Iran: Seized UK-Flagged Oil Tanker “Free To Leave”

Alt Text

How New Technology Is Revolutionizing Oil & Gas

After years of lagging behind…

Alt Text

Houthis Threaten More Attacks In The Middle East

The Houthi rebels have threatened…

Alt Text

Is Aramco Lying About Its Damaged Oil Infrastructure?

Repairs at the Khurais field…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Wealth Could Fund Free Education In This State

By Irina Slav - Sep 22, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil Wealth Fund

Money from New Mexico’s general fund would be used in a plan for providing local students with free college education regardless of their income level. The fund has recently enjoyed substantial inflows thanks to the booming development of the Permian shale play that spans Texas and New Mexico.

NPR reports that the plan, proposed by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, has to first be approved by the legislature of the state and quotes the Governor as saying, "It means better enrolment. It means better student success. In the long run, it means economic growth, improved outcomes for New Mexico workers and thinkers and parents. It means a better trained and better compensated workforce."

Ironically, another initiative by the New Mexico Governor could undermine her education plans. Michelle Lujan Grisham took office with two climate-friendly pledges: to make New Mexico’s electricity emission-free by 2045, and to curb methane emissions from the oil and gas industry more substantially than they are being limited now.

The industry is already beginning to worry about what these pledges would mean for its future. “The production is better here than in Texas,” one industry insider told Bloomberg in August. “But the oversight that they have here is such a pain in the ass. Every minute they make it a little harder.”

We’ve already seen something similar in Canada: drillers in Alberta started moving their rigs south, to the United States, seeking better returns and less regulatory pressure. Now, an outflow of drillers from New Mexico to Texas has not begun, but if the authorities prioritize emission cuts, some may choose to relocate and this would affect the amount of oil money flowing into the general fund.\

The free education plan would cost somewhere between $25 and $35 million annually and will enable 55,000 students to attend any of New Mexico’s public colleges and universities. Now that’s not a whole lot given that the state’s general fund is expected this year to exceed spending obligations by as much as $900 million. Yet the program will not just run for a few years if approved. It will run for longer. Related: Trump Clashes With California Over Fuel Regulations

Meanwhile, the contribution of the oil and gas industry to New Mexico’s general fund is expected to increase and not by a few million dollars. By 2030, the portion of revenues coming into the fund from the oil patch is estimated to increase threefold. In 2017, this contribution stood at $17 billion. By 2030, it is seen to reach $72.6 billion, if all goes well and the current rate of production increases continues.

New Mexico is not the only state intent on curbing harmful emissions. Yet so far, no state has managed to balance between continuing to support the oil industry and cutting emissions. In fact, those with the most ambitious climate change agendas—California, Washington, and New York, among others—have openly condemned the oil industry. The difference is, oil and gas production is not as vital for these states as it is for New Mexico. If the Governor’s initiative to provide free education to the future workforce of the state, chances are she will need the oil money coming in from the Permian, emissions and all.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Nuclear Fallout Drives Japan To World’s Cleanest Energy Source

Next Post

Why Oil Prices Didn’t Go Much Higher This Week
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Tripp Mills on September 22 2019 said:
    Very interesting article - thank you so very much for sharing one of the sources of New Mexico&#039;s wealth - was not aware the state government owned oil, however will definitely have to read up on it! Always interested in learning something new! Have a great rest of day! Tripp
  • Tripp Mills on September 22 2019 said:
    To New Mexico - people need to pay for education! That way the run the cost/benefit analysis on what and how much it costs and what fields etc. there will be demand for or what they are passionate about. Interesting article as was not aware of the oil wealth that the state of New Mexico had however will have to read up in more detail (please don't take the educational comments offensively at all New Mexico - my point is and likely many of you making laws paid, worked, still pay school loans (made decisions on higher education, etc.). Create a reserve fund run a merit only scholarship fund for things (that's a 5 star program i'd love!). Anything from "the arts - there are amazingly talented young artists, engineering, energy, non-4 year degree scholarships to a community college and then a route to higher education (post graduate or doctorate, etc.). Great to see the focus on education and hope the weekend is going well! Tripp
  • Old-Ruffneck Smith on September 22 2019 said:
    It would better to meet dollar for dollar students tuition than to &amp;quot;give&amp;quot; the whole amount. Most do not appreciate what is given freely. I think New Mexico&amp;#039;s legislature should take a drive out of the Capital and get a feel for how poorly run the transportation dept is run. Where a lot of roads were paved are now beat to dirt roads.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime
Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

 Why Oil Prices Just Fell 6%

Why Oil Prices Just Fell 6%

 ‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com