Nuclear Fallout Drives Japan To World’s Cleanest Energy Source

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.24 +0.15 +0.26%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.32 +0.12 +0.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.551 -0.004 -0.16%
Mars US 3 days 59.29 -0.10 -0.17%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.30 +0.91 +1.41%
Urals 4 days 60.40 +0.20 +0.33%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.07 -0.12 -0.19%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.07 -0.12 -0.19%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 +0.36 +0.55%
Mexican Basket 4 days 61.10 -0.22 -0.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.551 -0.004 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 63.99 +1.09 +1.73%
Murban 4 days 66.89 +1.14 +1.73%
Iran Heavy 4 days 56.60 +0.37 +0.66%
Basra Light 4 days 67.36 +0.37 +0.55%
Saharan Blend 4 days 65.50 +0.58 +0.89%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 +0.36 +0.55%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 +0.36 +0.55%
Girassol 4 days 66.46 +0.55 +0.83%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.30 +0.91 +1.41%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.66 +0.22 +0.51%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 42.59 -0.10 -0.23%
Canadian Condensate 34 days 52.09 -0.10 -0.19%
Premium Synthetic 24 days 58.49 -0.10 -0.17%
Sweet Crude 5 days 53.54 -0.10 -0.19%
Peace Sour 5 days 51.34 -0.10 -0.19%
Peace Sour 5 days 51.34 -0.10 -0.19%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 52.99 -0.10 -0.19%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 58.44 -0.10 -0.17%
Central Alberta 5 days 52.29 -0.10 -0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 62.07 -0.12 -0.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 54.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 48.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 11 days 65.78 +0.55 +0.84%
West Texas Sour 4 days 52.04 -0.04 -0.08%
Eagle Ford 4 days 55.99 -0.04 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 4 days 55.99 -0.04 -0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 54.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.25 -0.25 -0.52%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.62 -0.04 -0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Who Really Benefits From The "Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia" Narrative?
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 12 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 15 minutes Experts review Saudi damage photos. Say Said is need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 2 mins Millennials: A boil on the butt of the work ethic
  • 7 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 6 hours A little something for all you Offshore swabbies
  • 15 hours Ban Fracking? What in the World Are Democrats Thinking?
  • 18 hours Europe: The Cracks Are Beginning To Show
  • 2 hours When Trying To Be Objective About Ethanol, Don't Include Big Oil Lies To Balance The Argument
  • 20 hours Iran Vows Major War Even If US Conducts "Limited Strikes"
  • 2 hours LA Times: Vote Trump out in 2020 to Prevent Climate Apocalypse
  • 5 hours Saudi State-of-Art Defense System looking the wrong way. MBS must fire Defense Minister. Oh, MBS is Defense Minister. Forget about it.
  • 5 hours Memorize date 05/15/2018 cause Huawei ban is the most important single event in world history after 9/11/2001.
  • 5 hours Shale profitability
  • 8 hours US and China are already in a full economic war and this battle for global hegemony is a little bit frightening
  • 2 hours Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran
  • 15 hours Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia

Breaking News:

Iran: Seized UK-Flagged Oil Tanker “Free To Leave”

Alt Text

Oil Rises At End Of Wild Week

Following the wildest week oil…

Alt Text

How New Technology Is Revolutionizing Oil & Gas

After years of lagging behind…

Alt Text

Wealthy Saudis Are Being Bullied Into Buying Aramco

Saudi Arabia is pressuring wealthy…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Nuclear Fallout Drives Japan To World’s Cleanest Energy Source

By Haley Zaremba - Sep 21, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Geothermal

Japan needs to find an alternative to nuclear energy, and it needs to do so in a hurry. The Japanese energy mix has been in a serious state of flux since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, after which Japan shut down all 54 of the nation’s nuclear reactors as they awaited the prescription of newer, stricter safety standards. 

Since then, nuclear power has not made a great comeback in Japan. Yes, some (but certainly not all) of the nuclear reactors were eventually brought back online, but the Japanese public, to a large degree, no longer trusts or supports nuclear energy. 

Headlines this month will only serve to exacerbate the issue, with Japan’s environment minister announcing that the government will likely have to dump massive quantities of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear site into the Pacific ocean. That environment minister has now been replaced with a predecessor who says that Japan will need to walk away from nuclear entirely

Without being able to count on nuclear energy, Japan has scrambled for alternative resources like natural gas and coal, but these heavily polluting resources compromise Japan’s pledge to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. Now, more than eight years after the Fukushima disaster, Japan may finally have found its solution to a greener energy future.

Japan ranks third in the world for geothermal resources, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, with the United States and Indonesia occupying the number one and number two slots. Now the Japanese government wants to help harness those geothermal power resources (which is sourced from underground heat produced by Japan’s volcanoes) for their energy mix.   Related: ‘’Catastrophic Flooding’’ Threatens Heart Of Texas Oil Industry

The Japanese government plans to help develop geothermal energy in the volcanic island nation by enabling the private sector to invest in this “lagging area of renewable energy,” according to reporting from the Nikkei Asian Review. The government will facilitate early testing, Nikkei goes on to say. “State-owned resources agency Jogmec will conduct test bores -- part of the financially risky early phase of development -- on behalf of potential developers starting in the fiscal year from April 2020.”

These test bores are a huge investment of time and money, and these prohibitive costs have been a major deterrent to private investors who would otherwise be interested in developing Japan’s potentially lucrative geothermal energy sector. “Test bore surveys take about two years and cost the equivalent of several million dollars with no guarantee of success,” says Nikkei.

State subsidies of test bores will be a big help to kick-starting Japan’s geothermal industry, but the private sector has called for more than that. Even after successful test bores are carried out and paid for, you’re still looking at a decade of development before a working geothermal plant can come online in that location. What’s more, “a bigger role by Jogmec and the industry ministry, which oversees it, could also help ease the regulatory burden associated with drilling.” Regulation is particularly strict in the geothermal drilling sector because many of the nation’s geothermal resources are in protected natural areas, like national parks.  

Geothermal energy already takes up a considerable portion of Japan’s energy mix, but in the past,  it has seen too many limits to growth to be able to take the place of a quick, cheap fossil fuel like nuclear or coal. Geothermal does have a lot of benefits, however, being clean, renewable, and not weather-dependent like solar power or wind power. For these reasons, among others, the Japanese government is making geothermal energy a key part of its plans for the future and is counting on the sector expanding considerably. Nikkei reports that geothermal energy production “forms a piece of Japan's goal of increasing electricity from renewable sources to between 22% and 24% of the total by fiscal 2030, up from 16% in fiscal 2017.”

With such a lengthy development process for the geothermal energy they’re counting on, and a populace growing more and more averse to nuclear and emissions-heavy fossil fuels, Japan has no time to waste.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

Next Post

Oil Wealth Could Fund Free Education In This State
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Graham Cowan on September 22 2019 said:
    The Japanese government is making many billions of dollars in additional fossil fuel tax revenue by using the Fukushima meltdowns to justify keeping undamaged reactors offline, and at election time the citizens always choose the least antinuclear candidates they can, so it is unfair -- blaming the victim -- to say "the Japanese public, to a large degree, no longer trusts or supports nuclear energy".

    If it were really about radiation, a question would arise, with regard to geothermal energy: what's making that heat?

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime
Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

 Why Oil Prices Just Fell 6%

Why Oil Prices Just Fell 6%

 ‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com