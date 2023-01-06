Oil Traders Attempt To Claw Back Losses

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.80 +0.13 +0.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.60 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.16 +0.11 +0.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.733 +0.013 +0.35%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.256 -0.011 -0.48%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.93 +1.32 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 68.87 -3.97 -5.45%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.256 -0.011 -0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 74.53 -2.04 -2.66%
Graph down Murban 2 days 77.19 -1.53 -1.94%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 74.86 +1.36 +1.85%
Graph down Basra Light 403 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 78.58 +1.43 +1.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.93 +1.32 +1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.93 +1.32 +1.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.20 +1.44 +1.88%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.62 +1.03 +2.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 52.42 +0.83 +1.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 75.82 +0.83 +1.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 74.07 +0.83 +1.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 71.22 +0.83 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 67.92 +0.83 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 67.92 +0.83 +1.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 69.22 +0.83 +1.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 78.17 +0.83 +1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 67.52 +0.83 +1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.00 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.75 +0.75 +1.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 74.82 -4.12 -5.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.50 +0.83 +1.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.15 +0.83 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.15 +0.83 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.00 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.08 +0.08 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 10 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 14 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 14 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 16 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 19 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 19 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 19 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Azerbaijan Sees Oil And Gas Revenues Grow Significantly In 2022

Why We Shouldn’t Underestimate China’s Petro-Yuan Ambitions

Why We Shouldn’t Underestimate China’s Petro-Yuan Ambitions

In a move to rewrite…

A Recession Is Looming For The U.S.

A Recession Is Looming For The U.S.

A recession in the U.S.…

Qatar Walks The Diplomatic Tightrope With Latest Deal For Japan

Qatar Walks The Diplomatic Tightrope With Latest Deal For Japan

Qatar’s latest energy deal with…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Traders Attempt To Claw Back Losses

By Editorial Dept - Jan 06, 2023, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures edged higher on Thursday in a mostly uneventful trade, highlighted by a benign government weekly inventories report.

Traders were trying to claw back losses from the biggest two-day setback for the start of a year in three decades. Helping to underpin the market was a shutdown of a U.S. fuel pipeline while economic concerns are capping gains. But fear of a global recession and lower demand capped gains.

Steep Plunge to Start New Year

WTI’s cumulative decline of more than 9% on Tuesday and Wednesday were the biggest two-day losses at the start of a year since 1991, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. Reflecting near-term bearishness, the nearby contracts of the U.S. benchmark traded at a discount to the next month, a situation known as contango.

Cluster of Bearish Factors Weighing on Prices

A number of factors are contributing to the weakness at the start of the new year.

The World Health Organization said data from China showed that while no new coronavirus variant has been found there, the country has under-represented how many people have died in its recent, rapidly spreading outbreak. This could show up in bearish domestic demand numbers.

In the U.S., demand concerns were also raised after a report showed U.S. manufacturing contracted further in December, dropping for a second straight month to 48.4 from 49.0 in November. According to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM),…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Recession Fears Loom Large Over Oil Markets

Next Post

Oil Stocks Soared In 2022, But Oil Production Didn't
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Market Crisis Sparked By Russia’s Invasion Is Nearing Its End

The Oil Market Crisis Sparked By Russia’s Invasion Is Nearing Its End
The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis
The LNG Boom Could End With Billions In Stranded Assets

The LNG Boom Could End With Billions In Stranded Assets
Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?

Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?
Oil Majors Exxon And Chevron Shift Focus To Americas

Oil Majors Exxon And Chevron Shift Focus To Americas

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com