Oil Surges Towards $60

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 57.07 +0.84 +1.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 59.58 +0.74 +1.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.869 -0.066 -2.25%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 56.68 +0.54 +0.96%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 57.72 +0.92 +1.62%
Graph up Urals 45 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 57.76 -0.10 -0.17%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 54.04 +0.99 +1.87%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.869 -0.066 -2.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 58.43 +0.86 +1.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 58.50 +0.69 +1.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 54.77 -0.11 -0.20%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 59.77 +0.37 +0.62%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 58.12 -0.25 -0.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 57.76 -0.10 -0.17%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 57.76 -0.10 -0.17%
Chart Girassol 2 days 58.73 +0.08 +0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 57.72 +0.92 +1.62%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 44.46 +0.61 +1.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 44.73 +0.69 +1.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 55.23 +0.54 +0.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 56.63 +0.54 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 52.23 +0.89 +1.73%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 50.48 +0.54 +1.08%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 50.48 +0.54 +1.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 52.28 +1.09 +2.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 54.13 +0.84 +1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 50.73 +0.89 +1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 57.52 +0.85 +1.50%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.75 +0.50 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 57.74 +1.27 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 50.18 +0.54 +1.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 54.13 +0.54 +1.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 54.13 +0.54 +1.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.75 +0.50 +0.96%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 46.00 +1.00 +2.22%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 62.08 +0.93 +1.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 17 hours Renewables, the Grid, and Blackouts
  • 5 hours Politicians lied, people died
  • 8 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 54 mins Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 2 hours US unveils plans to counter China’s rise in Asia
  • 21 mins GameStop exposes the rigged system
  • 17 hours Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 21 hours SUVs are conquering the world
  • 1 day Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 16 hours Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 7 hours Joe Biden offers advice to correct the public health
  • 2 days JACK MA versus Xi Jinping

Breaking News:

Oil Major Total Buys Texas Solar Projects

Rallying Oil Prices Are A Headache For Airlines

Rallying Oil Prices Are A Headache For Airlines

As if the airline sector…

How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?

How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?

Oil prices are gradually nearing…

Oil And Gas Pipelines Set To Suffer Under Biden

Oil And Gas Pipelines Set To Suffer Under Biden

The killing of Keystone XL…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Surges Towards $60

By Tom Kool - Feb 05, 2021, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Brent is closing in on $60 per barrel for the first time since January 2020, fueled by declining inventories in the U.S. and China and production constraints

Friday, 5 February, 2021

Brent is closing in on $60 per barrel for the first time since January 2020. Crude inventories in both China and the U.S. declined this week, offering more evidence of a tightening market. “The physical market is also looking increasingly tight,” said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank AG.

Shell profits drop, but boosts dividend. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) reported a $4.8 billion profit for 2020, down 71% from the year before. The oil major hiked its dividend for the first quarter, following a sharp cut last year. “We are coming out of 2020 with a stronger balance sheet,” Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

Shell sees oil demand back to “normal” in 2022. “I believe 2022 is going to be sort of back to normal” regarding global oil demand, CEO Ben van Beurden said. However, that depends on the aviation sector experiencing a full recovery.

Oil surges as OPEC+ keep cuts in place. Saudi Arabia kept oil shipments to Asia unchanged even as the market has tightened, sending oil prices higher this week. “It looks like, at every turn, Saudi seems to want to support the market,” Michael Hiley, energy trader with LPS Futures, told Bloomberg. “If demand really picks up, we could be short oil pretty quickly, because U.S. production isn’t going to come back fast.” At the same time, division may increase between OPEC+ members as prices continue to rise.

Engine No. 1 pans Exxon strategy. Engine No. 1, an investment firm that has taken a large stake in ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and has sought changes to the board and to corporate strategy, criticized the oil giant’s leadership and issued a statement lambasting the company’s latest moves as insufficient. “A Board that has underperformed this dramatically and defied shareholder sentiment for this long has not earned the right to choose its own new members or pack itself in the face of calls for change,” Engine No. 1 said. The firm said that Exxon’s current course ensures “continued value destruction.” Related: South Korea To Build World’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Supreme Court to hear pipeline case. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a high-profile case involving the use of eminent domain. The PennEast Pipeline Co. LLC is looking to condemn land in Pennsylvania from private citizens in order to build the project that would carry shale gas to refineries on the east coast. The case could have broad repercussions over how energy companies can use eminent domain.

Biden restarts Vineyard wind. The Biden administration said on Wednesday it would restart permitting for the first major U.S. offshore wind farm, after the Trump administration froze the process.

Biden DOE nominee advances. Jennifer Granholm, nominated to head the Department of Energy, easily cleared a committee vote, suggesting she will have little trouble earning confirmation. She voiced support for U.S. LNG exports even as she championed climate action.

Ford to double EV investment. Ford (NYSE: F) said it would spend $22 billion on EVs through 2025, twice its earlier plan.

Apple to invest $3.6 billion into Kia Motors. Kia Motors (KRX: 000270) surged nearly 15% after local media reported that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) would invest $3.6 billion in the company to build out EVs.

Chesapeake Energy cuts 15% of staff. Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) said it would cut 15% of its staff as it prepares to exit bankruptcy.

China’s coal plants 3x more than rest of world. China added 38.4 GW of new coal capacity in 2020, more than three times built in all of the rest of the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended global energy investment trends. The pandemic has not broken but intensified global energy trends that emerged on the eve of COVID-19, whether it be the collapse of coal-fired power generation, the growing surplus of oil production, or the booming interest in renewables. Related: Trading Giant Gunvor: $60 Could Be The Ceiling For Oil Prices

The green industries minting billionaires. Want to get rich quick while playing a part in fighting climate change? Here are the clean energy sectors that have been creating billionaires.

$1 trillion in stranded assets for pipelines. A new report from Global Energy Monitor finds that 212,000 kilometers worth of pipeline is under construction or on the drawing board, roughly equivalent to the entire length of the U.S. highway system. The report says that could result in $1 trillion getting stranded as the energy transition accelerates.

Chevron bids $1.13 billion for Noble Midstream Partners. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) said on Friday it had offered to buy Noble Midstream Partners LP in a deal valuing the company at $1.13 billion. The decision comes just a few months after Chevron bought the upstream operator, Noble Energy.

Interior cancels offshore Alaska lease sale. The U.S. Department of Interior canceled work on a propose lease sale off Alaska’s southcentral coast, following President Biden’s executive order pausing leasing on federal lands.

South Korea to build $43 billion offshore wind. South Korea unveiled $43.2 billion plan to build the world’s largest wind power plant by 2030.

Canada oil and gas deals surge 468%. M&A transactions in Canada in the fourth quarter last year were worth US$10.01 billion, up by 468.3 percent from the previous quarter and a surge of 504.2 percent compared to the last four quarter average of US$1.66 billion, according to data from GlobalData cited by World Pipelines.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Rig Count Jumps Amid Rising Oil Prices
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?

How High Will Oil Prices Go This Year?
Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told

Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told
The Guyana-Suriname Basin Could Be The Last Big Oil Boom

The Guyana-Suriname Basin Could Be The Last Big Oil Boom
These Stocks Could Soar As The U.S.-China Electric Vehicle War Heats Up

These Stocks Could Soar As The U.S.-China Electric Vehicle War Heats Up



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com