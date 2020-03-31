Oil Stocks Haven’t Hit The Bottom Just Yet

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 20.20 -0.28 -1.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 26.35 -0.07 -0.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.645 +0.005 +0.30%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 13.23 +2.64 +24.93%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 21.66 -2.60 -10.72%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 17.85 -1.75 -8.93%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 5.850 -5.130 -46.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 5.850 -5.130 -46.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 20.84 -1.64 -7.30%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 10.37 -2.64 -20.29%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.645 +0.005 +0.30%
Graph down Marine 2 days 23.13 -1.95 -7.78%
Graph down Murban 2 days 24.15 -2.18 -8.28%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 13.71 -1.22 -8.17%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 32.55 +0.67 +2.10%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 18.06 -2.86 -13.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 20.84 -1.64 -7.30%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 20.84 -1.64 -7.30%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.26 -1.77 -7.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 21.66 -2.60 -10.72%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 9.390 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 4.690 -1.420 -23.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 20.94 -1.42 -6.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 20.49 -1.42 -6.48%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 15.84 -1.42 -8.23%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 10.09 -1.42 -12.34%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 10.09 -1.42 -12.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 14.34 -1.42 -9.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 19.09 -1.42 -6.92%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 10.59 -1.42 -11.82%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 5.850 -5.130 -46.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 16.75 +0.25 +1.52%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 10.50 +0.25 +2.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 25.50 -1.23 -4.60%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 14.43 +0.39 +2.78%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 18.38 +0.39 +2.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 18.38 +0.39 +2.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 16.75 +0.25 +1.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.25 -1.50 -12.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 25.57 -1.42 -5.26%
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

Oil Stocks Haven’t Hit The Bottom Just Yet

By Robert Rapier - Mar 31, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT
stocks falling

It’s hard to overstate the nature of what has happened in the oil markets since the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in early January. At that time, supply and demand looked reasonably balanced. OPEC and its partners (primarily Russia) were taking action to make sure that balance was maintained. I felt confident enough in the fundamentals to predict that oil prices wouldn’t fall below $50/bbl this year. But since then we have experienced the fastest and most dramatic change in oil market conditions that I have ever seen in my career. And when a market sell-off turns into panic, the market moves can become irrational.

As John Maynard Keynes once said, “The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent.” Thus, it’s prudent to apply a great deal of caution in the current environment.

Sure, Energy Stocks Are Cheap

Oil is the most important commodity in the world. It’s still how our supply chains and critical services are moving around. But oil production has expanded so much in recent years, we suddenly found supply way in front of demand as people have stopped moving about. Oil prices — and the energy sector — were crushed in response (with a strong nudge from Russia and Saudi Arabia).

Energy stocks look extremely cheap — and they are. But it doesn’t mean they won’t get cheaper.

The challenge is that the fundamentals are changing so rapidly that we don’t even have a good handle on what those fundamentals currently are. When this sell-off began, I said that it could be 10 percent, 25 percent, or 50 percent — we just didn’t know because we are dealing with a moving target.

What seems undeniable is that we still have a period of bad news in front of us before conditions begin to improve.

Advice for Investors

The collapse of oil demand, the overall decline in the stock market, – and most importantly – the price war that Russia and Saudi Arabia have started have crushed the energy sector. Investors aren’t discriminating between good and bad companies (recognizing that at $20 oil, you would be hard-pressed to find good oil and gas companies). The entire sector is on sale.

Related: Oil Hits $20 For The First Time In 18 Years

  With oil prices all the way down into the $20s, Russia may eventually decide that the pain is too great and come back to the table. But in the interim, many shale oil producers will probably be forced out of business.

What should investors do now? It may be instructive to review what happened in 2015 as oil prices collapsed. The hardest hit were shale oil producers, especially those with a lot of debt. There will likely be another wave of bankruptcies.

So, I would only invest new money into the energy sector with the utmost caution.

ConocoPhillips, which I have previously recommended, isn’t primarily a shale oil producer. The company has retooled to break even at $40 oil (although we are a long way from there now). ConocoPhillips can sustain low prices longer than other producers. COP will be one of the last pure oil companies standing, but its share price has taken a gut punch from the collapse in oil prices.

Pipeline companies, especially master limited partnerships (MLPs), were in a bubble in 2014. Their values collapsed along with oil prices, but the underlying fundamentals got stronger for those that weren’t highly leveraged.

MLPs like Enterprise Products Partners even increased their distributions throughout the oil price collapse. It will take a long bear market before the strongest MLPs have to think about cutting distributions. But some of the highly leveraged MLPs are already announcing distribution cuts.

Related: An Oilman’s Plea To President Trump

Refiners fared well the last time oil prices collapsed. They make their money on the price differential between crude oil and finished products. They often make their biggest profits when oil prices are falling. That’s what we saw in 2015, when Valero returned 43 percent as other energy companies were plummeting. Conditions are different today with gasoline demand collapsing, but refiners should be in a better overall position than oil producers.

The large integrated companies have sufficiently deep pockets to survive the challenging times ahead. Many of the oil supermajors have gone decades without cutting dividends, despite enduring several challenging oil markets.

The bottom line, however, is that we just don’t know how bad this is going to get. The oil markets are certainly not alone in rapidly shedding market capitalization. The recent drop in the S&P 500 was the fastest since the 1987 market crash. That should have the full attention of investors.

If you have cash on the sidelines, I would be extremely cautious in chasing these energy stocks down. We can’t yet see the light at the end of the tunnel. When investing becomes more akin to gambling, it’s best to only invest money you can truly afford to lose.

By Robert Rapier 

The U.S. Is About To Lose Its Place As The World’s Largest Oil Producer
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

