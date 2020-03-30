Goldman: The Oil Industry Will Never Be The Same After Coronavirus

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 20.10 -1.41 -6.56%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 26.30 -1.65 -5.90%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.693 +0.022 +1.32%
Graph down Mars US 3 days 15.36 -3.59 -18.94%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 24.26 -1.78 -6.84%
Graph down Urals 4 days 21.75 -0.30 -1.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 10.98 -4.80 -30.42%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 10.98 -4.80 -30.42%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 22.48 -2.35 -9.46%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 13.01 -1.66 -11.32%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.693 +0.022 +1.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 25.08 -0.64 -2.49%
Graph down Murban 4 days 26.33 -0.50 -1.86%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 14.93 -2.04 -12.02%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 31.88 -0.45 -1.39%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 20.92 -2.93 -12.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 22.48 -2.35 -9.46%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 22.48 -2.35 -9.46%
Chart Girassol 4 days 23.03 -2.52 -9.86%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 24.26 -1.78 -6.84%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 8.010 -0.500 -5.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 6.110 -1.090 -15.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 22.36 -1.09 -4.65%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 21.91 -1.09 -4.74%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 17.26 -1.09 -5.94%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 11.51 -1.09 -8.65%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 11.51 -1.09 -8.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 15.76 -1.09 -6.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 20.51 -1.09 -5.05%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 12.01 -1.09 -8.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 10.98 -4.80 -30.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 18.00 -1.00 -5.26%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 11.75 -1.00 -7.84%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 25.50 -1.23 -4.60%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 15.46 -1.09 -6.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 19.41 -1.09 -5.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 19.41 -1.09 -5.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 18.00 -1.00 -5.26%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 11.75 -1.00 -7.84%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 26.99 -1.09 -3.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes TRUMP pushing Hydroxychloroquine + Zpak therapy forward despite FDA conservative approach. As he reasons, "What have we got to lose ?"
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 1 hour How to Create a Pandemic
  • 3 mins Which producers will shut in first?
  • 42 mins KSA taking Missiles from ?
  • 50 mins There are 4 major mfg of hydroxychloroquine in the world. China, Germany, India and Israel. Germany and India are hoarding production and blocked exports to the United States. China not shipping any , don't know their policy.
  • 1 hour A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 1 min Trump eyes massive expulsion of suspected Chinese spies
  • 1 hour Breaking News - Strategic Strikes on Chinese Troll Farms
  • 9 mins Eight Billion Dollars Wasted on Nuclear Storage Plant
  • 15 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 16 hours America’s Corona Tsar, Andrew Fauci, Concedes Covid-19 May Be Just a Bad Flu With a Fatality Rate of 0.1%
  • 17 hours Western Canadian Select selling for $6.48 bbl. Enbridge charges between $7 to $9 bbl to ship to the GOM refineries.

Breaking News:

Oil Industry Spending To Drop By $100 Billion This Year

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia Is Ignoring U.S. Pressure

Saudi Arabia is unlikely to…

Alt Text

Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

Much has been written about…

Alt Text

Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year

Shale gas production could start…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Goldman: The Oil Industry Will Never Be The Same After Coronavirus

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 30, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Offshore

The unprecedented oil demand plunge in the COVID-19 pandemic is poised to change the oil sector forever, as fewer companies holding high-quality assets emerge after the downturn, Goldman Sachs said on Monday.

 

Despite another round of ‘leaner and meaner’ industry consolidation after the one from the previous price downturn in 2015-2016, the firms that make it through this price crash will still see capital expenditure constrained, the Wall Street bank warned.  

 

“Big Oils will consolidate the best assets in the industry and will shed the worst ... when the industry emerges from this downturn, there will be fewer companies of higher asset quality, but the capital constraints will remain,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note on Monday, as carried by Reuters.

 

According to the investment bank, the Saudi-Russian oil price war has been rendered irrelevant in the face of enormous demand destruction as major economies remain in lockdown, and demand for gasoline and jet fuel continues to tumble.

 

“The oil price war is made irrelevant by the large decline in demand and has made a coordinated supply response impossible to achieve in time,” Goldman Sachs said.

 

The bank said last week that global oil demand could plummet by 18.7 million bpd in April, which could deepen an expected demand plunge of 10.5 million bpd for March while the coronavirus pandemic continues to claim thousands of lives and keep major economies in lockdown.  

 

This week, Goldman sees the world’s oil consumption down by 26 million bpd, or down 25 percent compared to the typical global demand, as lockdowns and social-distancing and travel advisories now affect 92 percent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP), Bloomberg quoted Goldman Sachs as saying.

 

According to the investment bank, global oil demand from the airline sector and commuters may never return to the pre-coronavirus demand levels of around 16 million bpd.

 

But the current drop in demand, refinery run cuts, and well-head shut-ins could result in an oil shortage in the next few years, Goldman Sachs said.


By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com


More Top Reads From Oilprice.com

 


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60

Next Post

Is Oil Heading To $10?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Majors Are Preparing For $10 Oil

Oil Majors Are Preparing For $10 Oil
Goldman Sachs: Prepare For A Massive Oil Demand Shock

Goldman Sachs: Prepare For A Massive Oil Demand Shock

 Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60

 Saudi Arabia And The U.S. Could Form The World’s Newest Oil Cartel

Saudi Arabia And The U.S. Could Form The World’s Newest Oil Cartel

 Iran Is Preparing For An Oil Export Boom

Iran Is Preparing For An Oil Export Boom



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com