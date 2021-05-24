Oil Rises On Demand Optimism

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.97 +2.39 +3.76%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.45 +2.01 +3.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 2.888 -0.018 -0.62%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins SellBuy 2.044 +0.055 +2.78%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.118 +0.049 +2.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 65.71 +1.66 +2.59%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 65.71 +1.66 +2.59%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 65.51 +0.48 +0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 65.29 -0.66 -1.00%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 63.73 +1.64 +2.64%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.118 +0.049 +2.39%

Graph down Marine 4 days 63.40 -1.60 -2.46%
Graph down Murban 4 days 63.70 -1.98 -3.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 61.57 +0.53 +0.87%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 66.44 +1.22 +1.87%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 65.17 +0.40 +0.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 65.51 +0.48 +0.74%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 65.51 +0.48 +0.74%
Chart Girassol 4 days 66.21 +0.43 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 65.29 -0.66 -1.00%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 47.34 -1.43 -2.93%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 49.08 +1.54 +3.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 62.58 +1.64 +2.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 63.98 +1.64 +2.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 59.08 +1.64 +2.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 57.43 +1.64 +2.94%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 57.43 +1.64 +2.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 59.43 +1.64 +2.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 62.58 +1.64 +2.69%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 57.58 +1.64 +2.93%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 65.71 +1.66 +2.59%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 53.75 +1.50 +2.87%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 64.12 -1.33 -2.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 57.53 +1.53 +2.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 61.48 +1.53 +2.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 61.48 +1.53 +2.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 53.75 +1.50 +2.87%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 69.92 +1.53 +2.24%

All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Oil Rises On Demand Optimism

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 24, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Oil prices rose by 2 percent early on Monday, buoyed by market expectations that fuel demand globally is rising with the re-opening of major economies in Europe and higher travel numbers in the United States.

As of 10:01 a.m. EDT on Monday, WTI Crude was up 2.14 percent at $64.95 and Brent Crude had risen by 2.02 percent at $67.79.

Earlier in Asia trade today, oil prices were rising by more than 2.5 percent, after Iran said over the weekend that its three-month agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for monitoring nuclear activities had ended and the agency would not have access to data collected from cameras inside Iranian nuclear facilities.

“From May 22 and with the end of the three-month agreement, the agency will have no access to data collected by cameras inside the nuclear facilities agreed under the agreement,” Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency quoted Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as saying, Radio Free Europe reported.

Oil prices rose on this news early on Monday, as the market was thinking about the narrowing window for the global powers to reach an agreement for the return of Iran and the United States to the nuclear deal.

Later on Monday, however, the IAEA issued a press release that its Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi had agreed with Iran to extend by one month to June 24 the necessary verification and monitoring activities carried out by the agency in the Islamic Republic.

“The expiration of the Technical Understanding, which enabled the Agency’s verification and monitoring, would have been a serious loss at this critical time,” Grossi said. “This agreed way forward ensures continuity of knowledge for a limited period of time.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported 1,863,697 traveler throughput at American airports on May 23, the highest number since the pandemic started grounding flights in March last year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

