Oil Rig Count Rises After OPEC Deal Extension

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 hours 58.36 +0.96 +1.67%
Brent Crude 52 mins 63.73 +1.10 +1.76%
Natural Gas 2 hours 3.061 +0.036 +1.19%
Mars US 49 mins 60.66 +0.86 +1.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.06 -0.08 -0.13%
Urals 18 hours 60.96 +0.44 +0.73%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.10 +0.35 +0.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.10 +0.35 +0.56%
Bonny Light 18 hours 63.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.59 +0.06 +0.11%
Natural Gas 2 hours 3.061 +0.036 +1.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.38 -0.10 -0.17%
Murban 2 days 62.98 -0.20 -0.32%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 59.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 18 hours 58.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 62.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 18 hours 63.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 18 hours 63.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 18 hours 62.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.06 -0.08 -0.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.97 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 49 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 49 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 49 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 49 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 49 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 49 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 49 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 49 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 49 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.10 +0.35 +0.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 55.00 +1.00 +1.85%
Giddings 18 hours 48.75 +1.00 +2.09%
ANS West Coast 4 days 63.57 -0.79 -1.23%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 52.31 +0.96 +1.87%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 56.26 +0.96 +1.74%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 56.26 +0.96 +1.74%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 54.81 +0.96 +1.78%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.75 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.85 +0.10 +0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 50 mins China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand
  • 2 hours Tesla Powers Up World’s Biggest Battery
  • 7 hours Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments
  • 8 hours Russian Oil Minister: U.S. Shale Production Jump Was No Surprise
  • 20 hours Niger Delta Protestors Shut Down Two Oil Wells
  • 24 hours Denmark’s New Law Could Block Nord Stream 2
  • 1 day Total Completes $1.2B Upgrade At Its Biggest Refinery In Europe
  • 1 day Venezuela Arrests Ex Oil Ministers, PDVSA Bosses For Corruption
  • 1 day Iran Sanctions Hurt U.S. Energy Companies, Says Zanganeh
  • 1 day Libya, Nigeria Agree To Cap At Less Than 2.8 Million Bpd Total
  • 1 day New Consortium May Take Over Iraq’s Majnoon Oilfield: Minister
  • 2 days Airbus, Rolls Royce, And Siemens To Create Hybrid Airplane
  • 2 days Qatar Just Ran Out Of This Unlikely Natural Resource
  • 2 days OPEC, NOPEC Ministers Recommend 9-Month Extension
  • 2 days Nigerian NNPC Seeks Up To $5B Cash-for-Oil Deals With Traders
  • 2 days U.S. Makes It To China’s Top Ten Crude Oil Supplier List
  • 2 days Panel Rejects Washington Oil Terminal
  • 2 days Alberta’s Economy Is Growing Faster Than Expected
  • 2 days U.S. Shale Becomes More Flexible, Hedges 900,000 Barrels
  • 3 days Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories
  • 3 days Exxon Inaugurates 150,000 BPD Offshore Field In Canada
  • 3 days Shell Could Be Investigated For Complicity In Human Rights Abuses
  • 3 days Enbridge, Michigan Reach Deal To Boost Pipeline Safety
  • 3 days Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund: Oil Stocks Sale Will Take Years
  • 3 days Shell Signals End Of Austerity Returning To All-Cash Dividend
  • 4 days Samsung’s Graphene-Based Battery Charges In 12 Minutes
  • 4 days Keystone Pipeline Leaks More Severe Than Anticipated
  • 4 days Saudi Aramco Plans More Petrochemical Ventures After $20B Deal
  • 4 days Iraq Offers Nine New Oil Blocks In Move To Boost Production
  • 4 days New UK Plant Aims To Turn Biomass Into ‘Coal’
  • 4 days CNPC Shows Interest In Iraq’s Majnoon Oil Field
  • 4 days Giant Libra Oil Field Yields First Oil
  • 7 days OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30
  • 7 days Wintershall And LetterOne In Talks For $12B Oil, Gas Merger
  • 7 days India Exempts State Oil Firms Mergers From Competition Approval
  • 7 days Turkey Targets $5B Investment In Wind Energy By End-2017
  • 7 days Weatherford Looks To Sell Assets To Ease Some Of $8B Debt
  • 7 days OPEC Set To Move Fast On Cut Extension Decision
  • 7 days Nigeria Makes First Step Away From Oil
  • 8 days Russia Approves Profit-Based Oil Tax For 2019

Breaking News:

China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand

Alt Text

China Is The World’s Biggest Energy Market Mover

China is the foremost consumer…

Alt Text

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

In a week with a…

Alt Text

High Profile Oil Scandals That Flew Under The Radar

Following a couple of high-profile…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Rig Count Rises After OPEC Deal Extension

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 01, 2017, 12:20 PM CST Fracking

A day after OPEC extended the already-extended production cut deal to end-2018, oil and gas rigs in the US climbed by 6. The boost to the number of oil and gas rigs in the US is likely just a taste of what’s to come if oil prices continue to climb as a result of OPEC’s prolonging of the deal that is designed to ease the glut. And at current prices of WTI, US drillers are bound to find sufficient funds to add rigs, pressuring the prices that OPEC is attempting to hold fast.

This week, the number of active oil rigs increased by 2, with gas rigs climbing by 4.

The WTI and Brent benchmarks slipped shortly after the agreement was signed on Thursday, but rebounded on Friday, with WTI up $1.23 (+2.14%) to $58.63 and Brent up $1.36 (+2.17%) to $63.99 around 11:00am EST.

The total oil and gas rig count in the United States now stands at 929 rigs, up 332 rigs from a year ago. The number of oil rigs stand at 749 versus 477 a year ago. The number of gas rigs in the US now stands at 180, up from 119 a year ago. Related: Oil Majors Are Leading The Recovery Race

The Permian Basin added 4 rigs for the week, bringing the total count in the fastest growing shale patch to 397 compared to just 235 a year ago. Haynesville basin was also up this week, adding 3 rigs for a total of 43 actives. Rigs in the Eagle Ford basin stayed the same, with Barnett, Cana Woodford, and DJ-Niobrara each losing one rig.

Canada also added rigs this week—4 oil rigs and 3 gas rigs, for a total of 7.

Along with an increase to the number of active oil rigs, US crude oil production was up for the week ending November 24 at 9.682 million barrels per day—another new high for 2017 as new highs are achieved each week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Goldman: Oil Markets Are Nervous For No Reason

Next Post

Venezuela Is Losing Its Best Oil Buyer
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • the masked avenger on December 01 2017 said:
    High oil, down economy. Basic economics. Bring oil up, it will hasten the end of big oils dominance.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Citi: Prepare For An OPEC Disappointment

Citi: Prepare For An OPEC Disappointment
Oil Prices Could Jump To $80 Next Year

Oil Prices Could Jump To $80 Next Year

 Venezuela Could Lose A Lot More Oil Production

Venezuela Could Lose A Lot More Oil Production

 BREAKING: OPEC Agrees To 9-Month Extension Of Oil Production Deal

BREAKING: OPEC Agrees To 9-Month Extension Of Oil Production Deal

 Forget OPEC, Putin Is Calling The Shots In Global Oil

Forget OPEC, Putin Is Calling The Shots In Global Oil

Most Commented

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com