Venezuela Is Losing Its Best Oil Buyer

  China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand
  Tesla Powers Up World's Biggest Battery
  Asian Refiners Look To Boost U.S. Oil Shipments
  Russian Oil Minister: U.S. Shale Production Jump Was No Surprise
  Niger Delta Protestors Shut Down Two Oil Wells
  Denmark's New Law Could Block Nord Stream 2
  Total Completes $1.2B Upgrade At Its Biggest Refinery In Europe
  Venezuela Arrests Ex Oil Ministers, PDVSA Bosses For Corruption
  Iran Sanctions Hurt U.S. Energy Companies, Says Zanganeh
  Libya, Nigeria Agree To Cap At Less Than 2.8 Million Bpd Total
  New Consortium May Take Over Iraq's Majnoon Oilfield: Minister
  Airbus, Rolls Royce, And Siemens To Create Hybrid Airplane
  Qatar Just Ran Out Of This Unlikely Natural Resource
  OPEC, NOPEC Ministers Recommend 9-Month Extension
  Nigerian NNPC Seeks Up To $5B Cash-for-Oil Deals With Traders
  U.S. Makes It To China's Top Ten Crude Oil Supplier List
  Panel Rejects Washington Oil Terminal
  Alberta's Economy Is Growing Faster Than Expected
  U.S. Shale Becomes More Flexible, Hedges 900,000 Barrels
  Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories
  Exxon Inaugurates 150,000 BPD Offshore Field In Canada
  Shell Could Be Investigated For Complicity In Human Rights Abuses
  Enbridge, Michigan Reach Deal To Boost Pipeline Safety
  Norway's $1 Trillion Wealth Fund: Oil Stocks Sale Will Take Years
  Shell Signals End Of Austerity Returning To All-Cash Dividend
  Samsung's Graphene-Based Battery Charges In 12 Minutes
  Keystone Pipeline Leaks More Severe Than Anticipated
  Saudi Aramco Plans More Petrochemical Ventures After $20B Deal
  Iraq Offers Nine New Oil Blocks In Move To Boost Production
  New UK Plant Aims To Turn Biomass Into 'Coal'
  CNPC Shows Interest In Iraq's Majnoon Oil Field
  Giant Libra Oil Field Yields First Oil
  OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30
  Wintershall And LetterOne In Talks For $12B Oil, Gas Merger
  India Exempts State Oil Firms Mergers From Competition Approval
  Turkey Targets $5B Investment In Wind Energy By End-2017
  Weatherford Looks To Sell Assets To Ease Some Of $8B Debt
  OPEC Set To Move Fast On Cut Extension Decision
  Nigeria Makes First Step Away From Oil
  Russia Approves Profit-Based Oil Tax For 2019

China Needs New LNG Import Terminals To Keep Up With Demand

$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

According to one analyst, oil…

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

In a week with a…

Can The Gas Glut Kill The Permian Boom?

The natural gas glut is…

Matt Smith

Matt Smith

Taking a voyage across the world of energy with ClipperData’s Director of Commodity Research. Follow on Twitter @ClipperData, @mattvsmith01

Venezuela Is Losing Its Best Oil Buyer

By Matt Smith - Dec 01, 2017, 5:00 PM CST oil storage

Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro said this week that PdVSA is willing to retaliate against financial sanctions from the U.S. by suspending oil exports to the country, sending crude to Asia instead.

This seems highly unlikely, given that the U.S. is one of its largest cash-paying customers. China is PdVSA's largest customer in Asia, but it doesn't receive payment for these shipments - it is using crude to pay off its vast debts instead.

We can see in our ClipperData that U.S. imports of Venezuelan crude have been exceedingly steady in recent years, averaging 773,000 bpd in 2014, 792,000 bpd in 2015 and 754,000 bpd in 2016. Steady flows make sense - not only because of the presence of Citgo refineries on the US Gulf Coast, but because Gulf Coast refiners are geared towards refining the heavy crude that Venezuela produces. Proximity is also a key consideration.

Exports this year, however, have dropped considerably, nearly 20 percent below the 3-year average to 629,000 bpd. After a fairly regular first five months of the year, imports have taken a dive since, dropping below 500,000 bpd in November.

This is a result of falling Venezuelan production, which has now dropped below 2 million barrels per day, a near three decade low. It also because U.S. refiners such as PBF Energy have halted buying from the state-run oil company due to both crude quality and credit issues.

(Click to enlarge)

As U.S. imports of Venezuelan crude continue to fall, PdVSA is making sure to send product to as many of its suppliers as possible, at the expense of its own refineries. Deliveries to Citgo's two refineries at Lake Charles and Corpus Christi have dropped to just 38,000 bpd in November, the lowest on our records, after averaging just over 200,000 bpd in each of the last three years.

Related: The Oil Information Cartel Is (Finally) Broken

(Click to enlarge)

Venezuela and Curacao import light crude and naphtha to use as a diluent, mixing it with its heavy crude for exportation. After importing other grades in previous years, PdVSA's Curacao terminal started regularly importing U.S. crude at the start of last year.

It imported (mostly) WTI in every month but one last year, with deliveries averaging 29,000 bpd across the period. But after a solid start to 2017, imports started to sputter in Q2. After an absence of deliveries in both April and May, there was a 500,000 bbl delivery of DSW from Enterprise's Beaumont terminal. This was the last delivery of U.S. crude in the last five months.

Last week we told clients about the Aframax Tulip. It left Enterprise's Beaumont terminal with 500,000 bbls of WTI in mid-May, and has been anchored off Curacao ever since. After waiting there for six months, the vessel left her anchorage last week. It would appear that the owner of the cargo has given up hope that PdDVSA will ever pay for the oil.


(Click to enlarge)

By Matt Smith

Matt Smith

Matt Smith

Taking a voyage across the world of energy with ClipperData’s Director of Commodity Research. Follow on Twitter @ClipperData, @mattvsmith01

