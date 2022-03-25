Oil Rally Undeterred By Bearish News

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 113.1 +0.73 +0.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 119.7 +0.71 +0.60%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.556 +0.155 +2.87%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 4.084 -0.069 -1.67%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 3.450 +0.060 +1.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 114.7 -1.84 -1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 114.7 -1.84 -1.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 119.9 -1.78 -1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 118.7 +1.78 +1.52%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 109.5 -2.64 -2.35%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 3.450 +0.060 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 115.4 +3.66 +3.28%
Graph up Murban 2 days 116.9 +3.64 +3.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 114.6 -1.65 -1.42%
Graph down Basra Light 116 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 122.2 -2.41 -1.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 119.9 -1.78 -1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 119.9 -1.78 -1.46%
Chart Girassol 2 days 119.4 -1.93 -1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 118.7 +1.78 +1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 98.54 -2.40 -2.38%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 98.24 -2.59 -2.57%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 114.5 -2.59 -2.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 112.7 -2.59 -2.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 110.6 -2.59 -2.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 107.8 -2.59 -2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 107.8 -2.59 -2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 109.9 -2.59 -2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 113.4 -2.59 -2.23%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 108.1 -2.59 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 114.7 -1.84 -1.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 108.8 -2.50 -2.25%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 102.5 -2.50 -2.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 117.3 +5.11 +4.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 106.3 -2.59 -2.38%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 110.2 -2.59 -2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 110.2 -2.59 -2.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 108.8 -2.50 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 102.5 -2.75 -2.61%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.3 +3.58 +3.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 45 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 21 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 14 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 2 days "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 1 day Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

EU Intake Of Russian Gas Remains High Amid Lower Wind Output

The U.S. Is Preparing To Send Major LNG Shipments To Europe

The U.S. Is Preparing To Send Major LNG Shipments To Europe

The United States is looking…

90,000 Dams In America: Just 2,500 Produce Hydropower

90,000 Dams In America: Just 2,500 Produce Hydropower

Of the 90,000 dams in…

JPMorgan CEO Dimon: U.S. Energy Industry Needs Marshall Plan

JPMorgan CEO Dimon: U.S. Energy Industry Needs "Marshall Plan"

The U.S. oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rally Undeterred By Bearish News

By Editorial Dept - Mar 25, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are trading lower on Friday, but are still up for the week. This week’s rally is being fueled by a combination of a bullish technical chart pattern and mixed-to-bullish fundamentals.

The technical chart pattern is pretty clear. After erasing the “war premium”, bullish traders found value at $92.20. Now they are looking for a fundamental event that could launch a breakout to the upside.

The fundamentals are mixed, but still leaning toward the bullish side. The theme this past week has centered on supply. Early in the week, bullish traders bet on a pipeline disruption at the Kazakhstan CPC crude terminal and the possible imposition of an oil embargo on Russia.

However, as the week progressed, news of a partial export resumption from Kazakhstan’s CPC crude terminal and split vote on whether to embargo Russian oil began to weigh on prices.

Additional bearish factors also began to pile up with traders starting to price in a potential nuclear deal between the U.S. and Iran, which could lead to the release of more supply. Prices were also pressured by the potential for another coordinated release of oil from storage by the United States and its allies to calm oil markets.

In another potentially bearish development, responding to market volatility, the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) raised margins for Brent futures by 19% for the May contract from Friday, the third rise this year.

Futures…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

Pressure Mounts On Russia's Oil Industry

Next Post

High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oilfield Service Majors Aren’t Pulling Out Of Russia

Oilfield Service Majors Aren’t Pulling Out Of Russia
Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring

Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring
Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is A Catastrophe For Its Oil Industry

Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is A Catastrophe For Its Oil Industry
Russia Cuts Refinery Output As Diesel Shortage Worsens

Russia Cuts Refinery Output As Diesel Shortage Worsens
BofA: Critical Levels At Cushing May Lead To Historic Short Squeeze In Oil

BofA: Critical Levels At Cushing May Lead To Historic Short Squeeze In Oil



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com