Oil Rally Stalls On Demand Concerns

July West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are under pressure on Friday, but still in a position to finish higher for the week. This week’s rally has been fueled by positive supply data and a positive outlook for demand now that countries have begun to ease coronavirus-related lockdown and restrictions.

Demand Concerns Cap Weekly Gains

The end of the week weakness is being generated by profit-taking ahead of the long U.S. holiday weekend and escalating tensions between the United States and China. Some traders are also expressing concerns over the pace of demand recovery from the coronavirus crisis, but this is likely to become more of an issue next week once traders get data on U.S. Memorial Day holiday travel.

Prices reversed to the downside early Friday as the tensions between the U.S. and China centered on the former’s imposition of a new national security law on Hong Kong after months of anti-government protests in the Chinese-ruled city. Tensions between Beijing and Washington have risen in recent days, over issues such as the coronavirus pandemic as well as a bill that was passed which could force Chinese firms to delist on U.S. exchanges.

Adding to uncertainties, China refrained from setting a 2020 GDP growth target and pledged to step up spending and financing to support its economy, the first time that the Asian country did not set a gross domestic product (GDP) goal since 1990 when the government started to publish such targets,…