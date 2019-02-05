Oil Rally Halts On Economic Concerns

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 1 hour 53.66 -0.90 -1.65%
Brent Crude 11 mins 61.98 -0.53 -0.85%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.662 +0.002 +0.08%
Mars US 23 mins 58.96 -0.80 -1.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.32 +1.39 +2.28%
Urals 2 days 60.46 +1.26 +2.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.50 -0.22 -0.36%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.50 -0.22 -0.36%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.71 +1.01 +1.61%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.96 +0.25 +0.46%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.662 +0.002 +0.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 62.96 +1.68 +2.74%
Murban 2 days 64.40 +1.75 +2.79%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.60 +0.60 +1.11%
Basra Light 2 days 63.74 +2.28 +3.71%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.38 +0.91 +1.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.71 +1.01 +1.61%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.71 +1.01 +1.61%
Girassol 2 days 62.97 +0.93 +1.50%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.32 +1.39 +2.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 15 days 43.56 -0.70 -1.58%
Canadian Condensate 30 days 51.71 -0.70 -1.34%
Premium Synthetic 30 days 54.56 -0.70 -1.27%
Sweet Crude 15 days 52.26 -0.70 -1.32%
Peace Sour 15 days 49.11 -0.70 -1.41%
Peace Sour 15 days 49.11 -0.70 -1.41%
Light Sour Blend 15 days 51.81 -0.70 -1.33%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 days 54.06 -0.70 -1.28%
Central Alberta 15 days 49.56 -0.70 -1.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.50 -0.22 -0.36%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.00 -0.75 -1.45%
Giddings 2 days 44.75 -0.75 -1.65%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.30 +1.34 +2.16%
West Texas Sour 2 days 48.51 -0.70 -1.42%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.46 -0.70 -1.32%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.46 -0.70 -1.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.01 -0.70 -1.35%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.26 -0.70 -1.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 7 minutes Why Is Japan Not a Leader in Renewables?
  • 12 minutes BP's 2018 Profit Doubles To Five-Year High As Output Soars
  • 15 minutes 'Get ready for flying cars' - a message from Morgan Stanley
  • 1 hour Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 1 hour Qatar Petroleum, Exxon To Proceed With $10 bln Texas LNG Project
  • 6 hours Crude Realities of Venezuela's Future
  • 10 hours GM Cutting 4,000 Workers in Latest Round of Restructuring
  • 6 hours Denmark: "In One Generation, Our Country Has Changed"
  • 6 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 2 hours The EU Countries Recognize Venezuelan Opposition Leader Juan Guaido As Nation's Interim President
  • 1 day Blackouts in Australia
  • 23 hours Flaring Should Be Stopped.
  • 23 hours Torture and violence in Saudi Mode : British MPs Say Highest Saudi Authorities May Be Responsible For Activists' Torture
  • 1 day "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 21 hours EVs and Oil Demand
Alt Text

Japanese Gas Major To Ramp Up Overseas Investment

As Japan diversifies its energy…

Alt Text

U.S. Refiners Brace For Venezuelan Supply Crunch

The Trump administration announced new…

Alt Text

Can Venezuela Revive Its Oil Industry Like Iraq Did?

The future of Venezuela oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Rally Halts On Economic Concerns

By Tom Kool - Feb 05, 2019, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
oil

Oil prices have been choppy in recent days, although WTI and Brent are holding onto their gains near multi-month highs.

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

- The International Maritime Organization has new regulations taking effect on January 1, 2020 that will slash the concentration of sulfur in marine fuels from 3.5 percent down to 0.5 percent.

- Marine vessels consume about 4 million barrels per day of oil, or about 4 percent of total oil demand.

- The shipping industry will need to replace high-sulfur fuel oil (the dark red section in the chart) will either low-sulfur fuel oil, higher priced distillate fuels, or LNG.

- All have pros and cons, and there will likely be a mix of responses from the industry.

Market Movers

• BP (NYSE: BP) beat consensus estimates for its fourth quarter revenue and earnings. The company reporting earnings per share of $1.04, and its share price rose by 2.9 percent in early trading on Tuesday.

• Anadarko Petroleum’s (NYSE: APC) Mozambique LNG project agreed to sell 2.6 metric tons of LNG per year to UK’s Centrica and Tokyo Gas. The project is Mozambique’s first, and it is expected to run well into the 2040s.

• Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) and joint venture partner Kuwait Petrochemical Industries announced the final investment decision on a C$4.5 billion petrochemical facility in Alberta. The project will turn propane into plastic.

Tuesday February 5, 2019

Outages in Venezuela is pushing crude higher, but some profit-taking, along with a few weak economic indicators on U.S. factory orders, kept prices in check.

Venezuelan oil backed up with no place to go. Press reports suggest that Venezuela is having difficulty finding buyers for its oil, with U.S. sanctions encircling the country. Satellite imagery shows several tankers idling off the coast of Maracaibo, the country’s second largest city. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that a “flotilla loaded with about 7 million barrels of Venezuelan oil has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, some holding cargoes bought ahead of the latest U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and others whose buyers are weighing who to pay.” U.S. sanctions are biting much harder than first expected, and a sizable chunk of Venezuela’s oil exports could be in jeopardy.

Saudi crown prince faces internal resistance to Aramco IPO. The Wall Street Journal reports that Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has faced internal resistance to his idea of launching a public offering of state-owned Saudi Aramco. The Saudi bureaucracy slow-walked the IPO plans, and ultimately convinced MbS to delay the offering until 2021 at the earliest, the WSJ reports. Moreover, many officials are intent on preventing the IPO from ever happening because they feel it will expose the company’s internal workings, open up the company to legal blowback abroad, and also cost the country economically. Related: Oil Prices Drop After Touching 2019 High

Oil majors post strong profits. The oil majors posted impressive earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year in 2018, despite the collapse of oil prices. The five largest oil companies posted a combined $84 billion in profits last year, up from just $10 billion four years ago, according to the Wall Street Journal. The majors, by and large, are focusing on increasing returns to shareholders. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), for instance, announced a $25 billion share repurchasing program.

Bank of America: Oil demand peaks in 2030. Bank of America Merrill Lynch sees oil demand growing slowly over the coming decade before peaking in 2030. Demand growth slows from 1.2 mb/d in 2019 to just 0.6 mb/d by 2024. By 2030, annual growth falls to zero.

Fed stakes out dovish position. The U.S. Federal Reserve has reversed course on rate hikes, announcing last week that it would essentially hold off until further notice. The policy change seems to be a recognition of the threats to global economic growth. The oil market welcomed the news, rising strongly last week. But the downside threat of slower growth leaves the oil price rally vulnerable.

Tesla to buy Maxwell Technologies for $218 million. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) agreed to buy Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ: MXWL) for $218 million in an all-stock deal. The acquisition will give Elon Musk capacitors that could assist with fast charging capabilities.

Green New Deal to be introduced. Within the next few days, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) are expected to introduce the first draft of the “Green New Deal,” with the goal of eliminating U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The legislation has no chance of passage with the current Congressional makeup or with President Trump in the White House, but it offers a blueprint that is increasingly being taken up by aspiring candidates for president on the Democratic side. If a Democrat wins the 2020 race, the Green New Deal could be a high priority.

Trump administration appealing ruling on Keystone XL. The Trump administration is appealing a court ruling that blocked TransCanada’s (NYSE: TRP) Keystone XL pipeline. The November ruling invalidated a construction permit for the project. The judge said the federal government had not fully assessed the impact of oil spills and that further review was needed.

China sees $50 billion in loans at risk in Venezuela. China loaned more than $50 billion to Venezuela over the past 12 years, but Chinese officials are now worried that their investments in the country are at risk with the regime change effort underway. Chinese oil companies also have stakes in Venezuela’s oil sector. The Wall Street Journal reports on China’s efforts to salvage something in Venezuela.

Petrobras starts production at Lula North. Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) started production at the Lula North pre-salt area in Brazil’s Santos basin.

Related: Why Are Asian Spot LNG Prices Plunging?

Biofuels group sues EPA. A biofuels trade group, Growth Energy, is suing the U.S. EPA for failing to address past waivers grants to oil refiners that allowed them to get out of their blending requirements under U.S. law, which mandates certain volumes of biofuels.

Ford: Automakers could invest in cobalt. A Ford (NYSE: F) executive said that automakers may soon begin investing directly in cobalt mines in order to secure supply for batteries.

Purge of Pemex raises fear of brain drain. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has made sweeping changes to government, cutting salaries and purging Pemex of technocrats. Critics argue the company is going to be starved of talent and expertise.

Guyana could surpass Venezuela in 5 years. Guyana is expected to see its oil production go from zero to 750,000 bpd by 2025. Meanwhile, Venezuela’s output is heading in the other direction. Venezuela has been a major oil producer for decades, but tiny Guyana could surpass Venezuela in terms of oil production in just a few years. 

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

BP Beats Estimates, Posts Highest Profit In Five Years

Next Post

Kazakhstan’s Oil Dilemma
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Sharply As Oil Prices Climb

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Sharply As Oil Prices Climb
OPEC’s Oil Princes Are Fighting For Survival

OPEC’s Oil Princes Are Fighting For Survival

 The Next Big Threat For Oil Comes From China

The Next Big Threat For Oil Comes From China

 Momentum Is Building For Oil

Momentum Is Building For Oil

 The Major Risk That Oil Markets Are Underestimating

The Major Risk That Oil Markets Are Underestimating

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com