Venezuelan Oil Exports Plunge On ‘Harsher’ Sanctions

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.81 +0.25 +0.46%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.78 +0.27 +0.43%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.669 +0.009 +0.34%
Mars US 2 hours 59.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.93 -0.26 -0.42%
Urals 20 hours 60.46 +1.26 +2.13%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.72 +2.13 +3.57%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.72 +2.13 +3.57%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.71 +1.01 +1.61%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.71 -0.32 -0.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.669 +0.009 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 62.96 +1.68 +2.74%
Murban 20 hours 64.40 +1.75 +2.79%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 54.60 +0.60 +1.11%
Basra Light 20 hours 63.74 +2.28 +3.71%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 62.38 +0.91 +1.48%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.71 +1.01 +1.61%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.71 +1.01 +1.61%
Girassol 20 hours 62.97 +0.93 +1.50%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.93 -0.26 -0.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 42.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 14 days 44.26 +1.47 +3.44%
Canadian Condensate 29 days 52.41 +1.47 +2.89%
Premium Synthetic 29 days 55.26 +1.47 +2.73%
Sweet Crude 14 days 52.96 +1.47 +2.85%
Peace Sour 14 days 49.81 +1.47 +3.04%
Peace Sour 14 days 49.81 +1.47 +3.04%
Light Sour Blend 14 days 52.51 +1.47 +2.88%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 days 54.76 +1.47 +2.76%
Central Alberta 14 days 50.26 +1.47 +3.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 61.72 +2.13 +3.57%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 51.00 -0.75 -1.45%
Giddings 20 hours 44.75 -0.75 -1.65%
ANS West Coast 5 days 61.96 -0.48 -0.77%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 48.51 -0.70 -1.42%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 52.46 -0.70 -1.32%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 52.46 -0.70 -1.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 51.01 -0.70 -1.35%
Kansas Common 4 days 45.50 +1.50 +3.41%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.96 +1.47 +2.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Crude Realities of Venezuela's Future
  • 9 minutes Welcome To The Cold War: The US Announces Pullout From INF Treaty With Russia
  • 12 minutes The EU Countries Recognize Venezuelan Opposition Leader Juan Guaido As Nation's Interim President
  • 17 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 1 hour Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 3 hours Torture and violence in Saudi Mode : British MPs Say Highest Saudi Authorities May Be Responsible For Activists' Torture
  • 3 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 3 hours Why Is Japan Not a Leader in Renewables?
  • 22 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 2 hours Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Prosecutor Will Seek Death Penalties In Khashoggi Case
  • 2 hours Flaring Should Be Stopped.
  • 1 day Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 24 hours U.S. Oil & Gas can go to hell. Kamala Harris Backs Massive Government Expansion Into Energy & Healthcare
  • 13 hours Oil prices forecast
  • 10 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 4 hours "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
Alt Text

Chinese Solar Giant: “The Party Is Definitely Over”

China’s solar industry took a…

Alt Text

Baker Hughes Upbeat About 2019

Baker Hughes has set itself…

Alt Text

Shale Pioneer Hamm: Output Growth Could Fall By 50%

Shale oil pioneer Harold Hamm…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Venezuelan Oil Exports Plunge On ‘Harsher’ Sanctions

By Nick Cunningham - Feb 04, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Tanker PDVSA

Venezuela’s oil production could be disrupted to a greater degree than most analysts first thought, as the U.S. government seeks essentially shut in the country’s oil sector.

When the Trump administration first announced sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector a little over a week ago, it sounded as if they would simply bar U.S. companies from buying oil. That would still mean that Venezuela could ship the oil elsewhere, albeit at a painful discount.

However, the U.S. Treasury issued some more details on February 1, sketching out a harsher sanctions regime. The sanctions on Venezuela will actually resemble the measures targeting Iran in that it will bar companies from using the U.S. financial system to do business with PDVSA. As such, the reach of the sanctions will extend well beyond the shores of the United States.

Reuters reported that even prior to last Friday’s clarification from the U.S. Treasury, European buyers were already slashing purchases because of concerns over payments. Reuters reported that two of the world’s largest oil traders, Vitol and Trafigura, said that they would comply with all U.S. sanctions.

As a result, PDVSA and Maduro’s government could have a much harder time finding destinations for Venezuelan oil than first thought. The Wall Street Journal reported oil storage is “filling up” in Venezuela because of a lack of buyers.

Related: Wood Mac: Venezuela’s Oil Output To Fall Below 1 Million Bpd

Moreover, not only are the effects of the sanctions more far-reaching, but also more immediate than first thought. At first, the U.S. seemed to exempt shipments that were underway, outlining a sort of phased approach that would allow a handful of American refiners to gradually unwind their oil purchase from Venezuela. The phased approach, which was supposed to be extended into April, would help “to minimize any immediate disruptions,” U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin said in late January.

But that now does not appear to be what is unfolding. PDVSA has demanded upfront payment, likely because it fears not being paid at all or having the revenues steered to the opposition. Indeed, the U.S. effort to steer PDVSA and its revenues into the hands of the U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Gauidó appears to be a decisive turning point.

Oil tankers linked to Chevron, Lukoil and Respsol are delayed, redirected or sitting offshore because of lack of payment. The WSJ says that several of those tankers had recently sent oil to Corpus Christi, Texas, but are now anchored off the coast of Maracaibo sitting idle. “This is an absolute disaster,” Luis Hernández, a Venezuelan oil union leader, told the WSJ. “There’s almost no way to move the oil.”

Unable to sell any oil, Maduro’s regime could quickly run out of cash. The result could be a humanitarian catastrophe, a merciless and destructive objective that the Trump administration seems to have in mind. The U.S. government is essentially betting that by driving the country into the ground, the military and the people will turn on Maduro. It could yet turn out that way, but it could also deepen the misery and exact an unspeakable toll on the Venezuelan population, the very people the Trump administration says it is trying to help.

In the meantime, oil exports are likely heading into a freefall. The WSJ says that labor problems, including “mass defections of workers” are accelerating declines. PDVSA could soon run out of refined fuel.

Officials with knowledge of the situation told the WSJ that Venezuela’s oil production has likely already fallen well below 1 million barrels per day (mb/d), down more than 10 percent – at least – from December levels.

Related: OPEC’s Oil Princes Are Fighting For Survival

Wood Mackenzie estimates that production probably stands a little bit higher at about 1.1 mb/d, but that it could soon fall to 900,000 bpd.

It’s hard to imagine how Maduro can hang on if oil exports fall precipitously from here. But even if he does manage to stay in power, the U.S. may escalate the situation. Last month, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton had “5,000 troops to Colombia” written on his legal pad. President Trump himself said that a military intervention is an option.

For the oil market, the crisis presents a series of problems. If Maduro hangs on and the U.S. continues to heap more pressure on his government, Venezuelan oil production and exports will continue to fall. Alternatively, the U.S. is hoping for a quick regime change, after which it would lift sanctions, which it believes will lead to a reversal in output losses.

The next round of Iran sanctions is nearing, with U.S. sanctions waivers expiring in May. As such, the window of opportunity for the Trump administration “is open only a crack, necessitating a quick political change,” Barclays wrote in a note. By the third quarter, the loss of Venezuelan output, Iran sanctions, and the looming regulations from the International Maritime Organization will put an increasing premium on medium and heavy oils.

That would push up oil prices significantly. But the U.S. government has blown past the point of no return, leaving it with no other options except to escalate. That means that Venezuela is set to lose a lot more oil than analysts thought only two weeks ago.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Canada’s Most Crucial Pipeline Comes Under Fire

Next Post

Big Oil Defies 40% Price Plunge, Posts Best Results In Years
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Sharply As Oil Prices Climb

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Sharply As Oil Prices Climb
OPEC’s Oil Princes Are Fighting For Survival

OPEC’s Oil Princes Are Fighting For Survival

 The Next Big Threat For Oil Comes From China

The Next Big Threat For Oil Comes From China

 Momentum Is Building For Oil

Momentum Is Building For Oil

 The Major Risk That Oil Markets Are Underestimating

The Major Risk That Oil Markets Are Underestimating

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com